Christmas tree hunting in Wayne County

× Expand Photo by Julianna Arjes on Unsplash

Find your perfect Christmas tree at a Wayne County farm.

Dunlap Family Tree Farm Opening the day after Thanksgiving, this farm allows you to explore 14 acres of trees and chop your own or select from a variety of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Choose from white pine, Scotch pine, white spruce and more, with options both small and large. While there, enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes and snap pictures on Santa’s sleigh. Nov.27-Dec. 23, 5881 Hoy Road, Wooster, 330-464-4854

Galehouse Tree Farm For more than 80 years, Galehouse has been growing Christmas trees, with cut-it-yourself, pre-cut and balled and burlap options. Also browse the Tree House gift shop for red ribbon garlands, angel toppers, glass ornaments and other jolly trimmings. Nov. 1-Dec. 23, 11762 Coal Bank Road, Doylestown, 330-658-2480, galehousetreefarms.com

Pine Tree Barn Fraser fir, blue spruce, Canaan fir and white pine Christmas trees are grown on 150-plus acres across two farms. Opt for a pre-cut one or be adventurous and chop down your own tree. Get in the festive spirit with hot cocoa and a horse-drawn carriage ride at the main farm. Stick around to buy decorations at the Christmas Shop and pecan pie at the Granary restaurant. Main farm Nov. 21-Dec. 20, 4338 Shreve Road, Wooster; the North Pole at Valley Road, weekends Nov. 21-Dec. 13, 4485 Valley Road, Wooster; 330-264-1014, pinetreebarn.com

Twinsberry Tree Farm Choose from pre-cut, cut-your-own or balled and burlap Christmas trees. Those who cut their own can enjoy a scenic tractor ride throughout the 160-acre farm. Browse custom wreaths and decorative greenery at the barn. Awarded People’s Choice at the Ohio State Fair three times, Twinsberry donates a portion of all sales to research for Parkinson’s disease. Nov. 27-Dec. 24, 8916 S. Jefferson Road, Shreve, 330-567-3902, twinsberrytreefarm.com