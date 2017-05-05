Live, from Amish Country

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Two regional theaters expand to entertain bigger audiences

Live theater is special, and in Amish Country it’s especially valued by visitors looking for something to do after shopping and dining are done. With on-going, in-season performances, as well as off-season and holiday productions, the rolling countryside has surprising nightlife for visitors and families to enjoy. And thousands go every year, evidenced by the building and expansion plans of the region’s two largest theaters: Ohio Star Theater in Sugar Creek and Amish Country Theater in Walnut Creek.

With ground broken in the summer of 2016 and final touches being added, this is a new 512-seat theater with state-of-the-art audio system and acoustical design. The building includes a 2,400-square-foot stage, expanded facilities, lounge areas, concessions, and a wrap-around porch. Named for the traditional quilt pattern, Ohio Star Theater opens with its first concert already sold out.

Dutchman Hospitality, which owns the Ohio Star Theater, had previously developed a 187-seat facility at the Carlisle Inn and Conference Center as a staged area for performances. This was highly successful, giving guests at the inn an option for entertainment in the evening. Each season brought in concerts, plus productions from Blue Gate Musicals of Nashville. Blue Gate produces Broadway-caliber musicals on Amish themes and settings.

“ Everybody loves the shopping, countryside and dining, but there was something missing,” says Vicki VanNatta, marketing manager at Dutchman Hospitality. She notes that in the five previous seasons at Ohio Star, people were “hungry for live theater.”

With high-level Halo audio systems and acoustics designed as part of the architectural planning, the new theater will delight the many visitors that Ohio Star has cultivated, as well as new guests looking for an unusual experience. Groups can also rent the theater for special events.

The new Ohio Star is a professional, stand-alone theater, with sloped floors, theater-style seating, and a balcony. The campus—which includes Carlisle Inn, the conference center, restaurant and gift shop—has been opened up and landscaped with green space.

Shows at Ohio Star are lively and upbeat. Upcoming shows include gospel, country, bluegrass, traditional and contemporary Christian music, and comedy. Blue Gate shows on Amish themes—some adapted from well-known books, such as “The Confession” and “The Home Game” adapted by playwright Martha Bolton—round out the schedule. VanNatta notes that these are “sophisticated, professional productions.” She sees a future of more concerts and special productions for holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

Not far away in Walnut Creek, Amish Country Theater is known for its comedy shows and music. Here a new hotel-theater complex will open for next year’s season in April 2018. On State Route 39 in Berlin, part of Schrock’s Heritage Village, the three-building campus will feature a new 600-seat theater, 86-room hotel, and 600-seat event center suitable for weddings or corporate events.

Amish Country Theater was started in 2012 and today offers family-friendly entertainment in the unique setting of an Amish-style barn built inside the former Walnut Creek Flea Market. “We knew enough to know we could put together a good show,” says Jeff Conn, Amish Country Theater co-owner, who launched the theater as an experiment. Now it has outgrown its 300-seat capacity. When completed, the new complex will be able to support tours and social and church groups with a meal package, something the theater was not able to do before.

Conn says tour groups became fully engaged in the potential of the theater, helping to put Amish Country Theater “on the map.” It was named an American Bus Association top 100 event. Conn notes a sense of discovery when people who used to travel much farther away for theater experiences realize they can find such entertainment closer to home.

Locally written and produced comedy that comes from a familiarity with and respect for the locals features new shows each year, keeping it fresh. Amish Country Theater, like Ohio Star, has many repeat visitors. “It’s a fun business; so many talented people,” says Conn. Shows that started with local talent later drew increasing interest and a broad range of talent from other areas.

When the new theater is completed in 2018, it will continue to host comedy and music, which includes Americana, bluegrass, and Opry styles, as well as creative comedy shows that are unique to the area and family-friendly. In the future, the repertoire may include more special events and seasonal productions, such as the recent St. Patrick’s Day show, and a patriotic show for summer 2018 in the new building’s first season.

Whether you’re looking for music, comedy or unique dramatic musicals, the troupes of Amish Country have experiences to offer you in exciting new theaters.

Amish Country Immersion

There are many ways to experience the area’s way of life first-hand, such as farm tours, in-home meals, visits to traditional manufacturing,

and more. Visits to Amish families and discussions of their customs can be a great immersive way of learning the ways of the region’s people.

Take a class at Lehman’s

The venerable store has been a supplier to the non-electric lifestyle for decades. The Lehman’s 2017 Homemade 101 Class Series introduces anyone to a fascinating range of skills, from beekeeping to maple syrup tapping. The series brings in experts to provide guidance, such as home-based producers, teachers, farmers, and extension agents. Topics include: using essential oils for cleaning, gardening for kids, grilling skills, making gourmet salads, learning how to can, making art—the list goes on and on. Register on the Lehman’s website or call 800-438-5346 for more information.

Experience it firsthand with a tour

Tours that take you to manufacturers are an experiential way to have fun in Amish Country. Buggy, candle and traditional basket makers offer opportunities to see artisans at work in studios throughout Amish Country. Other tours offer a chance to interact with animals and experience the farm life that is the backbone of Amish Country.

Here are some sources for authentic experiences:

A Taste of the Backroads Tours:

Guided tours and chances to interact with Amish craftsmen.

www.atasteofthebackroads.com

Amish Heartland Tours:

Amish home tours, buggy rides and meals in an Amish home.

www.amishheartlandtours.com

Farm at Walnut Creek:

Farming and animal experiences, including feeding a giraffe.

www.thefarmatwalnutcreek.com

Yoder’s Amish Home:

Tour an Amish farmhouse and in the fall, help make apple butter.

www.yodersamishhome.com