6 Things to Do in Canton This Summer

All American Battle Bar

Channel your inner Viking with All American Battle Bar. Learn how to throw an axe under the guidance of a trained expert, ensuring safety while you try to hit targets. With a recently updated name and locations in both Akron and Canton, All American is a unique way for those 15 and older to land a bull’s-eye. Once you get comfortable with handling your blade, relax with a drink — both locations serve beer and liquor. 4125 Mahoning Road NE, Canton, 234-281-4012, allamericanaxethrowing.com

Canton Classic Car Museum

See an unrestored 1937 Ahrens-Fox fire truck, a 1922 Holmes Victoria Series car — once built in Canton — and other unique historical vehicles at the Canton Classic Car Museum. Explore the history of automobiles through memorabilia and displays at this recently updated spot, which was founded in 1978. From vintage advertising to classic toys, vehicles are but a fraction of the museum’s offerings. 123 Sixth St. SW, Canton, 330-455-3603, cantonclassiccar.org

Centennial Plaza

Framed by the high arcs of a huge sculpture evoking a football, Canton’s Centennial Plaza offers community-wide celebrations, concert series, movie nights and more. Catch a performance from the locally founded, world-class Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps June 30, or get jiggy with it at a concert by ‘90s party band Fool House July 5. Plus, don’t miss the three-day Stark County Italian American Festival July 5, 6 and 7. Sample delicious Italian bites, watch bocce games and more. 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton, 330-366-9800, cantoncentennialplaza.com

× Expand Emily Burnham Emily Ruth Photography

Gervasi Musica Concert Series in the Vineyard

Surrounded by the gorgeous Gervasi Vineyard, sip one of its locally grown wine selections while enjoying music. This year’s lineup invites guests to unwind with a host of acts, including Twist on Taylor (a Taylor Swift tribute) Aug. 8 and Cleveland Keys dueling pianos Sept. 5. These 90-minute concerts take place in the vineyard’s verdant pavilion, overlooking a spring-fed lake. 1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

× 1 of 3 Expand Mallory and Justin Photographers × 2 of 3 Expand Mallory and Justin Photographers × 3 of 3 Expand Mallory and Justin Photographers Prev Next

Joseph J. and Helen M. Sommer Wildlife Conservation Center

Each year, Stark Parks’ Joseph J. and Helen M. Sommer Wildlife Conservation Center helps to rehabilitate thousands of injured and orphaned animals, from hummingbirds to squirrels. The center is also home to outdoor enclosures that house wildlife ambassadors, including a striped skunk and a red fox that could not be released back into nature. These animals visit schools, libraries and community events. Enjoy a hike in Sippo Lake Park, then visit turtles, birds and more for free. 800 Genoa Ave. NW, Massillon, 330-477-0448, starkparks.com

× Expand MALLORY&JUSTIN Mallory and Justin Photographers

Summer Serenades in the Park

Bring a picnic and relax with Stark Parks’ free Summer Serenades in the Park concert series. An innovative collaboration between Stark Parks and the Canton Symphony Orchestra, these events feature family-friendly music in multiple genres, from jazz to folk to pop. This summer, see a string quartet at Canton Garden Center June 20 and MusiCall of the Wild Small Orchestra at Sippo Lake Park July 13 — featuring a showcase of live animals. At these concerts, hear music and nature mingle. starkparks.com