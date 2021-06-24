Invite Only

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Joseph Levack × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Joseph Levack Prev Next

The owners of this Hudson home are great entertainers. They host family-and-friends gatherings, business functions and fundraisers with anywhere from 10 to 300 guests. But the house they built a decade ago was lacking spaces and amenities for all those events.

This spring, the couple filled the gap with an attached addition that upped the home to 9,000 square feet. They also added a pool and patio they call a plaza for outdoor entertaining.

They charged Jones Group Interiors in Akron with designing glitzy spaces that look and feel like what president Eric Jones describes as “a Vegas club — that’s how people party today.”

Those interiors had to complement the rest of the home. “In their private space, it’s more transitional,” he explains of the subdued, clean-lined design. “When it turns into more eclectic entertaining space … it’s more modern surfaces and a more contemporary feel.”

The result, rendered in the couple’s preferred white-to-black gradation, is exactly what they desired. “It delivers the vibe of a party,” Jones says.

Party room: He describes the approximately 500-square-foot space as “a chameleon room” that can be set up for any gathering. Aside from the catering kitchen at one end — which has quartz-topped metallic-laminate cabinetry and a black, white and taupe penny-tile backsplash — it is an open spot for musicians and dancing. A wall of sliding-glass doors to the plaza opens completely so the couple can drive one of their sports cars into the center of the black silver-striated porcelain-tile floor and display it. A custom lighting fixture’s large silver metallic discs each have an adjustable spotlight that can illuminate anything from a car to fundraising displays.

Wine room: The temperature-controlled basement-level amenity, finished with a metallic-cork wallcovering and engineered wood flooring, is lined with walnut-stained cabinetry custom-designed for displaying bottles, glassware and barware. Director of residential design Meg Ready notes that although the homeowners didn’t have an extensive wine collection when it was built, they wanted a quiet, intimate space to entertain. “If you had a couple over, you could sit at that [high-top wooden] table, uncork a bottle and chat,” she says. A bookcase swings on an electronic pivot to reveal a staircase down to a cellar. “You would never know the secret cellar is there unless you’re invited,” Ready says.

Secret cellar: The homeowners liked the idea of entertaining a select group in an exclusive rathskeller-like feature Ready describes as “an old underground bar with a Vegas feel.” The wet bar includes a commercial beverage cooler and shelves lit by LEDs that the homeowners can program to any color combination they desire. Chrome seating for six at the glass-topped black-lacquer bar table is augmented by cream swiveling chairs, separated by glass martini tables, spaced out on the tiger-eye marble floor. An illuminated wall of metallic tile that extends onto the ceiling — an element Ready calls a “sail” — defines the space occupied by a corner banquette upholstered in black-and-white animal-print velvets. “In a large room, it almost personalizes it, shrinks that down so you feel a little more cozy,” she says.

Powder room: Nightclub glitz is exemplified by a concave mirrored-tile alcove housing a granite vessel sink on a rock-faced granite pedestal. The rest of the walls are covered in black faux crocodile and silver metallic cork that provide an abundance of textural interest and “deliver a very high-end, sophisticated kind of a glamour look,” Jones says. Painted charcoal moldings and a black ceiling crown the room.