Akron Mayor-elect Shatters Traditions: Shammas Malik's Vision for Change

BEFORE HIS SPEECH ON EQUITY, SHAMMAS MALIK joins the people in the crowd. Wearing a crisp white button-down shirt and dark slacks, the then-presumptive Akron mayor shakes supporters’ hands and introduces himself to new faces at Robinson Community Learning Center Sept. 14.

While he is only 32 and younger than most people at the Yours and Mine Akron United Communities Civics Organization meeting, he speaks with firm confidence and a deep understanding of Akron when he takes the stage. He pleads for more community policing to stop violence, more ways to invest in youth and more jobs so people stay in the city. Afterward, several audience members’ hands shoot up with questions. Do you have a plan for the middle generation, ages 25 to 45? How do you get them more involved in the community? asks one woman.

“My whole life I’ve watched a lot of my friends and classmates leave,” says the Northwest Akron resident and native. “I was over at [Archbishop] Hoban [High School] Monday because we need to get these young kids inspired and excited about civics. Now, they are excited and inspired to leave. We have to push back on that.”

Malik won the Democratic Akron mayoral primary May 2 with 43 percent of the votes over six other candidates. With no Republican or independent challengers, it made him the presumptive mayor, and it became official in November.

He is shattering barriers — he is the youngest mayor, first Muslim mayor and first mayor of color in Akron. His election represents a turning point from the old guard of previous Akron mayors —including 60-year-old Dan Horrigan and Don Plusquellic, who served before him for 28 years and was 65 years old at the end of his term.

“The vote for someone who is not the traditional white male profile is something that we as a community should celebrate,” says Tracy Carter, one of four Malik transition team co-chairs. “We are welcoming the next generation of diverse leaders to serve Akron."

The Ward 8 Akron City Council member’s message of transparent government that represents all people and parts of the city to make changes in safety, education, housing and jobs resonated with Akronites. His ceaseless hard work brought victory.

Impressively, he and his campaign team covered every city ward —and knocked on a staggering 10,000-plus doors. That visibility led to him winning seven out of 10 wards. While some might say his age equates to a lack of experience, residents are looking for a fresh, energetic leader.

“A lot of older people said, I want to see young people embracing the city,” says Malik, who has been on council for four years. “People want change.”

With an unprecedented nearly eight months to prepare for his transition into office Jan. 1, he and his team have been listening to as many voices as possible — taking over 250 meetings.

“He had a hunger and fight,” Carter says. “He had a desire to talk to anyone — executives, laborers, stay-at-home parents, educators, business leaders, officers — so that he can fully understand what Akron wants and needs."

But he takes office as Akron is dealing with significant challenges. It’s still bouncing back from pandemic losses and years of construction, confronting racial tensions surrounding the killing of Jayland Walker by Akron police, reeling from significant job cuts and grappling with gun violence and an opioid crisis. The city continues to redefine itself after multiple rubber factories closed and thousands of workers left decades ago.

“There are systems that don’t work well,” he says, adding the city has lost about 1,000 workers over the past 15 years or so. “Responsible, thoughtful, systematic change looks like ... building a downtown people want to come to and feel safe. ... If people feel safe, we can be more of a destination than Cuyahoga Falls, Kent and other places. They’re eating our lunch now."

After decades of status quo leadership in Akron, it needs innovative ideas. Malik is determined to lead the city to its full potential as a place where everyone feels like they belong.

“My entire life Akron has lost population, and we’ve struggled. There’s a lot of bright spots, but we don’t have a common vision,” Malik says. “I can put forward a vision — no matter what part of town you’re from, no matter what brings you to the table, you could be a part of Akron’s future."

MALIK AND HIS BROTHER, NAJJAM, grew up visiting The University of Akron, where their mom, Helen Killory Qammar, taught chemical engineering. At her office, Malik often saw her locked in conversation with colleagues, gesturing and smiling.

"Her life was about service,” he says. “Her life was about doing something you loved and using it to give back to other people. That made a huge impression on me.”

Growing up as a biracial Muslim kid with a white Irish mom who converted to being Muslim and a Pakistani immigrant father, Malik felt like he didn’t fit in.

“I felt different because I was a different religion,” he recalls. “Then when I go to the mosque, I have a white mom, and most people’s parents are both immigrants.”

When he was 10, terrorists attacked the U.S. on 9/11. “I was trying to understand the terrible thing that happened,” Malik says. “It caused me to learn more about international relations and foreign policy."

That drive deepened on a freezing March day during high school. He waited around the block of the John S. Knight Center for hours to see then-presidential candidate Barack Obama speak, and his words inspired Malik.

“He called people to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” he says. “Government can be a force for good.”

At Firestone High School, Malik was a standout student involved in the pre-engineering program, mock trial, academic challenge, tennis and the debate team on which he showed off his budding speaking skills.

“He was able to cut to the heart of any argument or discussion,” recalls Judith Harrison, his former teacher and International Baccalaureate diploma program coordinator. “Shammas was one of the quieter students but was still able to have his voice heard. He garnered the respect of his classmates as well as his teachers.”

While he was excelling, his world was crashing down. During his junior year, his mother — who had been raising him and Najjam alone since separating from their father about seven years back — was battling cancer. And it hurt when it came to light that his dad had a double life. His dad was arrested by the FBI for wire fraud charges that involved blackmail, and he had other children.

In a stunning moment of vulnerability, Malik spoke about his dad,who he doesn’t have a relationship with anymore, during the second mayoral debate in April and was shaken when answering a question about integrity.

“I have a father who is a very dishonest guy. This impacted me a lot as a kid. I talked to my dad through prison glass,” he said. “It has guided my life to live every day with honesty.”

Malik focused on his schoolwork and graduated as a valedictorian and National Honor Society member, and earned the rigorous International Baccalaureate diploma, which requires 150 hours of community service.“That’s where he probably learned to give back,” says Robert Zupke, former Firestone assistant principal.

His growing interest in politics spurred him to major in political science and international studies at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Malik was an Undergraduate Student Government senator, International Studies Honors Society president and intern for former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland’s unsuccessful reelection campaign. But tragedy struck again his senior year — his mother died when he was only 21.