Strut around the Rubber City in style with an artistic tee from Akron T-Shirt Club. A collaboration between Sabertooth Public Art and Monochrome Canvas, this project features screen-printed T-shirts designed by local artists, such as Akron painter Sylvia Sykes, Akron graphic designer Kim Lavery and more. Every month, subscribers are given a new shirt, collecting 11 T-shirts from June to April. In a surprise double drop, the club’s first two pieces consist of designs by Monochrome Canvas founder Joëlle Zellman — one with a cat and another featuring two women with flowers sprouting from their intertwined hair, facing the world together with feminine strength. The last day to sign up is June 14, so don’t miss the opportunity to support — and wear — local art! $250, monochromecanvas.com