Local Leaf Identification

A quick reference for comon leaves you may come across as you're hiking and biking around The 330.

Ash Tree

One of the most prominent shade trees in Ohio is under attack from an exotic invasive pest. Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) infestations have been taking a toll on ash trees in the Midwest, with over 90 precent mortality rates. Plan to replace ash trees now by planting another species near by so that as your ash tree declines, the new tree that you planted will succeed and occupy that space.

American Sweetgum Tree

A large shade tree with an open crown, this tree features lustrous, star-shaped leaves and round, spiked "gumball" seed capsules that can be found all over the ground in the late summer and fall.

Flowering Dogwood Tree

A beautiful, small flowering tree that can be grown in full sun or part shade, this tree can be enjoyed in all seasons. The flowering dogwood usually does not grow taller than 25 feet and can be useful in spaces with overhead limitations.

River Birch Tree

The only birch tree that tolerates a wet site, river birch can be found along streams and rivers, but can also grow on periodically dry sites. Generally a multiple stemmed tree, river birch is an attractive winter specimen, with cinnamon to salmon-colored bark that curls and peels away from the trunk.

Black Walnut Tree

The black walnuts on this tree grow in green hulls and drop in late summer to fall as they begin to turn brown. Separate the hulls from the nut, roast and get cracking for an often overlooked, nutritious and native edible treat.