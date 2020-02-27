The Face of Construction

The face of Construction

In 1948, Nickitas “Nick” Thomarios started a small painting company to serve Greater Akron residents. His business grew into the commercial fields and incorporated in 1969. Since the construction group was added in 1994, the development, growth and diversity of projects have expanded the company to a new level.

Nick taught his son, Paul, to paint houses  alongside him at an early age. After graduating from The University of Akron, Paul grew the business by adhering to the key components of quality and integrity his father instilled in him.

Under Paul’s leadership, Thomarios has grown into an international powerhouse of construction, coatings, powder coatings and historic restoration. From the Saturn V rocket to the LED-lit parking garage at Akron Children’s Hospital, Paul helps build his father’s vision of making Akron a great place to live, one project at a time.

Thomarios recently renovated office space for Babcock & Wilcox in the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. headquarters in Akron. The renovations utilized existing space to house approximately 650 employees and create new office and common spaces that help them work efficiently. 

Thomarios

330-670-9900

thomarios.com

