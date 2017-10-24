Best of the City 2017

× Expand Illustration by Brent Flores

People dream of finding the perfect place to call home. But what makes a place perfect? Everyone has a personalized mental checklist of course, but a few constants include great restaurants, wonderful shopping and services, beautiful scenery, and kind, smiling faces. When combined, these elements make a place much more than a dot on a map—they make it simply the best.

That is what this list is celebrating—all of the people, places and things that go together to make The 330 the best. We have burgers and booze and bands and shoes. Sample them all and savor the finest parts of this awesome place we call home.

Best Local Charity Event

1st: Holiday Tree Festival benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital

Holiday Tree Festival benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run and Walk

3rd: Sugar Plum Tour of Gracious Holiday Homes

Best Local Corn Maze

1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market

Szalay’s Farm & Market 2nd: Maize Valley Winery

3rd: Mapleside Farms

Best Local Fair

1st: Summit County Fair

Summit County Fair 2nd: Portage County Randolph Fair

3rd: Medina County Fair

Best Local Natural Wonder

1st: Blue Hen Falls

Blue Hen Falls 2nd: Whipp’s Ledges

3rd: Princess Ledges Nature Preserve

Best Local Place to Take Visitors

1st: Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park 2nd: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

3rd: Gervasi Vineyard

Best Local Reason for Waiting in Line

1st: Luigi’s Restaurant

Luigi’s Restaurant 2nd: Hartville Kitchen

3rd: Northside Speakeasy

Best Spot to Raise a Family in The 330

1st: Hudson

Hudson 2nd: Cuyahoga Falls

3rd: Green

Best Thing to Happen to Akron (last 12 months)

1st: West Point Market reopening

West Point Market reopening 2nd: New mayor

3rd: Waterways Renewed

Best Way to Improve The 330

1st: Infrastructure

Infrastructure 2nd: More community events

3rd: Increase bikeability

Best Bartender for Advice

1st: Erin Bookman, Hudson’s

Erin Bookman, Hudson’s 2nd (tie) : Angeline, Ken Stewart’s Grille

2nd (tie): Jessica Horinger, The Merchant Tavern

3rd: Erick Hirt, Nuevo

Best Local Bakery

1st: West Side Bakery

West Side Bakery 2nd: Sweet Mary’s Bakery

3rd: A Cupcake A Day (Medina)

Best Local Bar Atmosphere

1st: The Lockview

The Lockview 2nd: The Office Bistro/Bar

3rd: Chop and Swizzle

Best Local BBQ

1st: Two Fat Guys Barbecue

Two Fat Guys Barbecue 2nd: Lager Heads BBQ Smokehouse

3rd: Big Eu’es BBQ

Best Local Breakfast

1st: Blue Door Café & Bakery

Blue Door Café & Bakery 2nd: Fred’s Diner

3rd: The Eye Opener

Best Local Brewery

1st: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company 2nd: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

3rd: R. Shea Brewing

Best Local Burger

1st: Swensons Drive-In

Swensons Drive-In 2nd: Louie’s Bar & Grille (North Hill)

3rd: The RAIL

Best Local Cash-Only Restaurant

1st: Luigi’s Restaurant

Luigi’s Restaurant 2nd: The Diamond Grille

3rd: DeVore’s Hopocan Gardens

Best Local Chinese Take-Out

1st: House of Hunan by Suen

House of Hunan by Suen 2nd: Chin’s Place (Akron)

3rd: China House (Portage Lakes)

Best Local Craft Beer Selection

1st: Ray’s Place of Fairlawn Eatery & Tavern

Ray’s Place of Fairlawn Eatery & Tavern 2nd: Lizardville Beer Store and Whiskey Bar (Copley)

3rd: 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall (Kent)

Best Local Deli

1st: DeVitis Italian Market and Deli (Akron)

DeVitis Italian Market and Deli (Akron) 2nd: Primo’s Deli (Akron)

3rd: Diamond Deli (Akron)

