The Face of Home Design 2018

The Face of Home Design | Architectural Justice

Architectural Justice has been providing homeowners of The 330 with an artisan approach to design and remodeling for over 30 years. Its unique design center in Medina offers clients a one-stop shop for all the materials and products needed to transform a home. Architectural Justice is also one of the largest stocking stone fabricators in the area with over 3,000 slabs of exotic stone. Its on-site services include granite and stone fabrication, custom cabinetry, furniture and millwork, architectural metal design and fabrication, and cast-stone fabrication, as well as design and remodeling services.

In July, Architectural Justice opened a gallery and cafe in Strongsville. The space was designed by owners James and Darlene Justice and was built by the artisans and craftsmen at Architectural Justice.The space showcases Architectural Justice’s design capabilities in an innovative way by blending home design, food and cooking into one experience. Architectural Justice Gallery & Cafe is a unique place to shop, dine and be inspired — and was recently named one of Cleveland’s top 33 new and classic must-sees.

Architectural Justice Design Center | 2462 Pearl Road, Medina | 330-225-6000

Architectural Justice Gallery & Cafe | 13593 Pearl Road, Strongsville | 440-268-8646

architectuarljustice.com