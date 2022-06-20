Indoor plants to boost your mood

Houseplants are lovely to look at, but research has also linked them to better mental health. Studies have shown that plants lift your mood, reduce stress and have a calming effect. Justin Lepley attests that.

“It gives something outside of ourselves to really focus on and care for,” he says. “Oftentimes, that reflects our own self-care and mental health.”

× Expand photo provided by Lepley & Co.

Graduating from Case Western Reserve University's School of Law in May 2020 amid the pandemic spurred Lepley to seek something more. He used his downtime to start selling plants from his personal garden out of a stand he set up in his Akron yard and named it Lepley & Co.

Business grew so much that Lepley expanded to local suppliers and opened a Northside Marketplace location in August 2020, and a location inside the Massillon Train Depot followed in November. Plants have provided a positive fresh start in his life, so he advocates for homeowners to get houseplants to improve their well-being. And many happily do.

“A lot of customers … they’ll say things like, I needed a little boost of serotonin today, so I came into the shop,” he says.

Lepley offers some tips on how to pick out houseplants to enrich your life and home.

Northside, 21 Furnace St., Akron, Depot, 13 Penn Ave. SE, Massillon, lepleyandco.com

Helping Hand: Plants are living things with needs. It’s crucial to ask yourself how much care you plan on giving: “Are they really good with a schedule, or … when they remember, they’ll get to it?” Lepley asks. Look for care info on apps such as Planta that scan photos of plants. Customers can also send photos to Lepley & Co.’s number, 330-808-8490, and ask questions. Lepley says pothos plants are easy for newbies. “They can tolerate a wide variety of lighting situations,” he says. “They’ll kind of wilt when they’re thirsty, which is a good reminder.”

Find the Light: When searching for the perfect houseplant, consider location and lighting. “Some plants are better for low lighting, like the Sansevieria [snake plant], while others need a great deal of sunlight,” he says. Plants like cacti and succulents typically require specific placement too. “They do really well in west-facing windows,” he advises. “They get that bright, hot afternoon sun.”

Water Source: Knowing a plant’s watering schedule is one of the most important pieces of the care process. “You’re much more likely to kill your plants from overwatering them than from underwatering,” Lepley says. So carefully follow the instructions on the tag. Those who are tentative should try a manageable snake plant. “They’re great oxygenators, so they’re a very good starter plant,” he says, “especially people who might not remember to water all the time.”

Philodendron Brazil: With leaves that resemble a heart shape, this tropical treasure only requires water once a week. “They’re really pretty. They’re a really fast grower,” says Justin Lepley, the owner of Lepley & Co. For a long lifespan, keep it in a standing or hanging pot.

Alocasia frydek: A stunning sight, this sizeable plant is decorated with dark leaves and contrasting white stripes. But be ready for challenging care, like short, bright light exposure, particular temps and specific humidity levels. “They’re somewhat rare,” he says. “They’re so eye-catching.”

photo provided by Lepley & Co. Rattlesnake plant