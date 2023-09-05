Beat Goes On

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Jamie Escola × 2 of 2 Expand Victoria Metzger Photography Prev Next

Catch the new Downtown Canton Music Fest with more than a dozen bands and musicians Sept. 7 and 8. Replacing the Canton Blues Fest, the free festival’s lineup includes alt-rock band Ravenwood featuring Canton native and former Eagles percussionist Joe Vitale Sr., acclaimed Rust Belt honky-tonk band the Shootouts and local favorite indie pop-rock band the Scenic Route. Plus, find tribute bands to Tom Petty, Rush, the Temptations and more. There are plenty of tunes to keep you grooving all day. Centennial Plaza, 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton, facebook.com/downtowncantonmusicfest