Natural Beauty

To Ron Jagger, Mother Nature is the greatest artist. He aims to showcase her creations through his Redwood Burl Co. furniture.

“My goal is to make the beauty … nature makes clearer,” he says. “I feel like I’m making art, even if nature does most of the work.”

After spending 40 years honing his artistic woodworking among the redwoods of California and in mountainous Colorado, Jagger has developed impressive expertise and returned home to Medina, where he crafts custom live-edge tables, mantels, chairs and more.

The process starts with quality precut wood from sources like California, Arizona, Colorado and Ohio's Amish Country. Customers browse the stunning wood in his workshop and choose what speaks to them, including pieces that showcase rare growths called burls. “The wood comes from the stump and roots,” Jagger says. “When a tree burls, it … creates growths with amazing patterns and shapes.”

Customers describe their vision as if commissioning art, and Jagger designs a piece by cutting, sanding, adding parts and varnishing. With many of the wood slabs featuring natural psychedelic-esque swirly patterns, a finished piece has movement as majestic as a finished painting.

“I love what I do,” he says. “Showing people the beauty of nature in this way is euphoric — almost a spiritual experience.”

Jagger explains the creative process behind some of his one-of-a-kind pieces.