Pampered Dog Frolics Around the Falls

× 1 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 2 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 3 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 4 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 5 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler Prev Next

When Soka leaves her Cuyahoga Falls house, the 2-year-old Bernedoodle always wears a bandanna from her collection of nearly 50 — even when she’s just walking around the neighborhood.

“She is living that single millennial dog mom spoiled life,” says owner Kelsie Moeller, who named her after the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano and photographs Soka and other dogs for her Instagram.

Soka shows off a pink coffee bandanna with a white pompom trim while brunching on Magic City Brewing Co.’s patio, she models a powder blue bandanna with patriotic stars while perching on the downtown Cuyahoga Falls fountain, and she sports a pink Girls Support Girls heart bandanna while climbing the Virginia Kendall ledges.

“She is very attached to me,” says Moeller. “She’s happy to be with me instead of being at home.”

Soka is constantly around town in the Falls area, lounging on the Missing Mountain Brewing Co. patio, getting a whipped cream pup cup at Nervous Dog Coffee Bar or enjoying a Milk-Bone-topped peanut butter doughnut at Peace Love and Little Donuts.

They “spoil her rotten” at Morty’s Munchies Dog Bakery & Boutique, Moeller says, and Soka gets Give Pet treats, peanut butter cupcakes and dog-friendly birthday cakes decorated with her name. She receives toys like fuzzy koalas that she takes to bed, and her toy collection has grown to three bins.

When the pair takes car rides, Soka enjoys resting in a hammock or a cushy dog bed. “She rides like a queen,” Moeller says. Every six weeks, Soka rides to Salon de’ Pooch to get pampered with the spa package including a bath, blueberry facial scrub, grooming, teeth brushing and fresh breath spray. Her coat comes out extra fluffy, and stylist Stevie ties poofy tulle bows onto her ears.

“After she gets groomed, she’s got that extra prancy walk,” Moeller says. “It always makes her feel pretty and prissy.”

Soka spoils Moeller back with affection and companionship, helping her unwind after days at the pediatrician’s office where she works.

“If I had a terrible or great day, I’m gonna get home and be expected to go play fetch. They always bring you back to what matters,” Moeller says. “She’s definitely my baby.” KP