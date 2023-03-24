Hop to It: Enjoy Local Easter Treats and Meals

× Expand Melissa Walker-Horn Easter Treats

Buy your goodies and meals locally for Easter on April 9.

Updated 3/27/23

Treats

Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates

Get your fill of chocolate eggs with maple pecan, peanut butter or fudge, or go classic with a chocolate bunny or cross. Snag some gourmet jelly beans and put them all in a beautiful Easter basket. In-store, carryout, curbside pickup or online, North Canton

Bakery Loo’s

Switch it up with an artistic cake, cupcake or cookie. Pickup or delivery, Akron

Candyapple & Co.

From candy apples and peanut brittle to caramel crisp brownies and marshmallow bunny tails, this boutique has dozens of sweet delicacies. In-store or delivery, Medina

Chill & Indulge

With a combo like homemade ice cream and artisanal chocolate made using local ingredients, you are sure to win over all your Easter peeps. Treat loved ones to unique flavors like Baileys red velvet or banana walnut truffles. In-store or online, Akron

Daisy Pops

Bring smiles to your family with adorable cake pops including chocolate, funfetti bunny, vanilla chick and a carrot cake Easter egg. Pickup and delivery, Kent and surrounding areas

Hartville Chocolate Factory

Step back in time to enjoy truffle eggs, Easter popcorn, homemade peanut butter cups, chocolate-dipped Peeps and more from this old-timey confectionary. In-store, Hartville

Hazel & Rye Bakery Boutique

Caramel carrot bundt cake, Key lime pie, iced Easter cookies and bunny or robin’s egg cupcakes can be preordered to share with family and friends. Order online and pick up by April 8, Canton

Honadle’s Fine Chocolates

Enjoy coconut, peanut butter or whipped chocolate nut eggs from this classic chocolatier. Also, try a 6-ounce solid chocolate egg. In-store, curbside pickup or delivery, Hartville

Michael Angelo’s

Grab your favorite tortes, like carrot or German chocolate, along with cutout cookies, assorted chocolates, macarons and lemon meringue flans. This popular bakery gets hyped for a fresh-baked loaf of bread and large cakes in the shape of lambs. Call to place your order, 440-526-0499, bakery Broadview Heights, winery and bakery, Richfield

Sugar Girl Treats

Dyeing Easter eggs is a cherished pastime, and you can start a new tradition with these paint-your-own egg cookie kits that include frosting and brushes. Pickup, Wadsworth

World Chocolate

Chocolate lovers head here for chocolate-coated pretzels, raisins, cherry clusters, orange peels and coconut haystacks.­ In-store or online, Hartville

Meals

Gervasi Vineyard

Feast on gourmet dishes including maple-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, Greek salad, tiramisu and more with a carryout meal or in-person at one of Gervasi Vineyard’s restaurants. Reservations recommended, dine in at on-site restaurants the Crush House or the Bistro, or Twisted Olive (in Green) on April 9 or carryout meal for five to six people, order by April 2, pickup from Villa Grande April 8, Canton

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

Feed anywhere from six to 24 people, with three choices of huge homestyle spreads. All start with chicken and then mix and match sides like sweet potato casserole and green beans as well as its famous bakery items with trays of iced cookies and a pie of your choice. Order carryout meals by April 4, pick up by April 8, Hartville

Hudson’s Restaurant

Satisfy cravings for either brunch or dinner. Choose chef-carved roasted beef tenderloin, sweet potato tots and lemon rosemary chicken for dinner or French toast bake, cheesy potatoes and bacon for brunch. Lift your spirits by adding mimosas or bloody marys. Plus, greet the Easter Bunny! Reservations required, dine in, 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m. seatings, April 9, Hudson

La Pizzaria

For that distinct Italian flair, try a La Pizzaria family-style meal in-person or for carryout with Parmesan-crusted chicken, garlic green beans, penne with marinara and more. Reservations required, dine in 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9. Canton

Papa Joe’s

If you want to get dressed up and dine in-person, reserve a spot for Easter dinner at Papa Joe’s. Enjoy sophisticated fare like cashew-crusted trout and filet mignon. There is a kid’s menu with approachable dishes such as spaghetti marinara. Reserve to dine in noon-7 p.m. April 9, Akron

Baskets & Toys

Antiquation

Select a plush toy for the kids’ baskets and get some wall decor or a plant for yourself this Easter. Order online for curbside pickup, Medina

Baskets Galore

Fill an Easter basket with sweets like candy, savory treats like cheese or a mix of both. Order online, Brunswick

Off The Wagon

Think outside the box — or basket — this year with unique puzzles, toys, gag gifts and more for family and friends. In person or online for shipping or pickup, Kent

Have more options or updates to add to the list? Email kpetryszyn@bakermediagroup.com.