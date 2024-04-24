Reclaimed Refuge

× 1 of 6 Expand photo by VillaPic photography × 2 of 6 Expand photo by VillaPic photography × 3 of 6 Expand photo by VillaPic photography × 4 of 6 Expand photo by VillaPic photography × 5 of 6 Expand photo by VillaPic photography × 6 of 6 Expand photo by VillaPic photography Prev Next

photo by VillaPic photography

T

he owners of this 1970s Hudson home knew their kitchen no longer fit their family by early 2022. Original to the house, the space — a U-shaped kitchen with a peninsula counter, painted oak overhead cabinets and a junk-collecting desk — was stuck in time. Ric SirLouis of Home Sweet Home Remodeling stepped in for a refresh.

With teenage boys living at home and a high dining table taking up space, the homeowners knew they wanted to add an island. Utilizing software to preview their color choices, they settled on gray cabinetry, a granite-topped island, German seeded glass cabinets, a white ceramic tile backsplash and reclaimed wood accents.

“Theirs is a more modern, chic space with a rustic touch,” SirLouis explains.

Now, the space is functional, stylish and sharp. Unused areas have been repurposed, from a Bosch double oven in place of the desk to a hidden broom closet.

“Their family likes to eat their meals together in this room,” SirLouis says. “It was tight … this opened it up better."

Featuring a built-in coffee bar and enclosed fridge, this kitchen is the perfect hub for busy family life.

“They can’t believe it’s their house now,” SirLouis says. “They love it so much. They don’t want to leave the kitchen.”

With gleaming countertops offset by the rugged charm of bold barnwood, the finished kitchen finds harmony through its striking yet balanced design.

Reclaimed Wood

This kitchen is full of eye-catching accents reclaimed from an Ohio barn — spanning from the rectangular range hood to the island’s X-brace motifs. While new wood needs to be stained or painted, this reclaimed wood was given a flat finish because it has a character all its own. “Reclaimed wood like this has that aged surface and texture,” SirLouis says. “[It] looks like it just came off the side of a barn. It doesn’t look like you did anything to it … that was the goal here.” And, although the floor appears to be contrasting wood, it’s actually a durable tile.

Broom Closet

SirLouis wanted to make the refrigerator look built-in — which resulted in adding more storage. “I like placing a pantry beside the refrigerator to make a surround,” SirLouis says. “We knew we wanted a tall cabinet there.” The family already had a pantry, so the new space was transformed into convenient storage for cleaning supplies. The gray cabinet opens from the side, a front panel helping it to blend in with the rest of the Maplewood cabinetry. “We’re helping them use their kitchen better,” SirLouis says.

Coffee Bar

Since the homeowners use a Keurig coffee machine, SirLouis recommended customizing the space around it, then worked with the homeowners to finalize features. “Do something that suits you and works very well for you,” SirLouis says. “Because in a way, the kitchen is a tool for making meals and having family time.” SirLouis added a built-in K-Cup drawer, as well as pull-out liquor (and soda) storage underneath to accommodate bottles and cans — creating a beverage station. “It’s their coffee brew and their brewed beer," he says.

Granite Island

The island’s granite countertop is unique — the selection of its swirling pattern was a choice made by the homeowners. “It’s a natural product, so it’s not uniform,” he says. “That’s the beauty of it.” Compared to engineered quartz, granite is more heat resistant — and often comes with a lower price tag. Its darker veining ties into the barnwood, while its lighter portions complement the gray maple cabinets and white and gray countertops in the rest of the kitchen. “It’s stunning,” SirLouis says. “When you go into that room … you can’t take your eyes off it. It’s so darn pretty.”