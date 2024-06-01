Board Meeting

× Expand photo by Brianna Phillips

From the classic board game Sorry! to the lesser-known survival game Eruption, new tabletop lounge Board and Bevy has nearly 300 games to try. The spot has given new life to a 100-year-old Kent building, now complete with stylish green suede benches and hanging exposed lights. Opened in April, it offers craft sodas, mocktails and cocktails — such as a spicy bloody mary, chocolate soda and Bent Tree coffee — plus freeze-dried candy, hot pretzel twists and other snacks. Whether you prefer a heated game of Catan or a more relaxed game of Yahtzee, find your perfect pastime within. 141 E. Summit St., Kent. $5 table fee per person, boardandbevy.com