World Travel

Italian cities have been the epicenter of art since the Renaissance. A well-traveled Bath couple wanted to bring that artistic Italian design into their home. When children moved out and a spare room opened up, they seized the opportunity by enlisting Architectural Justice to remodel it into a study and library fit for Europe.

“They wanted something that reflects the places they see in Italy,” says president and founder James Justice. “Some of the nicest ironwork in the world is in Europe — the masters are there.”

The iron gates along the Venetian canal are reflected in the intricate doors made of ornamental iron, along with the staircase and balcony fabricated by Architectural Justice in Medina. “We’re seeing a resurgence of people wanting more decorative pieces,” Justice says.

The design gets more detailed above the study’s entrance from the master bedroom — a lincrusta pressed with gold leaf.

“It’s an old-style wall covering that goes on like a paper,” Justice says. “It’s so beautiful.”

The iron spiral staircase leads to bookshelves, handmade by Architectural Justice, and comfy chairs. The reading nook makes use of the high-vaulted ceiling accented by exposed beams — and completes a stunning design. “Some of the old turn of the century libraries are up on balconies,” Justice says. “I’ve always wanted to do that, so there’s a lot of fun for us too.”

Woodwork, including relief carvings on the bottom edge of the balcony, becomes more dramatic with dark-stained maple. “It gives it a richer appearance,” Justice says. “Dark stains and black right now are such great colors.”

The couple picked a white Italian marble floor and desk to play off the dark wood and iron, creating a stark contrast. “They just love marble. We’ve done a lot of other areas in their house with it,” Justice says. That opulent look is elevated with a glass chandelier above the desk and authentic Italian decorative pieces — like a pair of ancient mural vases the couple got from the country that inspires them most.

When Justice first showed the finished room to the couple, he recalls they were shocked at how it transported them. “I remember seeing the homeowner and her eyes just lit up like wow,” he says.