Best of the City 2017

Illustration by Brent Flores
People dream of finding the perfect place to call home. But what makes a place perfect? Everyone has a personalized mental checklist of course, but a few constants include great restaurants, wonderful shopping and services, beautiful scenery, and kind, smiling faces. When combined, these elements make a place much more than a dot on a map—they make it simply the best.
That is what this list is celebrating—all of the people, places and things that go together to make The 330 the best. We have burgers and booze and bands and shoes. Sample them all and savor the finest parts of this awesome place we call home.
Illustration by Brent Flores
Best Local Charity Event
- 1st: Holiday Tree Festival benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital
- 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run and Walk
- 3rd: Sugar Plum Tour of Gracious Holiday Homes
Best Local Corn Maze
- 1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market
- 2nd: Maize Valley Winery
- 3rd: Mapleside Farms
Best Local Fair
- 1st: Summit County Fair
- 2nd: Portage County Randolph Fair
- 3rd: Medina County Fair
Best Local Natural Wonder
- 1st: Blue Hen Falls
- 2nd: Whipp’s Ledges
- 3rd: Princess Ledges Nature Preserve
Best Local Place to Take Visitors
- 1st: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- 2nd: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
- 3rd: Gervasi Vineyard
Best Local Reason for Waiting in Line
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: Hartville Kitchen
- 3rd: Northside Speakeasy
Best Spot to Raise a Family in The 330
- 1st: Hudson
- 2nd: Cuyahoga Falls
- 3rd: Green
Best Thing to Happen to Akron (last 12 months)
- 1st: West Point Market reopening
- 2nd: New mayor
- 3rd: Waterways Renewed
Best Way to Improve The 330
- 1st: Infrastructure
- 2nd: More community events
- 3rd: Increase bikeability
Illustration by Brent Flores
Best Bartender for Advice
- 1st: Erin Bookman, Hudson’s
- 2nd (tie) : Angeline, Ken Stewart’s Grille
- 2nd (tie): Jessica Horinger, The Merchant Tavern
- 3rd: Erick Hirt, Nuevo
Best Local Bakery
- 1st: West Side Bakery
- 2nd: Sweet Mary’s Bakery
- 3rd: A Cupcake A Day (Medina)
Best Local Bar Atmosphere
- 1st: The Lockview
- 2nd: The Office Bistro/Bar
- 3rd: Chop and Swizzle
Best Local BBQ
- 1st: Two Fat Guys Barbecue
- 2nd: Lager Heads BBQ Smokehouse
- 3rd: Big Eu’es BBQ
Best Local Breakfast
- 1st: Blue Door Café & Bakery
- 2nd: Fred’s Diner
- 3rd: The Eye Opener
Best Local Brewery
- 1st: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company
- 2nd: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
- 3rd: R. Shea Brewing
Best Local Burger
- 1st: Swensons Drive-In
- 2nd: Louie’s Bar & Grille (North Hill)
- 3rd: The RAIL
Best Local Cash-Only Restaurant
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: The Diamond Grille
- 3rd: DeVore’s Hopocan Gardens
Best Local Chinese Take-Out
- 1st: House of Hunan by Suen
- 2nd: Chin’s Place (Akron)
- 3rd: China House (Portage Lakes)
Best Local Craft Beer Selection
- 1st: Ray’s Place of Fairlawn Eatery & Tavern
- 2nd: Lizardville Beer Store and Whiskey Bar (Copley)
- 3rd: 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall (Kent)
Best Local Deli
- 1st: DeVitis Italian Market and Deli (Akron)
- 2nd: Primo’s Deli (Akron)
- 3rd: Diamond Deli (Akron)
Best Local Drive-in
- 1st: Swensons Drive-In
- 2nd: Skyway Drive-In Restaurants
- 3rd: Dilly’s Drive-In
Best Local Farmer’s Market
- 1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market
- 2nd: Countryside Farmer’s Market at Howe Meadow
- 3rd: Hudson Farmer’s Market
Best Local Food Truck
- 1st: Swensons Food Truck
- 2nd: Zydeco Bistro Mobile Restaurant
- 3rd: Fork-Fuel: Urban Street Food
Best Local Hangover Food
- 1st: Fred’s Diner
