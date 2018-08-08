Best of the City 2018 Winners

Here's the list of winners that you voted as the best of the best in The 330.

Best Local 5K

  • 1st: Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s Selfless Elf 5K Run-Walk
  • 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run & Walk
  • 3rd: Fishcreek Raccoon Run 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run
  • Honorable Mention: Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk

Best Museum

  • 1st: Akron Art Museum
  • 2nd: Akron Children’s Museum
  • 3rd: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
  • Honorable Mentions: Hale Farm & Village, Maps Air Museum, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Best Art Gallery

  • 1st: Akron Art Museum
  • 2nd: Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
  • 3rd: Zeber-Martell Gallery and Studio
  • Honorable Mentions: Summit Artspace, Harris Stanton Gallery, Akrona Galleries

Best Artist

  • 1st: Don Drumm
  • 2nd: Claudia Zeber-Martell and Michael Martell
  • 3rd: Ron White
  • Honorable Mentions: Matt Miller, Mac Love, Dinara Mirtalipova, Madison Cummins

Best Jazz Musician

  • 1st: Theron Brown
  • 2nd: Dan Wilson
  • 3rd (tie): Justin Tibbs, Tom Lehman
  • Honorable Mentions: Stan Miller, Kofi Boakye, John Markovic, Sausalito

Best Local Band

  • 1st: Roxxymoron
  • 2nd: Buck Naked Band
  • 3rd: The Speedbumps
  • Honorable Mentions: Acid Cats, Wesley Bright & The Honeytones

Best Live Theater Co.

  • 1st: Weathervane Playhouse
  • 2nd: Akron Civic Theatre
  • 3rd: Ohio Shakespeare Festival
  • Honorable Mention: Porthouse Theatre

Best Free Event

  • 1st: Rock the Lock at Lock 3
  • 2nd: PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
  • 3rd: Akron Art Museum
  • Honorable Mentions: Canton First Friday, Akron Arts Expo at Hardesty Park

Best Live Music Venue

  • 1st: Blossom Music Center
  • 2nd: Lock 3
  • 3rd: Musica
  • Honorable Mentions: Jilly’s Music Room, Blu Jazz

Best Public Golf Course

  • 1st: J.E. Good Park Golf Course
  • 2nd: Fox Den Golf Course
  • 3rd: Firestone Country Club
  • Honorable Mentions: Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range, Brookledge Golf Club

Best Bike Shop

  • 1st: Eddy’s Bike Shop
  • 2nd: Blimp City Bike & Hike
  • 3rd: Century Cycles
  • Honorable Mentions: Marty’s Bike Shop, Falls Wheel & Wrench

Best Car Dealership

  • 1st: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
  • 2nd: Serra Auto Group
  • 3rd: Klaben
  • Honorable Mentions: Don Sitts, Montrose Auto Group

Best Clothing Store

  • 1st: Rubber City Clothing
  • 2nd: Noto
  • 3rd: Urban Lace
  • Honorable Mentions: The District Boutique, The Grey Colt

Best Dance Studio

  • 1st: Martell School of Dance
  • 2nd: Nan Klinger Excellence In Dance
  • 3rd (tie): Marquette School of Dance, All About Dance
  • Honorable Mention: Christine Meneer School of Dance

Best Dentist

  • 1st: Barsan & Stefan Family Dental
  • 2nd: Robert A. Zavodny
  • 3rd (tie): Mark S. Grucella, Joanna R. Kleckner, Robert Lowery, Gerald Sisko, Keith A. Hoover & April A. Yanda
  • Honorable Mentions: Demboski Family Dental, Darrow Family Dental Centre, John M. Fiocca, Dale M. Leonhardt

Best Eye Care

  • 1st: Davis Eye Center
  • 2nd: Novus Clinic Total Eye Care
  • 3rd: Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons
  • Honorable Mentions: Adolph Optical, Handel Vision

Best New Store

  • 1st: Northside Marketplace
  • 2nd (tie): Akron Honey Co., West Point Market
  • 3rd (tie): Highland Throwbacks, Gilmore’s, Crimson Cup, All About the Piece, The District Boutique, Gypsy Grace & the Vintage Goat, The Social Dept.

Best Yoga Studio

  • 1st: Yoga Bliss
  • 2nd: Yoga Lounge
  • 3rd: Yoga Squared
  • Honorable Mentions: Release Yoga, Blue Hen Yoga

Best Landscaping Co.

  • 1st: Suncrest Gardens
  • 2nd: Vizmeg Landscape
  • 3rd: Graf’s Garden Shop, Landscape & Farm Market
  • Honorable Mentions: RB Stout, Edenscape, Turf Trimmers, KGK Gardening & Design Corp.

