Artistry on Display

Lori Weaver inspired women with her Pink Goose Boutique graphic T-shirts featuring slogans like “She is Strong” and “I Run on Coffee & Grace” and celebrated newborns with her Lil’ Pink Goose Boutique tutus and photo props. She was selling both lines online when she opened Blended in Belden Village Mall in 2020 to showcase not only her creations but other artisans’ works too.

“We want to help local artisans realize their dream of selling their items in a brick-and-mortar store,” says Melissa Riffle, the operations manager and human resources director at Blended.

It has expanded to other locations in the Toledo and Strongsville malls. There are over 100 Ohio artisans in all three Blended locations, with over 50 in Canton, including some of Weaver’s designs that she sold to a company that’s now called Elev8Apparel. Shop hand-stamped Stampin Stitchin jewelry, Doggos and Decor handmade signs and more products that artisans often rotate.

North Canton-based J&J Candle Co. introduces new natural soy scents each season topped with realistic wax pies, flowers and more. Riffle loves Saturday Morning wax melts ($8.95) that bring you back to childhood.

“She made little cereal bowls with three loops on top,” says Riffle, adding that they smell like fruity cereal. “The artistry is amazing.”

A special gift for a service member is a Lumber Frog Creations flag ($154-$194), which is a hand-painted solid oak flag with a military, fire or police seal representing a branch or department made by Air Force and Navy veterans in Medina. “It’s very personal,” says Riffle.

For the holidays, Riffle recommends making gift baskets with items like Salt Creek Coffee Co. beans roasted in Apple Creek, Queen Bee Co. clipboard picture frames with cute sayings like “Auntie’s Bestie” crafted in Medina and Tommi D Expressions cupcake-shaped tins made in Fairview Park.

“It’s local,” says Riffle. “It feels more like it’s from the heart.”

Gift This: Petalled Peony Boutique handmade “Mama” hat, $25-$26, 4306 Belden Village Mall, Canton,

blendedlocal.com // KP