Best of the City 2017

People dream of finding the perfect place to call home. But what makes a place perfect? Everyone has a personalized mental checklist of course, but a few constants include great restaurants, wonderful shopping and services, beautiful scenery, and kind, smiling faces. When combined, these elements make a place much more than a dot on a map—they make it simply the best.

That is what this list is celebrating—all of the people, places and things that go together to make The 330 the best. We have burgers and booze and bands and shoes. Sample them all and savor the finest parts of this awesome place we call home.

Best Local Charity Event

  • 1st: Holiday Tree Festival benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital
  • 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run and Walk
  • 3rd: Sugar Plum Tour of Gracious Holiday Homes

Best Local Corn Maze

  • 1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market
  • 2nd: Maize Valley Winery
  • 3rd: Mapleside Farms

Best Local Fair

  • 1st: Summit County Fair
  • 2nd: Portage County Randolph Fair
  • 3rd: Medina County Fair

Best Local Natural Wonder

  • 1st: Blue Hen Falls
  • 2nd: Whipp’s Ledges
  • 3rd: Princess Ledges Nature Preserve

Best Local Place to Take Visitors

  • 1st: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
  • 2nd: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
  • 3rd: Gervasi Vineyard

Best Local Reason for Waiting in Line

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: Hartville Kitchen
  • 3rd: Northside Speakeasy

Best Spot to Raise a Family in The 330

  • 1st: Hudson
  • 2nd: Cuyahoga Falls
  • 3rd: Green

Best Thing to Happen to Akron (last 12 months)

  • 1st: West Point Market reopening
  • 2nd: New mayor
  • 3rd: Waterways Renewed

Best Way to Improve The 330

  • 1st: Infrastructure
  • 2nd: More community events
  • 3rd: Increase bikeability

Best Bartender for Advice

  • 1st: Erin Bookman, Hudson’s
  • 2nd (tie) : Angeline, Ken Stewart’s Grille
  • 2nd (tie): Jessica Horinger, The Merchant Tavern
  • 3rd: Erick Hirt, Nuevo

Best Local Bakery

  • 1st: West Side Bakery
  • 2nd: Sweet Mary’s Bakery
  • 3rd: A Cupcake A Day (Medina)

Best Local Bar Atmosphere

  • 1st: The Lockview
  • 2nd: The Office Bistro/Bar
  • 3rd: Chop and Swizzle

Best Local BBQ

  • 1st: Two Fat Guys Barbecue
  • 2nd: Lager Heads BBQ Smokehouse
  • 3rd: Big Eu’es BBQ

Best Local Breakfast

  • 1st: Blue Door Café & Bakery
  • 2nd: Fred’s Diner
  • 3rd: The Eye Opener

Best Local Brewery

  • 1st: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company
  • 2nd: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
  • 3rd: R. Shea Brewing

Best Local Burger

  • 1st: Swensons Drive-In
  • 2nd: Louie’s Bar & Grille (North Hill)
  • 3rd: The RAIL

Best Local Cash-Only Restaurant

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: The Diamond Grille
  • 3rd: DeVore’s Hopocan Gardens

Best Local Chinese Take-Out

  • 1st: House of Hunan by Suen
  • 2nd: Chin’s Place (Akron)
  • 3rd: China House (Portage Lakes)

Best Local Craft Beer Selection

  • 1st: Ray’s Place of Fairlawn Eatery & Tavern
  • 2nd: Lizardville Beer Store and Whiskey Bar (Copley)
  • 3rd: 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall (Kent)

Best Local Deli

  • 1st: DeVitis Italian Market and Deli (Akron)
  • 2nd: Primo’s Deli (Akron)
  • 3rd: Diamond Deli (Akron)

Best Local Drive-in

  • 1st: Swensons Drive-In
  • 2nd: Skyway Drive-In Restaurants
  • 3rd: Dilly’s Drive-In

Best Local Farmer’s Market

  • 1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market
  • 2nd: Countryside Farmer’s Market at Howe Meadow
  • 3rd: Hudson Farmer’s Market

