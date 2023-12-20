Akron Mayor-elect Shatters Traditions: Shammas Malik's Vision for Change

BEFORE HIS SPEECH ON EQUITY, SHAMMAS MALIK joins the people in the crowd. Wearing a crisp white button-down shirt and dark slacks, the then-presumptive Akron mayor shakes supporters’ hands and introduces himself to new faces at Robinson Community Learning Center Sept. 14.
While he is only 32 and younger than most people at the Yours and Mine Akron United Communities Civics Organization meeting, he speaks with firm confidence and a deep understanding of Akron when he takes the stage. He pleads for more community policing to stop violence, more ways to invest in youth and more jobs so people stay in the city. Afterward, several audience members’ hands shoot up with questions. Do you have a plan for the middle generation, ages 25 to 45? How do you get them more involved in the community? asks one woman.
“My whole life I’ve watched a lot of my friends and classmates leave,” says the Northwest Akron resident and native. “I was over at [Archbishop] Hoban [High School] Monday because we need to get these young kids inspired and excited about civics. Now, they are excited and inspired to leave. We have to push back on that.”
Malik won the Democratic Akron mayoral primary May 2 with 43 percent of the votes over six other candidates. With no Republican or independent challengers, it made him the presumptive mayor, and it became official in November.
He is shattering barriers — he is the youngest mayor, first Muslim mayor and first mayor of color in Akron. His election represents a turning point from the old guard of previous Akron mayors —including 60-year-old Dan Horrigan and Don Plusquellic, who served before him for 28 years and was 65 years old at the end of his term.
“The vote for someone who is not the traditional white male profile is something that we as a community should celebrate,” says Tracy Carter, one of four Malik transition team co-chairs. “We are welcoming the next generation of diverse leaders to serve Akron."
The Ward 8 Akron City Council member’s message of transparent government that represents all people and parts of the city to make changes in safety, education, housing and jobs resonated with Akronites. His ceaseless hard work brought victory.
Impressively, he and his campaign team covered every city ward —and knocked on a staggering 10,000-plus doors. That visibility led to him winning seven out of 10 wards. While some might say his age equates to a lack of experience, residents are looking for a fresh, energetic leader.
“A lot of older people said, I want to see young people embracing the city,” says Malik, who has been on council for four years. “People want change.”
With an unprecedented nearly eight months to prepare for his transition into office Jan. 1, he and his team have been listening to as many voices as possible — taking over 250 meetings.
“He had a hunger and fight,” Carter says. “He had a desire to talk to anyone — executives, laborers, stay-at-home parents, educators, business leaders, officers — so that he can fully understand what Akron wants and needs."
But he takes office as Akron is dealing with significant challenges. It’s still bouncing back from pandemic losses and years of construction, confronting racial tensions surrounding the killing of Jayland Walker by Akron police, reeling from significant job cuts and grappling with gun violence and an opioid crisis. The city continues to redefine itself after multiple rubber factories closed and thousands of workers left decades ago.
“There are systems that don’t work well,” he says, adding the city has lost about 1,000 workers over the past 15 years or so. “Responsible, thoughtful, systematic change looks like ... building a downtown people want to come to and feel safe. ... If people feel safe, we can be more of a destination than Cuyahoga Falls, Kent and other places. They’re eating our lunch now."
After decades of status quo leadership in Akron, it needs innovative ideas. Malik is determined to lead the city to its full potential as a place where everyone feels like they belong.
“My entire life Akron has lost population, and we’ve struggled. There’s a lot of bright spots, but we don’t have a common vision,” Malik says. “I can put forward a vision — no matter what part of town you’re from, no matter what brings you to the table, you could be a part of Akron’s future."
MALIK AND HIS BROTHER, NAJJAM, grew up visiting The University of Akron, where their mom, Helen Killory Qammar, taught chemical engineering. At her office, Malik often saw her locked in conversation with colleagues, gesturing and smiling.
"Her life was about service,” he says. “Her life was about doing something you loved and using it to give back to other people. That made a huge impression on me.”
Growing up as a biracial Muslim kid with a white Irish mom who converted to being Muslim and a Pakistani immigrant father, Malik felt like he didn’t fit in.
“I felt different because I was a different religion,” he recalls. “Then when I go to the mosque, I have a white mom, and most people’s parents are both immigrants.”
When he was 10, terrorists attacked the U.S. on 9/11. “I was trying to understand the terrible thing that happened,” Malik says. “It caused me to learn more about international relations and foreign policy."
That drive deepened on a freezing March day during high school. He waited around the block of the John S. Knight Center for hours to see then-presidential candidate Barack Obama speak, and his words inspired Malik.
“He called people to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” he says. “Government can be a force for good.”
At Firestone High School, Malik was a standout student involved in the pre-engineering program, mock trial, academic challenge, tennis and the debate team on which he showed off his budding speaking skills.
“He was able to cut to the heart of any argument or discussion,” recalls Judith Harrison, his former teacher and International Baccalaureate diploma program coordinator. “Shammas was one of the quieter students but was still able to have his voice heard. He garnered the respect of his classmates as well as his teachers.”
