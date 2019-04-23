× Expand Tylar Sutton

The Face of Construction

Paul Thomarios started in his family’s painting business early. At age 10, he was doing the billing for his Greek immigrant father because he had good penmanship. Upon graduating from The University of Akron in 1971, he took over the company.

Since then, the sky has been the limit — literally. Thomarios’ Specialty Group restores aircraft and spacecraft for museum display, including the Saturn V rocket and its recent project: Neil Armstrong’s F5D-1 Skylancer. The plane was used during NASA’s short-lived Dyna-Soar program in the 1960s and is a permanent part of the Armstrong Air & Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Under Paul’s leadership, Thomarios has grown from a local house-painting service to an international powerhouse of construction, coatings, powder coatings and historic restoration. From the LED-lit parking garage at Akron Children’s Hospital to the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel — for which Thomarios is a construction manager — his company helps build his father’s vision of the American dream, one project at a time.

Thomarios // 330-670-9900 // thomarios.com