Watch LeBron James' "Shooting Stars" Origin Story

Photo Credit: Oluwaseye Olusa/Un Shooting Stars Marquis "Mookie" Cook as LeBron James in Shooting Stars, directed by Chris Robinson.

Akron has its own “Fab 5.” The tight-knit friendships of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School basketball teammates get spotlighted in the new LeBron James origin story movie, “Shooting Stars,” which in July became the most streamed original movie on Peacock.

The inspirational coming-of-age film tells the story of James, Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton and Romeo Travis battling obstacles to put Akron on the map and claim victories, with the team winning three state championships and a national championship. Locals can recognize film locations including Spring Hill Apartments, The University of Akron, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Buchtel and Kenmore high schools and Swensons Drive-In. See how the Fab 5’s success forged James’ path to becoming the top pick in the 2003 NBA draft and how he has kept those friendships despite the fame. peacocktv.com