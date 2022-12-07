Perfect Boho Pink Bedroom

× 1 of 2 Expand photo provided by Ora Designs × 2 of 2 Expand photo provided by Ora Designs Prev Next

The couple wanted to create a special room for their young daughter in the craftsman-style home they’d just built in Medina, a sanctuary that was both comfortable and beautiful. The child had sophisticated tastes for a preschooler, according to Medina-based Ora Designs proprietor and principal designer Bri Peacock. She knew exactly what she wanted when her parents showed her Peacock’s inspiration photo board.

“All of the photos that she liked were the boho-chic ones,” Peacock says.

Peacock and junior designer Nicole Trueblood responded by creating a space that is hip yet age-appropriate in terms of durability and functionality. Peacock notes that the room can grow with the girl by periodically swapping out a few relatively inexpensive items — a feature that pays off in the long run. You “don’t want to be replacing their bedrooms every couple of years,” she says.

Here are some of the enduring flourishes Peacock added.

Paint color: The homeowners already had painted the room in HGTV's Mad About Pink, a blush shade Peacock says is more adaptable to the occupant’s anticipated changing color preferences than the typical little-girl pink. “That’s one of the benefits of going with a more subdued neutral tone of the color — you’re a lot less limited with what you can pair with it,” she says. “If she wants to choose to put yellow bedding in there, she can. If she wants to go with a nice, gentle blue, she can.”

Hanging chair: The Langley Street Iona chair hammock from Wayfair is constructed of a beige cotton rope that’s hand-woven macrame-style on a round frame and is the main draw in a reading corner augmented by floating shelves. Peacock’s remodeling crew hung the adult-size piece at a child-friendly height from a ceiling support using industrial-strength hardware. “You want [children], as a parent, to read,” she says. “Anything we can do to be more creative in those spaces so that they appeal more to them and inspire them to be in them is important.”

Bedding: Peacock injected texture by layering accent pillows covered in white faux fur from World Market and a Dalmatian-spotted fabric from West Elm on Pottery Barn Kids’ organic cotton jacquard Candlewick duvet cover. “That’s something that’s important as far as making the room feel like it has a lot of personality and interest without putting too much contrast in it,” she says.

Wall tapestry: The abstract woven-and-fringed piece from World Market serves as a textural link between the hanging chair and bed. “Taking texture up the walls softens spaces and makes them a lot more cozy,” Peacock adds.