Paddle Down

Maggie Harris
Without even stepping a foot into the water, kids can play in stationary kayaks and kayaks that rock back and forth at Paddle Park in Cuyahoga Falls. The new Cuyahoga River-inspired park features 16 repurposed Jackson kayaks, picnic tables with solar umbrellas that have charging stations and metal flowers with attached drumsticks that produce melodies. It creates a needed resting spot in the middle of the busy downtown and a fun place to enjoy a cone from nearby Pav’s Creamery, and it calls attention to the city’s great kayaking spots like the Upper Gorge area.
2170 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls