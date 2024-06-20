Experience Summer

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Portage Lakes Cruises

At 2,034 acres, Summit County’s eight connected Portage Lakes are scenic — and so unique that they have their own PLX life subculture. Explore the expanse with one of Portage Lakes Cruises’ offerings, such as private excursions, birthday parties, sunset cruises and more — including the option to stop for a swim. Two to six people can savor a dinner cruise that’s complete with a catered meal. Groups of up to 45 people can depart from Old State Park to set sail on the Portage Princess. Don’t miss Akron singer-songwriter Jim Ballard and blues rocker Jon Mosey, who are set to play aboard the Princess Aug. 8. 330-760-0270,

portagelakescruises.com

“An Evening With The Pretenders”

Any Akron music fan worth their salt knows one of the city’s most famous exports: Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders. A graduate of Firestone High School, Hynde is back in Akron for “An Evening With The Pretenders” tour July 23 and 24 at the Goodyear Theater. Listen to the famed group’s unique rock sound, and get the chance to experience favorites such as “Brass in Pocket” and “Message of Love.” Tickets for both nights are at resale rates — so don’t miss out on scooping them up to experience this once-in-a-lifetime tour. 1201 E. Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com

× 1 of 2 Expand default × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Balloon Festivals

There’s something magical about the sight of hot air balloons. Huge, colorful and seemingly weightless, they capture the imaginations of all ages during summer events. Set your sights on the sky at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic July 26 to 28. It includes flights, fireworks and a night balloon glow. Balloons Over Wadsworth promises activities and entertainment alongside a balloon show, helicopter rides and a night balloon glow Aug. 10. Be amazed at the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair, celebrating its 45th anniversary Sept. 19 to 22 with live music, launches and, of course, a jaw-dropping dusk balloon glow. Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic, Kent State University, Stark Campus, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-456-7253, profootballhoffestival.com; Balloons Over Wadsworth, Wadsworth Municipal Airport, 840 Airport Drive, Wadsworth, 330-334-9861, balloonsoverwadsworth.com; Ravenna Balloon A-Fair, Sunbeau Valley Farm, 3248 Brady Lake Road, Ravenna, 330-296-3247, ravennaballoonafair.com

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

Step into a nature-lover’s wonderland with Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve. Get artsy with natural art exhibit “Woven,” in which woven tree saplings form a walk-through, open-air art display. Visitors can create their own earthy art and add it to the hollow structure. Stop and smell the flowers at the Amazing Garden Plant & Animal Science Center, hike one of the preserve’s various trails, visit an on-site raptor sanctuary or tour the butterfly house. Make sure to check out the preserve’s newest addition: the Wings of Wonder Aviary. Host to three habitats, including grassland, woodland and wetland areas, the aviary puts you face to beak with an assortment of colorful and unique birds like ringed-neck pheasants and diamond doves. 11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance, 330-829-7050, beechcreekgardens.org

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill 2

Even if you’ve braved the previous iteration of this daring Cedar Point strata coaster, conquering the newest version is the ultimate daredevil feat. As of press time in mid-May, it’s undergoing an extended closure, so look out for updates this summer. The park’s signature ride now features a second peak, allowing riders to be launched three times, reach speeds of 120 miles per hour and experience triple sensations of free fall. This record-breaking ride is among the tallest in the world, scraping the sky at a jaw-dropping 420 feet. The real kicker? Stomach a guaranteed rollback as you plunge backward down the track, only to be launched into the sky again. 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky, 419-627-2350, cedarpoint.com

Civil War Weekend

Immerse yourself in the 19th century with the annual Civil War reenactment at Hale Farm & Village. From Aug. 10 to 11, experience the restaging of a battle — as well as sights and sounds, such as artillery demonstrations — from the war that shaped the U.S. Spread over 90 acres of land, with Union and Confederate camps dotting the area, visitors can witness the daily lives of uniformed soldiers and meet reenactors portraying figures like late President Abraham Lincoln — as well as learn about the effects of the war on women and enslaved people. Hear horses neigh, drums beat and fires crackle as you explore life during wartime America. 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath, 330-666-3711, whrs.org

