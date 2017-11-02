Harness Fabric for Heating and Cooling

Fabric window treatments can help you manage the energy bills in your home by controlling both light and heat. The Department of Energy suggests these steps for harnessing the insulating power of fabric.

Keep it cool in the summer

1. White (or white-backed) shades, blinds or drapes will deflect heat, making A/C more efficient. When completely closed and lowered, highly reflective blinds can reduce heat gain up to 45 percent.

2. To further reduce ambient heat from outdoors, close curtains or blinds on south- and west-facing windows during the heat of the day.

3. Medium-weight drapes with a white backing can reduce heat gain by up to 33 percent.

4. Draperies can stay cooler in the summer than other window treatments because heat escapes through the folds and pleats by convection.

5. Awnings over those south- and west-facing windows can reduce what is called “solar heat gain” by up to 77 percent, which can translate into lower a/c costs.

6. Blinds are more effective at blocking summer heat gain than winter heat loss.

Keeping it warm in the winter