- 2nd: Mr. Zub’s
- 3rd: Samantha’s Restaurant
Best Local Ice Cream
- 1st: Strickland’s Frozen Custard
- 2nd: Pav’s Creamery
- 3rd: Trecaso’s Mary Coyle
Best Local Independent Coffee House
- 1st: Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
- 2nd: Angel Falls Coffee Company
- 3rd: Cool Beans Café
Best Local Italian Restaurant
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
- 3rd: D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café at White Pond
Best Local Kid’s Menu
- 1st: Melt Bar and Grilled
- 2nd: The RAIL
- 3rd: D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café at White Pond
Best Local Mexican Restaurant
- 1st: Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar
- 2nd: Pancho’s Southwestern Grille
- 3rd: Ranchero’s Taqueria
Best Local Patio Dining
- 1st: Burntwood Tavern (Cuyahoga Falls)
- 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Café (Highland Square)
- 3rd: Sarah’s Vineyard
Best Local Pizza
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: Guiseppe’s Pizza
- 3rd: Rizzi’s Pizza and Ristorante
Best Local Steakhouse
- 1st: The Diamond Grille
- 2nd: Ken Stewart’s Lodge
- 3rd: Arnie’s West Branch Steak House
Best Local Sushi
- 1st (tie): Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant
- 1st (tie): Sakura Sushi
- 2nd: House of Hunan by Suen
- 3rd: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse
Best Local Vegetarian Menu
- 1st: Aladdin’s Eatery
- 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Café
- 3rd: Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
Best Local Veggie Burger
- 1st: Mustard Seed Market & Café
- 2nd: Swensons Drive-In
- 3rd: Pub Bricco
Best Local Winery
- 1st: Gervasi Vineyard
- 2nd: Sarah’s Vineyard
- 3rd: The Winery at Wolf Creek
Best New Local Restaurant (in the Last 12 Months)
- 1st: Kingfish
- 2nd: Melt Bar and Grilled
- 3rd (tie): Iron Grille
- 3rd (tie): Burntwood Tavern (Fairlawn)
Most Entertaining Menu
- 1st: Mike’s Place Restaurant
- 2nd: Diamond Deli
- 3rd: Mr. Zub’s
Illustration by Brent Flores
Best Local 5K
- 1st: Akron Autism 5k Run & Walk
- 2nd: Chase Your Tail 5K Run/Walk
- 3rd: Selfless Elf 5k Run
Best Local Band/Musician
- 1st: Roxxymoron
- 2nd: Helen Welch
- 3rd: Zach
Best Local Free Event
- 1st: Friday Night Concerts at Lock 3 in downtown Akron
- 2nd: Highland Square PorchRokr Festival
- 3rd: Summit County Italian-American Festival
Best Local High School or College Mascot
- 1st: Zippy, The University of Akron
- 2nd: Flash, Kent State University
- 3rd: Fighting Irish, St. Vincent St. Mary High School
Best Local Live Music Venue
- 1st: Blossom Music Center
- 2nd: Akron Civic Theatre
- 3rd: Musica (Akron)
Best Local Live Theater
- 1st: Akron Civic Theatre
- 2nd: Weathervane Playhouse
- 3rd: Porthouse Theatre
Best Local Public Golf Course
- 1st: Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 Golf Course and Driving Range
- 2nd: Good Park Golf Course
- 3rd: Mayfair Country Club
Best Local Radio Show Host
- 1st: Keith Kennedy
- 2nd: T.K. O’Grady
- 3rd: Bill Hall
Best Local Trail
- 1st: Towpath Trail
- 2nd: Mingo Trail (Sand Run Metro Park)
- 3rd: Deer Run Trail (O’Neil Woods)
Illustration by Brent Flores
Best Local Barber Shop
- 1st: Barbers West (Fairlawn)
- 2nd: Jasons’ Barber Shop (Kent)
- 3rd: North Canton Barber Shop
Best Local Bike Shop
- 1st: Eddy’s Bike Shop
- 2nd: Falls Wheel & Wrench Bike Shop
- 3rd: Blimp City Bike & Hike
Best Local Car Dealership
- 1st: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
- 2nd: Park Auto Group
- 3rd: Summit Toyota of Akron
Best Local Dance Studio
- 1st: University of Akron Dance Institute
- 2nd: Martell School of Dance
- 3rd: Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance
Best Local Dentist
- 1st: Ronald M. Wolf, DDS, MS, Summit Endodontic Specialists, Inc.
