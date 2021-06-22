Cascade Auto Group Celebrates 50 Years

sponsored content

Half a century ago, Cascade Auto Group operated out of a small building across from Akron Family Restaurant under the leadership of Don Primm with just 15 employees selling Audis. Since then, the fourth oldest Audi dealer in the country expanded into a Cuyahoga Falls campus with six buildings on 21 acres, 100 employees and nearly 400 new and used Audis, Subarus and Mazdas in stock.

Some of the same customers who purchased vehicles from Cascade in the ‘70s still return to buy cars and Pat Primm, Don’s son who started doing odd jobs at 10 and is now a partner, attests that steady family involvement has built continuous trust and relationships with customers. While Don, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, is retired, you can find Pat or Don’s other children, Michelle, managing partner, and Mike, fixed operations director, at the dealership nearly every day. And even though Pat has become management, he still sells.

“The fact that they can still talk to an owner and do business with an owner sets us apart,” Pat says.

Being family-owned doesn’t mean Cascade is static either. Cascade recently built a $3 million standalone Audi showroom and a $4 million state-of-the-art Audi service center. In that showroom, Cascade offers an inventory that includes five Audi hybrid models and four electric Audi models, such as the new supercar Audi e-tron GT. Cascade’s service is cutting-edge with innovations, like videos of your car during maintenance checks so you can visualize the problem as the technician explains it.

“It’s like standing underneath the car with the technician,” Pat says.

Cascade is thankful for the community’s support, so it gives back by hosting blood drives for the American Red Cross and donating to organizations like the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Humane Society of Summit County, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition and more.

Whether you are buying a new car, are trading in a lease or looking to service your Audi, Subaru or Mazda, Cascade can be your home like it has been for so many customers.

“You’re going to be treated like one of the family when you walk in,” Pat says. “You’re gonna see familiar faces that are well-trained and well-educated on not only the product at hand but how to keep you happy.”