Long-Term Landscaping

When you look at the land around your home, it is vital to have a plan. Not only do you need to think about the positioning of each plant, but also the way they will grow. Landscaping for the long run is linked to planting in the autumn. There are certain plants that thrive if you get them in the ground late in the year. “Fall is a great time to plant,” says Tom Apidone from Petitti Garden Center in Tallmadge. “The ground temp is going to be warmer than the air, so the roots will get established a lot better. In the spring, your plants will be ready to go, pretty much rooted in.” Prepping now will yield beautiful results you can really enjoy come spring. Three local experts discuss the tricks and tips when it comes to fall planting. Learn about a few types of plants in this section.

Trees

Select the right tree for you

There are a few things to keep in mind when picking the perfect tree for your property. First thing to know is how much space you are working with. “Get the size tree that’s going to fit the property,” says John Kline from Canton Road Garden Center. “Don’t buy something that’s going to outgrow the house in five to six years because then it’s a matter of removing the tree and starting over. If you start with the proper tree, you won’t have that problem.”

It’s also important to recognize a star player when you see one. “The Cleveland Select Flowering Pear is a tree that should be away from the house. [Also], maples and oaks should be out in the yard where they have plenty of room to grow and won’t be confined by a house or wires.”

Beautiful trees also need the right conditions to thrive. “Dogwoods are much happier in the morning sun and the afternoon shade; they don’t like the intense heat of the summer,” says Kline. “If you can put them on the east side or among other trees, they’ll do much better.”

The best thing to do is to seek advice from an expert and see what tree fits best for your space.

How to Plant a Tree:

1. Go wide, not deep. The hole for the new tree should be no deeper than the root ball itself, or the top of the pot the tree comes in. “Bring the tree out a little; never plant it deeper than it is in the pot.” It should also be six to seven inches wider than the root system or ball. “No deeper, but about six inches wider. Keep it fairly tight.”

2. Mix it up. “As you’re digging the soil, put a conditioner in there: a mixture of peat moss and cow manure.” These conditioners should be mixed with the soil that comes out of the hole, and then returned to the hole.

3. Get muddy. Wetting down that conditioning mixture will create a welcoming home for your new tree. “Put water in there almost to the top, and take the shovel and go up and down; make it like mud to take out any air pockets. Then do it again. This is the most important watering right here.”

4. Don’t mess with the root ball. “When you buy a tree that’s balled in burlap, plant it just the way it is. Do not remove the burlap. The purpose is to hold dirt around the root system. If the dirt falls away from the root system, you run a 50/50 chance of losing the tree.” The same thing goes for larger trees that come with a metal cage around the root ball. “It is again to hold the dirt around the root system. I don’t recommend you remove that cage. The roots will grow right through it and support the tree, no problem.”

5. Mind the graft. “[Trees] have a little knot at the ground level, where it’s grafted. If you cover that graft, the tree will go bad because of the moisture.” This area is also often called the trunk flare because it is the point at which the trunk widens just above the root ball. This area should be left exposed, above both dirt and mulch. “A lot of people want to cover that because it’s not pretty, [but] you want it on top of the ground—very important.”

6. Mulch it much. “Mulch two to three inches deep, [but] make sure the graft is above that, to hold the moisture in and keep soil at a constant temperature.”

7. Don’t over-water. “So many people want to overwater a tree, and that is totally unnecessary. Once it gets into the soil, it’s going to take a long time to dry out. It’s very important just to keep it moist [but] not drown it. Every two to three days, put a gallon of water at the most, to keep the mulch nice and moist. Too much water that doesn’t drain away properly—you’ll lose that tree. If you get any rain, just let it go. If it starts to wilt, that’s a notice it needs a little drink.”

8. Don’t over-feed. “The first year, the conditioner should be sufficient. Then the second year, we don’t like the tree spikes; we prefer a more organic material.” But again, don’t overdo the fertilizers. “Follow directions on the bag.” Or talk to an expert for advice.

9. Prune prudently. “Spring blooming trees—dogwoods, crabapples, magnolias, azaleas, rhododendrons—you want to trim as soon as they’re done blooming.” That means late spring or early summer. “If you prune in fall, you’re going to cut buds off for spring, and you won’t have blooms.” Non-flowering trees, like maples and oaks, can be trimmed anytime because they don’t have the same bud cycle.

Shrubs

Words of Wisdom

Flowering shrubs are beautiful, but there can be a problem when you factor in wildlife. “With azaleas and rhododendrons, deer like to eat the flower buds, so protect them over the winter [with] repellent products,” says Apidone. Surrounding plants with netting or wiring can help protect them from deer damage. Wrappings can also protect plants from seasonal damage during a tough winter. “Arborvitae wrap with burlap to keep deer off and keep the plant tighter; if you get a snow load on it, it won’t bend or break the plant.”

Size and location are also important. Not all plants are good in full sun. “Azaleas and rhododendrons are not for full sun; morning sun is okay, but [they need] partial shade. Forsythia you don’t want to put in between two shrubs, as it will get big and crowd out others.”

Water is a vital part of the growing process. It is also very important for shrubs. “Most people water sparingly because they don’t want a big bill,” says Apidone. “Our technique, especially with those that dry out like hydrangea, is: we’ll water it, then go to the next plant, then come back to water the hydrangea again. In well-drained soil, water will run right through, but it takes a while for that plant to absorb the water.”

Tree or bush?

“Sometimes it’s a matter of semantics. A tree has more of a trunk, rather than multi-branching, though there are exceptions. Clump birch have multiple trunks, as do clump redbuds. A shrub is considered smaller and without a definite trunk.”

Shrubs to Love:

Lilac