Make your ballpark experience the GOAT by trying new extreme foods at Akron RubberDucks’ Canal Park stadium. Star sluggers include the All Around the World Dogs — a platter of three distinct hot dogs topped with ranch-drizzled Buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese, kimchi, chili Sriracha, cucumbers and mayonnaise, and banh mi-style carrots, jalapenos, radishes, cucumbers, cilantro and cusabi dressing. There’s also a pound of Buffalo chicken nachos with jalapenos and bacon, and new additions of crispy sauerkraut balls and jojos will make Akronites feel right at home. Cool off with the new Boot Scootin’ Boozy cocktail — a 16-ounce vodka lemonade with delightful purees of strawberry, raspberry or mango.
300 S. Main St., Akron, akronrubberducks.com