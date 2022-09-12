Explore Wayne County at these stops.

× 1 of 5 Expand photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau × 2 of 5 Expand photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau × 3 of 5 Expand photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau × 4 of 5 Expand photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau × 5 of 5 Expand photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau Prev Next

Stay Awhile.

Eat

Broken Rocks Cafe & Bakery

Sit down for breakfast, lunch and dinner and satisfy your cravings for scrumptious bakery items made fresh including signature sourdough bread ($5) and decadent cinnamon rolls ($2.25). Try the chicken Marsala ($16) with mushrooms and peas in a Marsala wine cream sauce on fettuccine. Those who are thirsty for more can buy one of 40 options of to-go wines. And if you are looking for food with elevated culinary flair, pop over to the adjoining Rox gastropub for charcuterie, steam buns and artisanal oven-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas. 123 E. Liberty St., Wooster, brokenrockscafe.com

Dutch Kitchen

Dine on homespun dishes crafted from traditional Amish and Mennonite recipes passed down generations. Come for family-style breakfast, lunch and dinner, with classics like broasted chicken ($14.99-$16.49) and country-fried steak ($12.99), or buffet options. Head to the bakery for strawberry-rhubarb pie ($14.99) or a blueberry-filled glazed doughnut ($2.49). 14278 E. Lincoln Way, Dalton, dutchkitchen.net

TJ’s Restaurant

Since 1964, TJ’s Restaurant has been a family-owned Wooster institution. But it’s stayed current with vegan options and rotating menus, and has added C.W.’s, a burgers and wings concept. Bite into creative choices such as a lobster quesadilla ($16) or apple and brie pizza ($15) that’s served with brie, candied walnuts, Granny Smith apples, caramelized onions, arugula and hot honey on a cauliflower crust. Stick around for delectable desserts including a cookie dough crust cheesecake ($8). 359 W. Liberty St., Wooster, tjsrestaurants.com

Do

photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Wayne Center for the Arts

Try out oil painting, discover more about content creation or learn how to build your own guitar with programs and classes that cover visual art, theater, dance, music and STEAM topics.

Kids, older adults and those with disabilities can all find classes. Feel a sense of community at the “6x6” exhibit Oct. 8 through Dec. 10 that features hundreds of works on 6-by-6 squares that depict any subject and are created by everyone from residents to professional artists. 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster, wayneartscenter.org

Wilderness Center

Stash your smartphone away and find your zen by exploring the on-site, 193-acre Zoar Woods Nature Preserve that features more than 270 plant species. Duck into the nature center to view animals from the wildlife observation room or meet a staffer who can introduce you to the center’s rescued animals. Children can enjoy insect and science scavenger hunts or explore their imaginative sides at the center’s Nature Playscape, which is a playground made of natural materials. Come first Fridays for a star watch at its observatory and digital planetarium. Plus, your visits support its conservation efforts that include protecting 3,380 acres of land and planting 2,500 trees. 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, wildernesscenter.org

Shop

photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau photo provided by Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Lehman’s

Every visit to Amish Country needs a stop at Lehman’s, a destination for home decor, food, appliances, toys and more. Find products to help you live more sustainably, such as outdoor clothes drying racks or select from beautiful Amish-made wooden rockers, straw hats, brooms and more. 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron, lehmans.com

Simply Hand Made

With a quirky location in a one-room brick former jailhouse, this surprising boutique hangs handcrafted items like stained-glass art and pendant necklaces from jail cells. More unique picks include mulled cider and chestnut-scented candles and origami earrings, and proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Community Library. 208 N. Mill St., Fredericksburg, simplyhandmade.org