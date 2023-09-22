Under Lock

× 1 of 2 Expand photo courtesy of DMP × 2 of 2 Expand photo courtesy of DMP Prev Next

Whether it be worrying about invasions or someone taking packages off their doorsteps, people have been thinking about safety, and having a security system brings extra assurance.

“Peace of mind is really the number one reason why people are looking for a system,” says Brian Gyorki, the director of operations at Medina-based Securitec.

Gyorki explains some of the options for home security systems and why you should consider each.

On Guard

You can get various protections within your system. Most home robberies are done through a first-floor door or window, Gyorki says, and intrusion detection is the most desired feature in a security system. For a fee, systems can send signals to a 24-hour monitoring station that determines the risk and contacts the homeowner, the police or the fire department. Or you can try a system that you self-monitor when you can through an app.

Formats include cameras or door and window contacts, which attach to doors and windows in the house. Window contacts activate when all of the windows are closed, which might be at night or when you’re out of the house.

“The advantage of that would be as you’re leaving the house, the system won’t arm … because there’s a window open somewhere,” he says. “So there’s a little extra benefit.”

It also may be a good idea to arm your system even when you’re home. Burglary attempts occur at all times of day, so it may be best to be safe rather than sorry if you’re home alone.

“You can turn the system on without turning on the motions on the inside,” Gyorki says. “That allows you to move around the home freely … but gives you a little extra peace of mind that if somebody did break in, the system would go off.”

If an intruder breaks the glass instead of opening the window, however, there is the risk that window contacts would not pick it up. Because of this, glass-break detection is a popular feature, which alerts at the sound frequency of glass breaking. This only effectively works when the detector is within a few feet of the window and without the presence of heavy drapery.

You might instead consider motion detection. This identifies threats by the direction, size and heat of the object moving. Keep in mind pets can sometimes impact accuracy.

“Cats, when they’re playing, like to jump up and down,” Gyorki says. “So motion detectors, a lot of times, will see vertical and horizontal movement and mistake that for somebody entering the premise.”

Other features include more advanced smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detection with monitoring that contacts emergency services if there’s a fire or leak in your home while you’re not there. They save a lot of time, which can prevent a lot of damage. It can also be useful if you don’t hear your smoke or carbon monoxide detectors go off while you are sleeping or if something is wrong with them, he says. He knows a couple who had a defective carbon monoxide detector that was over 5 years old and had a close call with carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The light wasn’t saying low battery, but it had a low battery,” he says. “They all survived, and everything’s fine. But after that, they were a big proponent of, Just get the sensors.”

Some other features you can get include medical alerts, water detection, temperature control and home automation systems, which can be used for convenience in controlling your devices or in an emergency situation, such as turning all of the lights on if someone breaks into your home.

“It’s one of those, Oh, I didn’t know you can do that. That’s really cool,” he says.

Personal Safety

No matter which features you choose for your home security system, there are some considerations to take before you buy a system.

Gyorki says some older adults prefer systems that have raised buttons as opposed to systems that are touchscreen or are controlled via an app. If you buy a system with cameras, ask the company what the privacy protections are, such as whether the company or the police can have access to the footage, and make sure you are mindful of where in your house you place the cameras. Also ensure the company and system are reputable so that the system can’t be easily broken or hacked.

Most importantly, you need to be comfortable working your security system when an emergency arises.

“You need to know how to arm the system, how to disarm the system, and if there is an alarm, what to do,” Gyorki says.

securitec1.com