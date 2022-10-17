Updating Your Home Decor

× 1 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 2 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 3 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 4 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 5 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 6 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 7 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 8 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 9 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home × 10 of 10 Expand photo courtesy of Izzy P AT Home Prev Next

As the seasons change, so do the stylish collections at the new Izzy P at Home boutique in downtown Canton. Embrace fall with rust-colored knit pumpkins and a “Let’s Snuggle and Watch Scary Movies” sparkly wood block sign with a buffalo check rim.

Owner Crisiva Palmer launched the shop in 2021 with her daughters to help others decorate their homes for seasons and everyday living.

“My daughters and I have always had a love for decorating and design. We wanted to bring an affordable home decor shop to our local city to share with everyone else,” says Palmer in an email. “We pride ourselves on having locally made and sourced items. Our vibe is always moving with the trends. We have boho, farmhouse, contemporary and modern all mixed in one space.”

Along with the abundant home decor and Amish-made furniture, also find items that go beyond the home, including women’s clothing, pet products, accessories and more.

“We envision Izzy P being your one-stop shop for your gift shopping, seasonal decorating and a place to purchase a new date night outfit,” Palmer says.

She introduces some Izzy P items you can enjoy this autumn and beyond.

Candles

Made with all-natural ingredients in Alliance, Union House soy candles ($8-$20) come in 8, 9 or 16 ounces and offer unique seasonal scents like cornbread and apple butter. Some scents are sold year-round, and a top seller is maple bourbon.

“To me, the maple bourbon candle smells like home,” says Palmer, adding that the scent is a combination of maple syrup and caramel bourbon.

Dog collar

Cat and dog parents need to shop Izzy P’s pet line. Find collars, pet decor, treats, beds and accessories for your furry friend. Plus, there are new items each season. Items include matching Foggy Dog bandannas, collars and fashionable waste bag holders. To give your pooch a fresh, fun look, put on the hand-illustrated peaches-and-cream dog collar ($18) that has a gleaming gold buckle. “For a lot of people in their 20s or 30s, their pets are their babies, and they want to spoil them,” Palmer says.

Shelf

The triple loft shelf ($210) is a striking platform to show off your decor. “This piece is definitely a statement piece,” Palmer says. How to Style: She recommends adding family photos and sentimental items and then filling in the gaps with vases, signs and foliage. “An easy and inexpensive way to change with the season is artificial greenery, and we have different collections in shop for each season,” she says. Browse the fall garden bush pumpkin collection to find faux allium spheres, green foliage and berries in autumnal colors.

Tray

This year, marble has been popular in kitchens, and this marble-and-wood tray ($33) is a beautiful way to incorporate that trend. It is raised off the counter by wooden legs, making it a great surface to display items. How to Style: “I would design this tray by using it for a beautiful charcuterie board or on your kitchen counter with a beautiful faux or real plant, candle, small sign or everyday items like salt-and-pepper shakers,” says Palmer. “I don’t just like items for the show. They also need to be functional for everyday living.”

207 Market Ave. N, Canton, izzypathome.com