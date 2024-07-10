Canal Ride

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Take a rare glide through Summit Lake and the Ohio & Erie Canal with the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition’s Canoe Adventure July 20. “It’s a canal that was built historically,” says George Ebey, the coalition’s strategic initiatives coordinator. “It’s a unique thing because it’s not a river.” Catch beautiful scenery and glimpses of wildlife, such as great blue herons, while guides share the history of the canal, lake and nearby floating Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Also snag a goodie bag and enjoy snacks. At the end of the journey, canoers nosh on a picnic lunch — having experienced a historic paddle. Register by July 12, ohioeriecanal.org