Staff Pick: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Adrenaline junkies don’t need to travel out of state to get a taste of natural terrain racing. Lexington, Ohio’s 380-acre Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosts several races. This summer, catch the Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio June 21 to 23, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio July 5 to 7 and MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio Aug. 16 to 18. “I grew up going there. My dad raced there. I’ve raced there,” says publisher Colin Baker. “It’s known across the country as one of the great road courses.” 7721 Steam Corners Road, Lexington, 419-884-4000, midohio.com

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Staff Pick: Midway Drive-In Theatre

Turn back the clock, recline your car seat and enjoy a classic American pastime at Midway Drive-In Theatre, built in 1955. From anticipated blockbusters like “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Twisters” to classics like the “Star Wars” films and “The Goonies,” this two-screen venue offers double features for all ages. Grab a buttery popcorn and tune in to the movie’s audio via your car radio or a portable radio. “We sit outside our car in lawn chairs with a radio and blankets under the stars and hear the crickets as action bursts onto the screen,” says managing editor Kelly Petryszyn. 237 state Route 50, Ravenna, 330-296-9829, funflick.com

× Expand Emily Burnham Emily Ruth Photography

Neon Nights at Clay’s Park

From Aug. 9 to 10 at Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence, Neon Nights Country Music Festival revelers can boogie down to big acts such as Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others. Attendees can also grab a festival camping pass for access to the Clay’s Park swimming lake — this 10-acre manmade attraction features slides, inflatables and more. 12951 Patterson St. NW, North Lawrence, 330-854-6691, clayspark.com

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Staff Pick: PorchRokr Music and Art Festival

Fenced porches, cement doorsteps, stoops — houses offer stages for the Rubber City’s annual bastion of Midwest music, PorchRokr Music and Art Festival. Since 2012, the community-oriented event has attracted music lovers, local bands and up-and-coming musicians — from rockers to folk singers. Last year’s performers included punk headliner Detention, singer-songwriter Shelby Olive, electronic musician Mo Turk and more. Rock out in the Highland Square neighborhood Aug. 17 with free concerts, art vendors and food trucks — there are few venues as intimate as front porches. “It’s old-school community art-making,” says assistant editor Cameron Gorman. highlandsquareakron.org

Water Works Park

Cool off by floating through a 560-foot lazy river or plummeting down a twisting waterslide. Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls is a great way to beat the summer heat, complete with four large waterslides, a pool with zero-depth entry and six lap lanes and water features — such as waterfalls, sprayers and geysers. For a more private experience, visitors can rent one of Water Works’ poolside cabanas. They contain four chairs, two loungers, a small table and a patio space to catch some rays. Stay tuned for plenty of summer fun activities, including water walking classes held in the lazy river. 2025 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-971-8433, cityofcf.com

× Expand Scott Custer

Staff Pick: Ohio Shakespeare Festival

Walk along a winding path that takes you by string lights, rippling lagoons, arched bridges and a grassy area on the breathtaking grounds of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. Featuring chairs and a stage with a castle-like set — with double sets of doors and stairs — this enchanting spot is where Ohio Shakespeare Festival actors put on a show. See “Much Ado About Nothing” on select nights from July 4 to 21. “Watching Shakespeare live outdoors, with a Tudor-themed mansion in the background, feels like I’m watching in Shakespeare’s era — the way it should be,” says senior sales associate Bunny Lacey. Pack a picnic dinner and a blanket, or order a meal and snacks from the on-site Molly’s Cafe. (Also grab wine from an on-site bar.) Make sure to come early for a green show with bawdy, hysterical antics. Transport thyself to a time of merriment and escapades with a full garden dinner July 12, and return for “Othello” on select nights from Aug. 1 to 18. 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, 330-836-5533, ohioshakespearefestival.com

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Soap Box Derby

Celebrate 86 years of Akron soapbox racing this July by cheering on racers ages 7 to 20 at the famous Derby Downs. With festivities starting July 14, race week culminates with the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship July 20. Watching the competition is fun for the whole family — kids might even consider joining in by signing up to compete with their own soapbox cars in a local race next year. 789 Derby Downs Drive, Akron, 330-733-8723, soapboxderby.org