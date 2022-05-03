Timeless Fun: A Day Out In Amish Country

Exciting Escapes

Amish Country is full of adventures and unique fun. Make the most of your trip and get inspired by these activities.

× 1 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse × 2 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse × 3 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse × 4 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse × 5 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse × 6 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse × 7 of 7 Expand Photos provided by Baltic Mill Winery and Farmhouse Prev Next

Where to drink:

Baltic Mill Winery

Wine tasting is the perfect Amish Country outing. Before becoming a winery, Baltic Mill used to be Ohio’s largest flour mill in the mid-1800s, and much of the machinery is still on-site. While tasting various wines like Sweet Blackberry, Just Peachy and Little Daisy, you can also chow down on meat and cheese plates, which feature cheeses from Pearl Valley Cheese and meats from Baltic Country Meats. Also choose from hummus and veggies and pulled pork sandwiches, and consider its New York-style cheesecake with fudge sauce to satisfy your sweet tooth. balticmillwinery.com

Where to stay:

Amish Country Lodging: Coblentz Country Cabins

Finding a comfortable place — your home away from home — while traveling is one of the most important parts. These cabins, although rustic, are also known for being luxurious, which guests enjoy, says property manager David Conn. “The Red Fern and Sugar Maple are the most popular cabins,” he adds. There are lodge units and log cabins with varying features, from open lofts to basements and gaming amenities like a pool table. Coblentz Country Cabins offers the perfect getaway for couples, families and groups. Conn hopes guests can unwind and experience a “tranquil, restful time in beautiful Amish Country.” amishcountrylodging.com

What to do for fun:

Berlin Escape Room

Mysteries, riddles, teamwork: Can you handle the challenge of the Berlin Escape Room? This interactive activity is perfect for parties, families and friends looking for a way to connect and work together. You will be locked in a riddle-filled room for a set amount of time and have to use your critical thinking skills to find clues and solve the mystery of how to exit the room before time runs out. There are five different rooms, ranging in difficulty level, available for reservation. In the Panther’s Hollow room, your group can work together to solve a mystery based on the lore of Holmes County. berlinescaperoom.com

Black Diamond Golf Course

If you’re looking for another fun challenge, the Black Diamond Golf Course is built on terrain that changes throughout the game, on the hills of Holmes County. The course offers 18 holes and a practice area. If you want to extend the fun and book an overnight stay, enjoy a lake house that provides a gas grill, a pavilion deck, rowboats and catch and release fishing. blackdiamondgolfcourse.com

Shopping Time

If you’re in need of some new pieces for your closet or home, shopping in Amish Country is the way to go. Get inspired by these local spots.

Where to shop:

Farmhouse Frocks

Clothing that fits comfortably while still looking fabulous is what Farmhouse Frocks is all about. But that’s not all — the store also supports the local community. “We have 35 Amish seamstresses who sew for us. They’re our makers,” says creator Lena Schlabach. The farmhouse style is created through one-of-a-kind designs inspired by urban farmhouse, boho, shabby chic, cottage and prairie styles. Browse tops, dresses and accessories, all American-made and inclusive, stocked in seven sizes. farmhousefrocks.com

Sheiyah Market

Find what you’re looking for at Sheiyah Market, comprised of five distinct shops that fit different tastes. At Village Gift Barn, find unique candle holders, vases, throw pillows and blankets to cozy up your home. Browse trendy items at Sheiyah Style Boutique, like the latest footwear, jewelry, totes and purses. At Country Gatherings, you can shop farmhouse and vintage decor like rugs and wall art to make your dream interior. At the Gardens, find quirky pottery and planters, birdbaths, gardening tools and accessories like gardening aprons, hats and gloves. And if you work up a thirst from shopping, Buggy Brew is the perfect stop for beverages like coffee, smoothies, frozen lemonade and frappes. sheiyahmarket.com

Where to stay:

Hotel Millersburg

Welcoming guests since 1847 in the oldest building in town, Hotel Millersburg features Victorian decor in guest rooms, while historic documents and antique mirrors decorate the hallways and common areas. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, breakfast and discounts at local shops, so you can fill your stay with lots of relaxation and shopping local. hotelmillersburg.com

Where to eat:

Rebecca’s Bistro

Open for breakfast and lunch, Rebecca’s Bistro features a menu including local favorite creamed eggs over toast, along with entrees such as the cran-pear salad. The menu changes biweekly, so you can keep trying new things. You can also choose from several specialty drinks, like lattes, chai, smoothies and Rebecca’s Bistro Favorites, a mint mocha and the Laura latte, which includes white chocolate and hazelnut. rebeccasbistro.com

[ London Green is a junior journalism major and fashion media minor at Kent State University. ]