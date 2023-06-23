Hydrobike in the Portage Lakes

× 1 of 3 Expand Meghan Winkler × 2 of 3 Expand Meghan Winkler × 3 of 3 Expand Meghan Winkler Prev Next

With a bike frame sitting tall on top of aqua platforms and yellow pontoons, Hydrobikes cause rubbernecking boaters to pull over and talk to people who rent them from Dusty’s Landing II on Turkeyfoot Lake in Portage Lakes.

“It’s very eye-catching,” says Drew Norris, a 35-year-old Portage Lakes resident and co-owner of Dusty’s Landing II, which also rents stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and pontoon boats. “They’re bright colors so they look like a lot of fun. Boats come by, and they like to see exactly what you’re on because you don’t see anything like that.”

For about four years, Dusty’s Landing II has been renting Hydrobikes that use a front rudder to steer and have a rear propeller powered by pedaling. There’s a bike seat, a small storage compartment and handlebars. “It’s basically like riding a bike on water,” says Norris.

He says it’s comfortable and stable to ride and likens it to pedaling a bike uphill. It’s a serious workout that some people incorporate into their fitness routines.

“You get a good workout in your legs. You get your cardio going,” Norris says. “I’ve had a couple of customers come in every week, maybe a couple times a week, to get a good workout in.”

Most people pedal up and down the canal and tire out after an hour’s rental.

For a more laid-back ride, opt for pedal boats. Dusty’s Landing II has a couple of two-seaters: one with a Bimini to shade from the sun and one 5-foot swan. They have rudders for steering and a rear paddle wheel powered by pedaling.

“There’s two people in it so you can take turns,” Norris says. “You can pedal at your leisure.”

Pedal boats are great for a child and parent, and a spacious compartment allows you to bring fishing gear or a lunch. Norris suggests making a day of it and stopping in the nearby Blue Iguana Tequila Bar or Upper Deck Bar & Grill for a bite to eat — and taking your time.

“I’ve seen some of them go from one end of the lake to the other,” he says. “Sometimes people go out for five, six hours. … They’ll be out there all day just pedaling around.”

Tip: Portage Lakes can be crowded, so hug the shore enough to steer clear from boaters but keep enough of a distance to stay out of seaweed. //KP

401 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, dustyslanding.com