While he was excelling, his world was crashing down. During his junior year, his mother — who had been raising him and Najjam alone since separating from their father about seven years back — was battling cancer. And it hurt when it came to light that his dad had a double life. His dad was arrested by the FBI for wire fraud charges that involved blackmail, and he had other children.
In a stunning moment of vulnerability, Malik spoke about his dad,who he doesn’t have a relationship with anymore, during the second mayoral debate in April and was shaken when answering a question about integrity.
“I have a father who is a very dishonest guy. This impacted me a lot as a kid. I talked to my dad through prison glass,” he said. “It has guided my life to live every day with honesty.”
Malik focused on his schoolwork and graduated as a valedictorian and National Honor Society member, and earned the rigorous International Baccalaureate diploma, which requires 150 hours of community service.“That’s where he probably learned to give back,” says Robert Zupke, former Firestone assistant principal.
His growing interest in politics spurred him to major in political science and international studies at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Malik was an Undergraduate Student Government senator, International Studies Honors Society president and intern for former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland’s unsuccessful reelection campaign. But tragedy struck again his senior year — his mother died when he was only 21.
“That deeply changed him,” says Meghan Meeker, friend and Ward 8 constituent. “She was everything — an example of a brilliant, academic mind but also civic-minded and a teacher.”
He threw himself back into his studies and had a bright turn, graduating cum laude from Harvard Law School and interning in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Defense Department at the Pentagon, Center for American Progress and Muslim Public Affairs Council. But he wanted to make an impact in his hometown, so he returned to Akron. In 2016, he became a lawyer and assistant director of law for the Akron law department.
“In college and law school, I thought I would work in Washington. ...But ultimately I thought, Why don’t I do it back home?” he recalls. “I could have more of a happy, thriving life here than in D.C.”
Losing his role model factored into his decision to carry on his mother’s legacy here.
“I’m sure that’s part of him coming back to Akron,” says Meeker, “to honor her and help build up the city that she loved and he loves."
MALIK IS TRYING TO ANSWER as many audience questions as time allows at Robinson CLC. One woman gets the mic and challenges the then-presumptive mayor. I’ve heard you speak on mental illness, but you forgot about hearing and visual challenges. ... There’s a special need for ... a mayoral advisory commit-tee to address problems.
“I’ve worked with constituents who have various forms of disabilities. We realize the world and society is not built for that, so we all have a responsibility,” Malik says, vowing to follow up with her and appoint a diverse cabinet*. “In our city, we want to have racial, gender, geographic representation ... and that includes those with disabilities.”
Promising to deliver change is a big charge. To have residents hold him accountable, he plans to post his administration’s goals and progress online.
His transparency includes his own mental health. He has shared that he sees a counselor once a month and that he still has a lot to process surrounding losing his mom, and in many ways, his dad.
“I’ve dealt with trauma, grief and loss. I’ve always made it a point to tackle these things head-on,” he says. “It’s important to recognize we are all going through stuff.”
He says breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health is key to solving big problems.
“We’re seeing large increases in suicide and overdose deaths because people have a lot of hopelessness, and they aren’t getting help,” he says. “I’ve been talking with folks at ADM [County of Summit Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services] Board about, How do we get these resources better into our schools for our students and also for adults?”
As he prepares to hit the ground running Jan. 1, he’s trying to be mindful of his own time management and combating burnout.
“He’s given 110 percent. He’s working around the clock to get ready,” Tracy Carter says. “We are reminding him the importance of trying to better strike a balance between work and life.”
While Meghan Meeker says he doesn’t have an off button, he does take breaks by hiking in parks, hanging out with his cat, reading presidential biographies and going on trips. But he admits rest is a challenge. “I probably could do a little better,” he says. “People have entrusted me with an important responsibility. I take it really seriously.”
Meeker recalls him attending a Well CDC fundraiser and a Torchbearers forum on the same night. “He was run ragged. He hadn’t really eaten and showed up to both things, answered as many questions as possible,” she says. “It’s a servant leader that gives themselves so openly and willingly.”
That work ethic won over community members from all walks of life.
“The importance of working with communities to impact their community is something people want and need,” Carter says.
“He’s going to be the face of equity and diversity,” adds JudithHarrison. “He’s going to prove to be that individual who can listen and make a difference.”
At the watch party during his Democratic primary win in May, Malik, dressed in a suit with a red tie, took the Knight center stage to cheers, whoops and hollers from the crowd.
“People have asked me over the last few weeks whether I’m getting tired. These folks don’t know me,” he says. “I’ve never been more energized!”
He explained that he believes in the people of Akron, loves his community and will use the example of service set by his mother to guide him through turning Akron around.
“Akron is an amazing place that has everything it needs to reverse decline, to succeed and to thrive,” he says. “At the center of this vision, we need a city hall that is more open, more responsive, more collaborative — a city hall that is ready to partner with the people.”
To thunderous applause from the people, he vowed to join them and make Akron a flourishing city for all.
“CHANGE IS COMING!” he declared.
*Update: Shammas Malik has appointed staffers including experienced executive and Akron native Brittany Grimes Zaehringer as chief of staff, First Congregational Church of Akron senior minister and South African native Nanette Pitt as chief of strategy, lifelong Akron resident and city of Akron veteran Eufrancia Lash as deputy service director, lifelong Akron resident and city of Akron veteran Chris Ludle as director of public service and more.