Best Local Drive-in

1st: Swensons Drive-In

Swensons Drive-In 2nd: Skyway Drive-In Restaurants

3rd: Dilly’s Drive-In

Best Local Farmer’s Market

1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market

Szalay’s Farm & Market 2nd: Countryside Farmer’s Market at Howe Meadow

3rd: Hudson Farmer’s Market

Best Local Food Truck

1st: Swensons Food Truck

Swensons Food Truck 2nd: Zydeco Bistro Mobile Restaurant

3rd: Fork-Fuel: Urban Street Food

Best Local Hangover Food

1st: Fred’s Diner

Fred’s Diner 2nd: Mr. Zub’s

3rd: Samantha’s Restaurant

Best Local Ice Cream

1st: Strickland’s Frozen Custard

Strickland’s Frozen Custard 2nd: Pav’s Creamery

3rd: Trecaso’s Mary Coyle

Best Local Independent Coffee House

1st: Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

Nervous Dog Coffee Bar 2nd: Angel Falls Coffee Company

3rd: Cool Beans Café

Best Local Italian Restaurant

1st: Luigi’s Restaurant

Luigi’s Restaurant 2nd: Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

3rd: D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café at White Pond

Best Local Kid’s Menu

1st: Melt Bar and Grilled

Melt Bar and Grilled 2nd: The RAIL

3rd: D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café at White Pond

Best Local Mexican Restaurant

1st: Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar

Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar 2nd: Pancho’s Southwestern Grille

3rd: Ranchero’s Taqueria

Best Local Patio Dining

1st: Burntwood Tavern (Cuyahoga Falls)

Burntwood Tavern (Cuyahoga Falls) 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Café (Highland Square)

3rd: Sarah’s Vineyard

Best Local Pizza

1st: Luigi’s Restaurant

Luigi’s Restaurant 2nd: Guiseppe’s Pizza

3rd: Rizzi’s Pizza and Ristorante

Best Local Steakhouse

1st: The Diamond Grille

The Diamond Grille 2nd: Ken Stewart’s Lodge

3rd: Arnie’s West Branch Steak House

Best Local Sushi

1st (tie): Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant

Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant 1st (tie): Sakura Sushi

Sakura Sushi 2nd: House of Hunan by Suen

3rd: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

Best Local Vegetarian Menu

1st: Aladdin’s Eatery

Aladdin’s Eatery 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Café

3rd: Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

Best Local Veggie Burger

1st: Mustard Seed Market & Café

Mustard Seed Market & Café 2nd: Swensons Drive-In

3rd: Pub Bricco

Best Local Winery

1st: Gervasi Vineyard

Gervasi Vineyard 2nd: Sarah’s Vineyard

3rd: The Winery at Wolf Creek

Best New Local Restaurant (in the Last 12 Months)

1st: Kingfish

Kingfish 2nd: Melt Bar and Grilled

3rd (tie): Iron Grille

3rd (tie): Burntwood Tavern (Fairlawn)

Most Entertaining Menu

1st: Mike’s Place Restaurant

Mike’s Place Restaurant 2nd: Diamond Deli

3rd: Mr. Zub’s

Best Local 5K

1st: Akron Autism 5k Run & Walk

Akron Autism 5k Run & Walk 2nd: Chase Your Tail 5K Run/Walk

3rd: Selfless Elf 5k Run

Best Local Band/Musician

1st: Roxxymoron

Roxxymoron 2nd: Helen Welch

3rd: Zach

Best Local Free Event

1st: Friday Night Concerts at Lock 3 in downtown Akron

Friday Night Concerts at Lock 3 in downtown Akron 2nd: Highland Square PorchRokr Festival

3rd: Summit County Italian-American Festival

Best Local High School or College Mascot

1st: Zippy, The University of Akron

Zippy, The University of Akron 2nd: Flash, Kent State University

3rd: Fighting Irish, St. Vincent St. Mary High School

Best Local Live Music Venue

1st: Blossom Music Center

Blossom Music Center 2nd: Akron Civic Theatre

3rd: Musica (Akron)

Best Local Live Theater

1st: Akron Civic Theatre

Akron Civic Theatre 2nd: Weathervane Playhouse

3rd: Porthouse Theatre

Best Local Public Golf Course

1st: Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 Golf Course and Driving Range

Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 Golf Course and Driving Range 2nd: Good Park Golf Course

