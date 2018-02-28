× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of Woodcraft | P. Graham Dunn

P. Graham Dunn is a family-owned and -operated business that opened its doors in 1976. The “P” stands for Peter, the owner and founder. As a young man, Peter journeyed from China, where his family was serving as missionaries, to Three Hills, Alberta, Canada. There, he spotted the woman who would eventually become his wife, LeAnna Gerber. The couple came back to LeAnna’s family farm in Dalton, Ohio, where they bought woodworking equipment and installed it. It wasn’t long until Peter received an order for 3,000 items, turning a side business into a full-time operation. For over 40 years, P. Graham Dunn has continued to push the limits of production and has become established as a leading manufacturer of inspirational home decor and gifts within the United States.

Visually breathtaking, the P. Graham Dunn gift shop in Dalton spans 20,000 square feet and is filled with elaborate wall art, enchanting home decor and thousands of unique gifts. The entire store was remodeled in May, offering guests a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Additionally, the store features a line of personalized gifts that can be laser-engraved on the spot.

P. Graham Dunn | 630 Henry St., Dalton | 330-828-2105 | pgrahamdunn.com