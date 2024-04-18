Art Form: Cary Mathews

× Expand Tom Apathy

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cary Mathews has followed her musical dreams since her teen years — using a fake ID to play legendary spots like Faragher’s. Days after her high school graduation, she left to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. After returning to Cleveland, she diversified her sound — joining a jazz fusion band featuring Ralph Jackson and a southern rock group, the Kosmic Kowboy Band.

A reunion with former bandmate Chris Chapman created Cary & the Dissidents, a soulful groove band that opened for Phil Keaggy of Glass Harp. Now, the Chagrin Falls artist performs locally, both solo and with the Dissidents — set to release new music this spring.

Jim Ballard: You went to Berklee College of Music, yes?

Cary Mathews: I’d interviewed in front of this panel. They placed a music score on the desk and asked me to play it. I said I couldn’t read music … that I’d been writing songs and wanted to learn more. They asked me to play them something I’d written, so I did. I left in tears. Two weeks later, I got a letter saying I’d been accepted.

JB: Where do your songs come from?

CM: They come from all directions. I could be riding on a lawn mower with noise-canceling [head]phones on and the rhythm of the motor will start to give me a percussion vibe. … I’ll think up a beat, then some melody, then a few words. Once it begins to have some shape, I’ll ask myself, What is this about? How does it feel? Where is it going?

JB: Do you have a song you’ve written that is special to you?

CM: “Boxes” came from a very deep and profound place. “I went inside my head to find a box left unopened for so many years. I didn’t mean to touch it, but its spark ignited a flame of a thousand tears.” When I wrote that lyric, I thought, Whoa, that’s gonna be heavy, but the melody and music were lighter and ended up making it feel more like, I was just a child then. I’m still a child, but I’m strong.

JB: What do you like most about performing?

CM: I’m not bothered by people talking while I perform. I end up making it a challenge. … One night … the place was full, people at the bar and tables talking away. Just before starting a song, I turned to Chris, my piano player, and said, “This one’s gonna hook ‘em.” During the song, people chatting at the bar turned and listened… that’s the ultimate compliment.