3rd: Mayfair Country Club

Best Local Radio Show Host

1st: Keith Kennedy

Keith Kennedy 2nd: T.K. O’Grady

3rd: Bill Hall

Best Local Trail

1st: Towpath Trail

Towpath Trail 2nd: Mingo Trail (Sand Run Metro Park)

3rd: Deer Run Trail (O’Neil Woods)

Best Local Barber Shop

1st: Barbers West (Fairlawn)

Barbers West (Fairlawn) 2nd: Jasons’ Barber Shop (Kent)

3rd: North Canton Barber Shop

Best Local Bike Shop

1st: Eddy’s Bike Shop

Eddy’s Bike Shop 2nd: Falls Wheel & Wrench Bike Shop

3rd: Blimp City Bike & Hike

Best Local Car Dealership

1st: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Ron Marhofer Auto Family 2nd: Park Auto Group

3rd: Summit Toyota of Akron

Best Local Dance Studio

1st: University of Akron Dance Institute

University of Akron Dance Institute 2nd: Martell School of Dance

3rd: Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance

Best Local Dentist

1st: Ronald M. Wolf, DDS, MS, Summit Endodontic Specialists, Inc.

Ronald M. Wolf, DDS, MS, Summit Endodontic Specialists, Inc. 2nd: Gerald Sisko, DDS, Sisko Dentistry

3rd (tie): Maria Papich Forsyth, DDS, Papich-Forsythe Dentistry

3rd (tie): Mark A. Iati, DDS, FAGD, Stow Dental Group

Best Local Dog Groomer

1st: Doggy GoGo—Kitty GaGa

Doggy GoGo—Kitty GaGa 2nd: Celebrity Pets Salon and Grooming

3rd: Hattie’s Doggie Day Care and Boarding

Best Local Eyecare

1st: Novus Clinic Total Eye Care

Novus Clinic Total Eye Care 2nd: Drs. Snow and Durkin, Inc.

3rd: Ripkin Vision and Laser Center

Best Local Florist

1st: The Greenhouse A Fresh Flower Market

The Greenhouse A Fresh Flower Market 2nd: Dietz Falls Florist

3rd: Every Blooming Thing

Best Local Homebuilder

1st: Testa Companies

Testa Companies 2nd: Dutch Heritage Homes

3rd: Perfection Homes (Hartville)

Best Local Hospital

1st: Akron Children’s Hospital

Akron Children’s Hospital 2nd: Cleveland Clinic Akron General

3rd: Summa Health System

Best Local Independent Bookstore

1st: The Learned Owl Book Shop

The Learned Owl Book Shop 2nd: The Bookseller, Inc.

3rd: Last Exit Books and Coffeehouse (Kent)

Best Local Jeweler

1st: Taylor Made Jewelry

Taylor Made Jewelry 2nd: Kimberly Jewelry

3rd: Jewelry Art Fine Jewelry

Best Local Landscaping Company

1st: Graf Growers Garden Center

Graf Growers Garden Center 2nd: Suncrest Gardens

3rd: R.B. Stout Inc.

Best Local Pet Daycare

1st: Camp Bow Wow (Cuyahoga Falls)

Camp Bow Wow (Cuyahoga Falls) 2nd: Hattie’s Doggie Day Care and Boarding (Akron)

3rd: Downtown Akron Doggies

Best Local Retro Décor/Antique Shop

1st: The Bomb Shelter

The Bomb Shelter 2nd: The Copper Kettle Antiques Mall

3rd: Perfectly Charming

Best Local Salon/Spa

1st: Gavin Scott Salon & Spa

Gavin Scott Salon & Spa 2nd: The Spa at Yellow Creek

3rd: MC Hair & studio mc

Best Local Vintage/Consignment Clothing Store

1st: Revival

Revival 2nd: blue / A Goodwill Boutique/ (downtown Akron)

3rd: The Hourglass Boutique

Best Local Wealth Manager

1st: Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group 2nd: W3 Wealth Management

3rd: Robert W. Baird & Co.: Paula R. Chesser

Best Local Wedding Reception Venue

1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2nd: Gervasi Vineyard

3rd: Todaro’s Party Center

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

1st: The Grey Colt

The Grey Colt 2nd: Vera’s Ladies Apparel

3rd: NOTO Boutique

Best New Local Store (last 12 months)