Welcome In

A home contains memories. It’s where families begin, flourish and share life experiences. That beloved setting is also where many hope to grow old.

But when a disability sidelines a loved one with mobility issues later in life, some families are faced with the prospect of leaving that all behind. The thought of abandoning those treasured moments can be overwhelming. While many move to assisted living or a single-floor home, there are ways for some to stay in the home they built. Accessibility modifications to your home can be a life changer in removing barriers and gaining back lost independence.

“It has psychological value as well as advances the quality of life,” says Mike Simko, president and owner of Access Solutions in Akron. “Here’s a way that I can stay home. Now I can get up and down the stairs without pain or risking a fall.”

Simko lays out options to make it easier to get in and around a home.

Hit the Slope

Stairs can be a roadblock to entering your home. Exterior ramps are a relatively inexpensive, low maintenance way to overcome that barrier. Choose from portable, modular and permanent options. The recommended slope for a ramp is for every 1 inch of vertical rise, you have 12 inches of run, so ramps can take up substantial space. Portable ramps are a quick, easy solution to get past a low barrier. They can be 8 to 10 feet long and picked up after every use but lose their portability and become too steep if a barrier is too high.

For higher barriers, modular ramps are a good option. The prefabricated ramps can be configured many ways to fit various barriers. Getting one is little hassle with a fast installation and few site alterations. Also, its aluminum material lasts long and has minimal upkeep. Plus, they can be altered at any time.

“They can be left up indefinitely, but they can be relocated or dismantled with some degree of ease without changing the yard,” Simko says.

Finally, there are permanent ramps. These require more involved site work because holes need to be dug for the posts and footings, and framing must be put in. Before installing, consider these are often wood, which means more upkeep to prevent and mitigate rot or decay.

With ramps, brace for possible paperwork because some municipalities may require zoning or variances since it could be considered a structure. Before you roll out the ramp, also contemplate how taxing it could be on your loved one. Electric wheelchair users could zip up and into the house, while manual wheelchair users may struggle to muscle up the incline.

Get Lifted

Some may want a more compact, less obstructive option than a ramp. An indoor or outdoor vertical lift takes up a rather small footprint while still doing significant heavy lifting — it rises up to 14 feet. It looks like a mini open-air elevator and often attaches to a porch landing with stairs, so there’s a safe space for the individual to onload as they exit the house.

“You don’t want to have a lift beam directly in front of the door because, if the lift is down and someone opens the door to leave, that’s a big drop,” Simko says.

The cost of building a landing, in addition to the lift itself, can make this option expensive. It does come with peace of mind, thanks to features like an emergency stop button to ensure safety. It takes less effort to use, however, so it’s great for those with limited mobility.

Stair Master

Occasionally, you just need a little boost. People who have some mobility issues but are still ambulatory and able to stand can easily traverse stairs with help from a stair lift. These are incredibly quick to install — only two hours — and require no site alterations.

“It’s a pretty reliable, practical, cost-effective means of getting between levels,” Simko says.

It’s equipped with sensors, so if you encounter a pet or object on the steps, it will stop. Plus it’s battery-operated, so you won’t get stranded during a power outage.

Those with loved ones in wheelchairs may consider a platform lift, which also runs along the staircase but has a platform that holds a wheelchair. This solution doesn’t work for everyone, as it’s rather costly and requires ample landing space to fit the platform.

Going Up

Accessibility can be subtle. Disguised behind a wooden door, an elevator seamlessly transports those with limited mobility between levels.

It’s best to think ahead with this sort of major enhancement. Elevators work well with new construction or for those putting an addition onto their house. Installing an elevator as a retrofit can get quite expensive. But an elevator can also be an attractive extra amenity when it’s time to sell your home.

“It does add value because when they finish, it’s an actual operating elevator,” says Simko.

Elevators must comply with the National Safety Code, so precautions are put in place such as door interlocks that ensure the door can’t be opened until it reaches its destination. Elevators can be accessible to those with significant disabilities as well. Advancements allow wheelchair users to operate the elevator from an environmental control unit on their wheelchair.

With all these options, choosing the right solution to make the home more accessible can be difficult. Simko advises to step back, really think about the barrier and level of mobility, and what will help your loved one comfortably stay in the home the longest.

“Take care of your specific disability,” he says, “what your goals are, your abilities and make modifications that make the most sense for you today and what you think is going to happen tomorrow.”