- 2nd: Gerald Sisko, DDS, Sisko Dentistry
- 3rd (tie): Maria Papich Forsyth, DDS, Papich-Forsythe Dentistry
- 3rd (tie): Mark A. Iati, DDS, FAGD, Stow Dental Group
Best Local Dog Groomer
- 1st: Doggy GoGo—Kitty GaGa
- 2nd: Celebrity Pets Salon and Grooming
- 3rd: Hattie’s Doggie Day Care and Boarding
Best Local Eyecare
- 1st: Novus Clinic Total Eye Care
- 2nd: Drs. Snow and Durkin, Inc.
- 3rd: Ripkin Vision and Laser Center
Best Local Florist
- 1st: The Greenhouse A Fresh Flower Market
- 2nd: Dietz Falls Florist
- 3rd: Every Blooming Thing
Best Local Homebuilder
- 1st: Testa Companies
- 2nd: Dutch Heritage Homes
- 3rd: Perfection Homes (Hartville)
Best Local Hospital
- 1st: Akron Children’s Hospital
- 2nd: Cleveland Clinic Akron General
- 3rd: Summa Health System
Best Local Independent Bookstore
- 1st: The Learned Owl Book Shop
- 2nd: The Bookseller, Inc.
- 3rd: Last Exit Books and Coffeehouse (Kent)
Best Local Jeweler
- 1st: Taylor Made Jewelry
- 2nd: Kimberly Jewelry
- 3rd: Jewelry Art Fine Jewelry
Best Local Landscaping Company
- 1st: Graf Growers Garden Center
- 2nd: Suncrest Gardens
- 3rd: R.B. Stout Inc.
Best Local Pet Daycare
- 1st: Camp Bow Wow (Cuyahoga Falls)
- 2nd: Hattie’s Doggie Day Care and Boarding (Akron)
- 3rd: Downtown Akron Doggies
Best Local Retro Décor/Antique Shop
- 1st: The Bomb Shelter
- 2nd: The Copper Kettle Antiques Mall
- 3rd: Perfectly Charming
Best Local Salon/Spa
- 1st: Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
- 2nd: The Spa at Yellow Creek
- 3rd: MC Hair & studio mc
Best Local Vintage/Consignment Clothing Store
- 1st: Revival
- 2nd: blue / A Goodwill Boutique/ (downtown Akron)
- 3rd: The Hourglass Boutique
Best Local Wealth Manager
- 1st: Sequoia Financial Group
- 2nd: W3 Wealth Management
- 3rd: Robert W. Baird & Co.: Paula R. Chesser
Best Local Wedding Reception Venue
- 1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
- 2nd: Gervasi Vineyard
- 3rd: Todaro’s Party Center
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- 1st: The Grey Colt
- 2nd: Vera’s Ladies Apparel
- 3rd: NOTO Boutique
Best New Local Store (last 12 months)
- 1st: The Steam Trunk (Highland Square)
- 2nd: Rust & Found (N. Canton)
- 3rd: b. lovely (Stow)