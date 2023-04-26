Grow Together

Do your part for the environment during Earth Month in April and beyond by making your yard more sustainable through Summit Metro Parks’ Wild Back Yards challenge. Plant free Eastern Great Lakes Native Pollinator seed packs that contain flowers such as the magenta anemone-like liatris spicata and attend workshops to start composting, learning about building healthy soil and properly caring for bird feeders. Emerge with a beautiful nature-filled yard that’s better for the planet. summitmetroparks.org