Best Local Food Truck

  • 1st: Swensons Food Truck
  • 2nd: Zydeco Bistro Mobile Restaurant
  • 3rd: Fork-Fuel: Urban Street Food

Best Local Hangover Food

  • 1st: Fred’s Diner
  • 2nd: Mr. Zub’s
  • 3rd: Samantha’s Restaurant

Best Local Ice Cream

  • 1st: Strickland’s Frozen Custard
  • 2nd: Pav’s Creamery
  • 3rd: Trecaso’s Mary Coyle

Best Local Independent Coffee House

  • 1st: Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
  • 2nd: Angel Falls Coffee Company
  • 3rd: Cool Beans Café

Best Local Italian Restaurant

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
  • 3rd: D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café at White Pond

Best Local Kid’s Menu

  • 1st: Melt Bar and Grilled
  • 2nd: The RAIL
  • 3rd: D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café at White Pond

Best Local Mexican Restaurant

  • 1st: Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar
  • 2nd: Pancho’s Southwestern Grille
  • 3rd: Ranchero’s Taqueria

Best Local Patio Dining

  • 1st: Burntwood Tavern (Cuyahoga Falls)
  • 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Café (Highland Square)
  • 3rd: Sarah’s Vineyard

Best Local Pizza

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: Guiseppe’s Pizza
  • 3rd: Rizzi’s Pizza and Ristorante

Best Local Steakhouse

  • 1st: The Diamond Grille
  • 2nd: Ken Stewart’s Lodge
  • 3rd: Arnie’s West Branch Steak House

Best Local Sushi

  • 1st (tie): Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant
  • 1st (tie): Sakura Sushi
  • 2nd: House of Hunan by Suen
  • 3rd: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

Best Local Vegetarian Menu

  • 1st: Aladdin’s Eatery
  • 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Café
  • 3rd: Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

Best Local Veggie Burger

  • 1st: Mustard Seed Market & Café
  • 2nd: Swensons Drive-In
  • 3rd: Pub Bricco

Best Local Winery

  • 1st: Gervasi Vineyard
  • 2nd: Sarah’s Vineyard
  • 3rd: The Winery at Wolf Creek

Best New Local Restaurant (in the Last 12 Months)

  • 1st: Kingfish
  • 2nd: Melt Bar and Grilled
  • 3rd (tie): Iron Grille
  • 3rd (tie): Burntwood Tavern (Fairlawn)

Most Entertaining Menu

  • 1st: Mike’s Place Restaurant
  • 2nd: Diamond Deli
  • 3rd: Mr. Zub’s

Best Local 5K

  • 1st: Akron Autism 5k Run & Walk
  • 2nd: Chase Your Tail 5K Run/Walk
  • 3rd: Selfless Elf 5k Run

Best Local Band/Musician

  • 1st: Roxxymoron
  • 2nd: Helen Welch
  • 3rd: Zach

Best Local Free Event

  • 1st: Friday Night Concerts at Lock 3 in downtown Akron
  • 2nd: Highland Square PorchRokr Festival
  • 3rd: Summit County Italian-American Festival

Best Local High School or College Mascot

  • 1st: Zippy, The University of Akron
  • 2nd: Flash, Kent State University
  • 3rd: Fighting Irish, St. Vincent St. Mary High School

Best Local Live Music Venue

  • 1st: Blossom Music Center
  • 2nd: Akron Civic Theatre
  • 3rd: Musica (Akron)

Best Local Live Theater

  • 1st: Akron Civic Theatre
  • 2nd: Weathervane Playhouse
  • 3rd: Porthouse Theatre

Best Local Public Golf Course

  • 1st: Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 Golf Course and Driving Range
  • 2nd: Good Park Golf Course
  • 3rd: Mayfair Country Club

Best Local Radio Show Host

  • 1st: Keith Kennedy
  • 2nd: T.K. O’Grady
  • 3rd: Bill Hall

Best Local Trail

  • 1st: Towpath Trail
  • 2nd: Mingo Trail (Sand Run Metro Park)
  • 3rd: Deer Run Trail (O’Neil Woods)

