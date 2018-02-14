Memorial Service for Don Baker Jr.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Akron Life magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Donald Dean Baker Jr. passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, February 10, 2018. He was 77 years old. Don was the son of Donald Baker Sr. and Elizabeth Baker and brother to Kathy Baker (Moorehouse), who lived in Brimfield/Kent for more than 60 years.

Don graduated from Kent State High School in 1958 and attended Kent State University and San Francisco State. He lived in Long Beach, California and later resided in San Francisco on Haight-Ashbury Street in the early 1960s. As a student at Kent State, he was part of a "sit in" that was a protest against racial discrimination. Don worked in publishing for many years for companies such as Disney, Record-Courier, Babcox Publishing and most recently as publisher of Akron Life magazine. He was an avid golfer and raced cars from 1966-1991. Some of his most significant achievements were as the patriarch of his adoring family that included three daughters – Melissa, Jennifer (Jamie) and Jessica (Ron) – and two sons – Brendan (Lori) and Colin (Amanda).

Don leaves behind his beloved wife, Nancy Neirman Baker, of nearly 40 years, with whom he shared a love of travel, reading, art and, of course, family above all. Don's semi-professional racing career included driving sports cars, Can-Am and Formula Atlantic at iconic tracks such as Daytona, Talladega, Watkins Glen, Mosport, Mid-Ohio and Nelson Ledges to name a few. Don was a devoted grandparent that the children called "Papa." He had twelve grandchildren – Lauren (Josh), Alex, Zach, Isaac, Noah, Griffin, Cameron, Liam, Xaverie, Leila, Amanda and Sarah. He also had two great-grandchildren – Lucy and Alice. Don will be forever missed, and perhaps just as much so by his two dogs – Juneau and Buster. His family asks instead of flowers that you make a donation to One of a Kind Pets in Akron. He loved his animals, and his two faithful companions were always by his side whenever possible. Calling hours will be held at Billows Funeral Home in Fairlawn on Friday, Feb. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11:00 a.m at First Congregational Church of Akron.

