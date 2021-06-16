Nature Reel

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

[ by Wyatt Loy, Kelly Petryszyn and Alexandra Sobczak ]

TAIL SPIN

Eric Guggisberg has been around horses his whole life and understands their language. The self-proclaimed “horse whisperer” and owner of Amish Country Riding Stables has gotten to know the demeanors and personalities of his foundation quarter horses — it’s all in their ears and tails — so that he can match any 8-to-70-year-old rider to the right horse.

“We can pretty much tell right away what a person is going to need as far as a horse goes,” says Guggisberg, who also runs the on-site Guggisberg Swiss Inn and nearby Doughty Glen Winery.

That intuition is key, as he often encounters nervous people who have never ridden a horse. He assigns them a gentle, self-sufficient horse that will take control.

“We have a couple of horses that are absolute babysitters,” he says. “They can sense a person that is petrified. They’ll take really good care of them, especially kids.”

The horses take riders over a high ridge, around a historic cemetery, through the woods and over a few rolling hills, so they can really soak up the magnificence of the Doughty Valley.

From Guggisberg’s favorite point — the hilltop overlooking the valley — riders can sometimes see Amish farmers working and some of Guggisberg’s other horses grazing.

“There are some views that are absolutely breathtaking,” he says. “A lot of the folks in the city aren’t used to being out in the country.”

When newbies return, Guggisberg can often tell the horses made a positive impact.

“They can be therapeutic,” he says. “There’s just something about an animal that is that majestic and yet serves man.”

Opens May 1, 5025 state Route 557, Millersburg, 330-893-3600, amishcountryridingstables.com

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

DRIFT ON

During a family rafting trip down the Mohican River, relax, get tan and take a swim — the makings of a perfect summer day — all while immersing yourself in nature.

“You’re gonna be surrounded by the birds chirping,” says Vanessa Byers, the marketing director at Mohican Adventures campground and fun center in Loudonville. “You’re seeing the trees around you and then the river ahead of you and behind you.”

The 7-mile rafting trips accommodate three to six people on the “mild, slow-flowing river.” There’s no rush, so feel free to stop at riverside concession stands and take breaks from paddling.

“The river itself kind of takes you,” Byers says. “So you don’t really have to use your strength.”

Rafting makes for a casual day trip or a great way to mark a special occasion. When Byers’ best friend got married, they went rafting for the bachelorette party. “It was so much fun because we were soaking in the sun, and we got to lay back and talk to each other and relax the whole way,” she says. “It’s just really good quality time.”

Tubing makes for another relaxing float down the river, but if you’re looking for more of a workout, try the 7- or 15-mile canoeing and kayaking routes that require more paddling. The 15-mile trip makes for a long day on a quieter stretch of river.

Whichever vessel you choose, don’t forget to bring sunscreen and water shoes for a dip in the cool river.

“It’s refreshing to be able to hop out of your boat and swim a little,” she says. “The sun is always shining through.”

Opens May 15, 3045 state Route 3 S, Loudonville, 419-994-4097, mohicanadventures.com

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

NATURE REEL

At the Barnes Preserve in Wooster, nature’s beauty is available to all. Find nearly a mile of paved trails, a deck and a pavilion that comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, along with a meadow filled with native flowering plants and a wetland pond.

“Through the woods, you’re going to see a lot of squirrels and animals,” says Carole Van Pelt, a park commissioner. “It’s a very mature woods.”

The water and lush vegetation attract abundant wildlife, including otters, frogs, turtles and ducks. Get a bird’s-eye view of wildlife and the pond from the wheelchair-accessible observation deck. Van Pelt says the best time to visit is spring.

“It’d be during the annual breeding season from March to May to listen to the spring peepers,” she says, adding that fall and summer are great too. “The leaves are just beautiful, and the squirrels are skittering around. In the summer, you have the monarchs and the bluebirds.”

The preserve is popular with birders. “Someone counted over 123 species of birds last summer, which is a lot for one area,” Van Pelt says. “We’ve become a birding paradise.” The best place to spot bluebirds is near the farmland neighboring the preserve, where they nest in 21 birdhouses.

Van Pelt’s favorite part of the preserve is the observation deck. “It’s the most serene,” she says, “you could just sit there and read a book or eat lunch.”

3396 Sylvan Road, Wooster, waynecountyparkdistrict.org

COMING SOON

The Charles Follis Trail, a driving tour named after the famous Wooster resident and first Black professional football player in the country, is set to launch this summer. It will feature 12 plaques that tell the story of the pre-NFL Shelby Blues player at key locations in Shelby and Wooster, such as Follis’ childhood home, the original Wooster University football field, the Follis family headstone in Wooster Cemetery and the original Wooster High School football field where he earned his “Black Cyclone” nickname. blackcyclone.org