Home Stead in Hudson

A red barn filled with alpacas, a chicken coop, a greenhouse, a guest cottage, a wooden split-rail fence and expansive fields of green — these all complete the view from the back porch of the Fosters’ farmhouse, which sits on nearly 5 acres of land in Hudson.

When the family was planning the new build through Alair Homes Hudson, they wanted to feel like their indoor and outdoor living spaces were connected.

“It’s a modern farmhouse,” says homeowner Lisa Foster. “[It’s] trying to bring the views in the house.”

One of the main ways they threaded the areas together was through the addition of porches. From the front porch’s three black-framed glass doors, the Fosters can see straight through their open-concept home and through three more glass doors onto a back porch with a wall of windows.

“Although their color scheme to the house is neutral — it’s very white and black — the green from outdoors was very much a part of the whole design concept,” says Amiee Wiley, the project’s designer.

After moving in in December 2019, the Fosters now sit on the porch swing or black rockers on the front porch while enjoying cocktails and watching the sunset, and the back porch provides the perfect spot for family meals with pastoral views.

Wiley and Foster discuss some of the aspects that make the porches so special.

Woods: A feature that may immediately catch your eye is the cedar beams that stand out against the front porch's white walls and complement the hanging wooden porch swing. “The cedar on the front porch is really important to bring that warmth and texture,” Wiley says. “It’s very inviting, gracious.” The back porch showcases a light pine ceiling, which works well amid the concrete floor and white walls. “That brings in that farmhouse feel,” Foster says.

Windows: The home’s black-framed windows and doors serve as a striking design feature on the all-white walls, but they also provide stunning views and ample natural light. “It’s very modern,” Wiley says, “clean lines, very straight, lots of big open windows and open doors. Natural light was really important to the homeowner.” The back porch helps the family enjoy the back pasture, without having to deal with the peskiness of insects. “You feel like you’re more outdoors,” Foster says.

Furniture: While they have a big kitchen table, they often eat meals at the black wrought iron dining set on the back porch. “We do have a heater in there to extend the season,” Foster says. “The atmosphere is tranquil.” That dining set brings out the other black accents in the home, while the neutral-toned wicker seating area in the corner matches the home’s farmhouse decor. The back porch, along with the front porch’s swing, floral pillows and black rockers, prove to be great places for entertaining and comfy spots for family time. “It’s relaxing to have a porch swing,” Foster says.