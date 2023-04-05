How to organize your kitchen and keep it that way

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand Faber Favorite × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Clutter in our homes can leave us feeling stressed. During the pandemic, when we were spending more time at home, it can be even more noticeable — but it can also be remedied. Ann Faber, founder of Fab Simple Spaces, helps individuals and families get organized.

“There’s been an uptick with COVID,” Faber says. “I say, Where’s the one room that bothers you the most? Let’s start there.”

The kitchen is a popular first choice. “That’s the heart of the home,” she says. “That’s the area that gets cluttered quickly.”

She advises examining how you utilize space, not overlooking vertical space and setting a routine to stay organized. It helps her to think of a kitchen as different zones — food prep, cooking, cleaning and storage.

“It’s really taking a look at what’s missing and kind of filling that void,” Faber says, “and then also coming up with a plan to organize the space.”

Faber offers strategies for organizing your kitchen to nix clutter and stress.

THE DETAILS

Pantry: Put things you don’t frequently use, such as paper plates and seasonal pieces, on the top shelves. Use the middle shelves for food you cook often, organized by the type of food or whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Faber once had a client whose husband cooked pizza at least once a week, so they labeled seven kinds of flour and grouped them with other pizza ingredients. Other sections can be for bread, snacks, baking supplies, grains or canned goods.

Keep the floors clear, and use lower shelves for heavier items such as beverages, large appliances and pet food. “You don’t want to put that on a high shelf,” she says. “You don’t have a hold of it; you’re going to drop it.”

Always put pantry items in a consistent, convenient place. “You really want to look at what the shelves are doing and assign spaces,” Faber says.

Cabinets: One of the biggest problem spots is the cabinet under the sink. “Typically, everything is mishmashed together, and it’s really hard to find things,” Faber says. Using a cleaning caddy or tiered shelf under the sink helps you easily see the cleaning products you have and prevents rebuying.

She recommends keeping everyday items like plates, bowls and cups in a cabinet close to the dishwasher, and coffee and tea products in a cabinet near your coffee maker.

Drawers: Just say no to junk drawers. Especially if your kitchen doesn’t have much drawer space, it’s important to reserve them for essentials like silverware and kitchen utensils.

Consider getting drawer organizers to prevent clutter. “If you’re unloading the dishwasher, make sure you’re putting things in the same spot,” Faber says. “Drawer organizers really come in handy because you’re like, Oh, there’s an empty hole. That’s where the pizza cutter goes.”

Make sure you measure the drawer organizers’ lengths, widths and depths to ensure they fit, while also being big enough to house larger items like spatulas.

Pots & pans: Keep pots and pans near the stove. “Some people have pots and pans drawers,” she says. “If you don’t have it, you can get creative.” Consider installing a pots and pans rack on your wall or ceiling. If you think that’ll look too busy, find a spot in a cabinet where you can nest them together. And if you have a low vertical cabinet, use it for large cutting boards and cookie sheets. “You don’t always have to make sure everything is perfect,” Faber says. “But if you build it into the routine, it’s easier to keep on top of.”