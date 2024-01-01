Puppy Love

As we enter the new year, the Baker family is embracing an exciting new addition — a puppy that has brought a whirlwind of joy and chaos into our lives. Deciding to get a puppy wasn’t an impromptu decision. We weighed all the reasons why it might not be the best idea — the relentless need for attention, the inevitable indoor accidents, the playful yet painful nips with those sharp teeth, the commitment to walks in less-than-ideal weather and the challenge of finding pet care during vacations. Despite these daunting prospects, our love for dogs and the happiness they bring overrode all concerns.

The thought of getting a dog had been inthe air, especially after my wife mentioned it as a post-cancer treatment plan. Her frequent sharing of adorable dog videos on Instagram was a clear indicator of what was to come. Previously, we had a Boston terrier, cherished for her ornery and stubborn personality, which might not be the traits one actively seeks in a pet, but they were endearing. This time around, we gravitated toward a French bulldog, a breed known for its bold personality. That led us to Fudge, our more than 12-week-old puppy.

Choosing his name was an adventure. We debated over hundreds of options, finally settling on Fudge, a name that resonated with the sweetness he brought into our household. This was an important decision for us, recalling how our last dog, a Brussels griffon, ended up with the default name Puppy, due to our indecision.

Puppies, for all their cuteness, could really use warning labels about the impending chaos they bring. There is relentless energy and a penchant for mischief that comes bundled with their adorable exteriors. Despite the challenges, we dove right in, and I’m glad we did. Fudge has been a delightful addition to our family, fitting in seamlessly with our daily routines and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces.

What’s remarkable about Fudge is his calm demeanor. He’s not prone to incessant barking, which is a relief. He’s also receiving a lot of attention, which seems to have a positive effect on him. My wife, who works from home, has become his constant companion. Fudge is often nestled comfortably under her desk. Additionally, Fudge has shown an impressive ability to adapt, as he’s been learning to use a cat box for his bathroom needs, a habit that has been both surprising and helpful.

As Fudge becomes more entrenched in our family life, my initial reservations are fading. The joy and love he brings to our home are irreplaceable, and his playful presence has become a source of daily happiness for us all. There’s an undeniable bond forming, one that I anticipate will only deepen with time. I’m confident that by the time this column is printed, my affection for Fudge will have grown exponentially, making it hard to envision our family without him.