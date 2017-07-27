Newcomer in a Vintage Setting

× 1 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 2 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 3 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 4 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 5 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 6 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 7 of 8 Expand Graham Smith × 8 of 8 Expand Graham Smith Prev Next

Natasha Collia moved to Akron six years ago on a whim. She didn’t know anyone here or anything about the area. Akron Children’s Hospital accepted her bid for a residency as an emergency room physician, so the Toronto native decided to leap into the adventure of a new city. What she found just outside her Canal Square apartment was a vibrant downtown scene that is largely misunderstood by Akronites. “People don’t realize what you can see and do in downtown Akron,” she says.

What makes your building unique?

NC: I jokingly call it the Bruce Wayne manor because at night when the top is glowing, it looks like Wayne tower.

Why do you like it?

NC: It’s got character; it’s got class. It feels like home, but it also feels like you’re an authentic part of Akron history because it wasn’t always an apartment building. The people in [it] become like family. I have a little dog and this place is perfect for him. I meet others with dogs, you start talking, hanging out, [and] you develop your own little community within the community.

What is your apartment like?

NC: It’s a two-bedroom, two bath. It’s an open concept, where the kitchen is a little divided, and there’s an open area to the left with a little eating table, and an entertainment section with my TV and movies and my record player—because I like vinyl—and a mini bar. From the guest room, I can look right down to Lock 3. From the master, I can actually watch a baseball game. Lots of windows, lots of light. I would call this cozy, spacious and comfortable, with a great view.

When friends and family visit from out of town, what are their impressions?

NC: They love my place. The big thing they talk about is how convenient it is to everything. Not only to my work, but they like going into downtown Akron. We go to Lock 3 concerts; I take them to Cilantro and Bricco, the new Thai place (Pad Thai) and Lockview with all the grilled cheese. They love it because it’s not too big, not overwhelming.

What’s the atmosphere like downtown?

NC: You can find a spot and just sit and relax, or you can find a place that’s full of energy to meet people and have a drink or a nice dinner. The convenience of being able to walk down and do all that regardless of the time of year is a big selling point. I love that.

What are some of your favorite things about downtown ?

NC: I like it when there’s fireworks outside my building for free because there’s a baseball game. I like that I can hear free concerts every weekend. I love Christmas because I love to walk to the ice rink anytime I want and skate.

What’s your advice to people reluctant to venture into downtown Akron?

NC: It took me at least a year to start discovering what Akron has to offer. Just walk around and you find an art museum and an art gallery and a café in a back alley and a hub you would keep going to because you get to know people. I think that’s the beauty of this place: You get to know people very quickly if you just go and explore.