Best Local Barber Shop

  • 1st: Barbers West (Fairlawn)
  • 2nd: Jasons’ Barber Shop (Kent)
  • 3rd: North Canton Barber Shop

Best Local Bike Shop

  • 1st: Eddy’s Bike Shop
  • 2nd: Falls Wheel & Wrench Bike Shop
  • 3rd: Blimp City Bike & Hike

Best Local Car Dealership

  • 1st: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
  • 2nd: Park Auto Group
  • 3rd: Summit Toyota of Akron

Best Local Dance Studio

  • 1st: University of Akron Dance Institute
  • 2nd: Martell School of Dance
  • 3rd: Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance

Best Local Dentist

  • 1st: Ronald M. Wolf, DDS, MS, Summit Endodontic Specialists, Inc.
  • 2nd: Gerald Sisko, DDS, Sisko Dentistry
  • 3rd (tie): Maria Papich Forsyth, DDS, Papich-Forsythe Dentistry
  • 3rd (tie): Mark A. Iati, DDS, FAGD, Stow Dental Group

Best Local Dog Groomer

  • 1st: Doggy GoGo—Kitty GaGa
  • 2nd: Celebrity Pets Salon and Grooming
  • 3rd: Hattie’s Doggie Day Care and Boarding

Best Local Eyecare

  • 1st: Novus Clinic Total Eye Care
  • 2nd: Drs. Snow and Durkin, Inc.
  • 3rd: Ripkin Vision and Laser Center

Best Local Florist

  • 1st: The Greenhouse A Fresh Flower Market
  • 2nd: Dietz Falls Florist
  • 3rd: Every Blooming Thing

Best Local Homebuilder

  • 1st: Testa Companies
  • 2nd: Dutch Heritage Homes
  • 3rd: Perfection Homes (Hartville)

Best Local Hospital

  • 1st: Akron Children’s Hospital
  • 2nd: Cleveland Clinic Akron General
  • 3rd: Summa Health System

Best Local Independent Bookstore

  • 1st: The Learned Owl Book Shop
  • 2nd: The Bookseller, Inc.
  • 3rd: Last Exit Books and Coffeehouse (Kent)

Best Local Jeweler

  • 1st: Taylor Made Jewelry
  • 2nd: Kimberly Jewelry
  • 3rd: Jewelry Art Fine Jewelry

Best Local Landscaping Company

  • 1st: Graf Growers Garden Center
  • 2nd: Suncrest Gardens
  • 3rd: R.B. Stout Inc.

Best Local Pet Daycare

  • 1st: Camp Bow Wow (Cuyahoga Falls)
  • 2nd: Hattie’s Doggie Day Care and Boarding (Akron)
  • 3rd: Downtown Akron Doggies

Best Local Retro Décor/Antique Shop

  • 1st: The Bomb Shelter
  • 2nd: The Copper Kettle Antiques Mall
  • 3rd: Perfectly Charming

Best Local Salon/Spa

  • 1st: Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
  • 2nd: The Spa at Yellow Creek
  • 3rd: MC Hair & studio mc

Best Local Vintage/Consignment Clothing Store

  • 1st: Revival
  • 2nd: blue / A Goodwill Boutique/ (downtown Akron)
  • 3rd: The Hourglass Boutique

Best Local Wealth Manager

  • 1st: Sequoia Financial Group
  • 2nd: W3 Wealth Management
  • 3rd: Robert W. Baird & Co.: Paula R. Chesser

Best Local Wedding Reception Venue

  • 1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
  • 2nd: Gervasi Vineyard
  • 3rd: Todaro’s Party Center

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

  • 1st: The Grey Colt
  • 2nd: Vera’s Ladies Apparel
  • 3rd: NOTO Boutique

Best New Local Store (last 12 months)

  • 1st: The Steam Trunk (Highland Square)
  • 2nd: Rust & Found (N. Canton)
  • 3rd: b. lovely (Stow)

