The Other Seiberling Mansion

Standing next to the grand staircase, with your hand on the bottom of the banister, you can imagine Charles Willard (C.W.) Seiberling walking around his new home in 1913. The co-founder of Goodyear Tire & Rubber settled into his grand residence not far from Stan Hywet, the estate of his big brother, F.A. Seiberling. The two homes have withstood the test of time and remain visual connections to Akron’s storied past.

Unlike Stan Hywet, C.W. Seiberling’s home—nicknamed Tri-Acres—did not end up as a museum. Instead it passed through the hands of several owners before the current owner, Robert Warther, took possession of the property. Warther is the founder and president of Warther Financial Group. His business is now based in the historic home, which he has continuously worked to restore since purchasing it in 1988. The story of the home is present in the many tiny details throughout the space. A detailed oval on a large white ceiling, hand-carved patterns on woodwork and mantels, extra wide mahogany doors featuring a wood you can’t even get anymore—each small feature of the home transports you back to the days of its previous occupants.

Tri-Acres is listed with the Department of the Interior as a Historic Landmark under two categories: Architecture for its Grand Style Georgian Revival design and Prominence of Original Owner. “[The Seiberling brothers] built these two houses in the same year, and they used famous architects,” says Warther. The architect for Tri-Acres was Edward S. Childs of New York City.

During construction of Tri-Acres and Stan Hywet, the Seiberlings shared craftsmen and laborers between the two projects. “The same people worked here that worked over at Stan Hywet,” says Warther. “They would do bathrooms here and then do the bathrooms over there.” Many similarities within the two structures arose from this shared workforce. A close look at the hand-carved mantle above the fireplace in C.W. Seiberling’s home office reveals the same linenfold pattern that is featured in wood panels of the industrialist’s brother’s home. Exotic hardwoods are also shared between the two iconic residences.

After only a decade in the home, however, the Seiberlings left because Mrs. Seiberling’s health required fresh air outside of the city. The next occupants were no less notable in local history—the O’Neil family. Michael O’Neil was the founder of the eponymous department store in downtown Akron and helped begin the General Tire and Rubber Company. The O’Neils lived in this Market Street home from 1923 to 1937. The family then donated the property for use as the Mary Knoll Junior Seminary. In only a few short decades, the large brick home had transitioned from the residence of wealthy families to a place of study for monks.

These holy men were not the last residents, though. In 1953 Unity Church purchased the property from the monks, and it would remain the home of the church for the next 40 years.

Throughout the years, the building underwent many changes. The beautiful marble tile in the garden room was damaged in sections, coats of paint covered ornate woodwork, a lap pool in the basement was filled in, and the space was utilized for a purpose completely different from that of its previous famous residents.

As fate would have it, Warther’s path intersected with Tri-Acres at the exact right time. At first, he saw the property but wasn’t interested in purchasing it. Then, one night a few years later, he thought about it out of the blue, having a feeling he should check it out again. “It was sold, and part of the agreement was that it was to be torn down.” Warther offered to acquire the house and restore it instead of tearing it down. Ultimately, his offer was accepted, and after waiting a few years while the Unity Church planned their relocation, he became the new owner.

Since then, Warther has worked his way through the home on a long journey of renovations. There have been surprises along the way, including a pond that was actually underneath the church parking lot. “When we removed the asphalt, the pond showed up,” he says. Where there once was asphalt, Warther brought in 600 tons of topsoil to renew the landscape. Now, lush green grass is abundant, and coy swim happily in the restored pond. Inside, wooden trim and doors were rebuilt to match their original incarnations. Each renovation moves the property down a path back to its historic roots.

Drivers pass by Tri-Acres every day as they traverse Market Street. They often have no idea about the history of this impressive brick home or the families that lived there. As the renovations continue to revive the property, the story contained within its walls will also live on.