Best Tattoo Shop

  • 1st: Arkham Tattoo
  • 2nd (tie): Three Anchors, Defiance Tattoos
  • 3rd (tie): Empire Ink, La’Rox Body Piercing & Tattoos
  • Honorable Mentions: Assassin Tattoo Studio, Red Rabbit Studio, Good Life Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry, Odd Fellows Tattoo

Best Vintage Shop

  • 1st: The Bomb Shelter
  • 2nd: Village Discount Outlet
  • 3rd: Stagecoach Antiques
  • Honorable Mentions: Gypsy Grace & the Vintage Goat, Hidden Pearl, Abbey Ann’s, Life is Sweet

Best Pet Day Care

  • 1st: Camp Bow Wow
  • 2nd (tie): Pay it Forward For Pets, One of a Kind Pets, Hattie’s Doggy Day Care & Boarding
  • 3rd (tie): Double Dog Day Care, Turkeyfoot Family Pet Center, Valley Animal Hospital, Wag-On-Inn

Best Pet Groomer

  • 1st: Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique
  • 2nd: Kay-9 Pet Salon
  • 3rd: Salon de’ Pooch
  • Honorable Mentions: Wizard of Paws, PetSnips, One of a Kind Pets, Turkeyfoot Family Pet Center

Best Florist

  • 1st (tie): Dietz Falls Florist, Every Blooming Thing
  • 2nd: The Greenhouse
  • 3rd: Silver Lake Florist
  • Honorable Mentions: Pink Petals Florist, Pam’s Posies

Best Homebuilder

  • 1st: Schumacher Homes
  • 2nd: Testa Builders
  • 3rd (tie): Wayne Homes, Prestige Homes
  • Honorable Mention: Steven Moore Custom Homes

Best Wealth Manager

  • 1st: Edward Jones: Jerome Rieke
  • 2nd: Robert W. Baird & Co.: Paula R. Chesser
  • 3rd: Aigler Financial Group

Best WeddingReception Venue

  • 1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
  • 2nd: Gervasi Vineyard
  • 3rd: Greystone Hall
  • Honorable Mentions: Guy’s Party Center, Todaro’s Party Center, Hale Farm & Village

Best Independent Bookstore

  • 1st: The Learned Owl Book Shop
  • 2nd: The Bookseller
  • 3rd: Snowball Bookshop
  • Honorable Mentions: Buckeye Bookshop, Logos Bookstore

Best Jeweler

  • 1st: Kimberly Jewelry
  • 2nd: Taylor Made Jewelry
  • 3rd: Jewelry Art
  • Honorable Mentions: Sam’s Emporium, Abshire & Haylan Jewelers

Best Salon/Spa

  • 1st: Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
  • 2nd: MC Hair Consultants
  • 3rd: Spa at Yellow Creek
  • Honorable Mentions: Blondie & Co. Salon, Apotheclaire

Best Cupcake Shop

  • 1st: Pandora’s Cupcakes
  • 2nd: West Side Bakery
  • 3rd (tie): Cupcake Binge, Tiffany’s Bakery
  • Honorable Mentions: Sweet Mary’s Bakery, Cupcake Castle

Best Bakery

  • 1st: West Side Bakery
  • 2nd: Sweet Mary’s Bakery
  • 3rd: Tiffany’s Bakery
  • Honorable Mentions: Crest Bakery, Pallotta’s Pastries

Best Cocktail Bar

  • 1st: Northside Speakeasy
  • 2nd: Cashmere Cricket
  • 3rd: Bricco
  • Honorable Mentions: Chop & Swizzle, The Merchant Tavern, Jilly’s Music Room

Best Chicken Wings

  • 1st: Winking Lizard
  • 2nd: Wing Warehouse
  • 3rd: On Tap Grille & Bar
  • Honorable Mentions: Jerzees Sports Grille, The Boulevard Tavern

Best Barbecue

  • 1st: Big Eu’es BBQ
  • 2nd: Oak and Embers Tavern
  • 3rd: Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
  • Honorable Mentions: Pammie’s, Angry BBQ, Beau’s Grille, The Merchant Tavern

Best Breakfast

  • 1st: Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
  • 2nd: The Eye Opener
  • 3rd (tie): Akron Family Restaurant, Fred’s Diner
  • Honorable Mention: Wally Waffle

Best Burger Place

  • 1st: Swensons Drive-In
  • 2nd: Louie’s Bar & Grille
  • 3rd: The Rail
  • Honorable Mentions: Flip Side, Whitey’s Booze ‘N Burgers

Best Drive-In

  • 1st: Swensons Drive-In
  • 2nd: Skyway Drive-In
  • 3rd: Dilly’s Drive-In
  • Honorable Mention: Retro Dog

Best Chinese Takeout

  • 1st: House of Hunan
  • 2nd: Chin’s Place
  • 3rd: Chen’s Garden
  • Honorable Mentions: No. 1 Chinese Kitchen, A-Wok Restaurant

Best Sushi

  • 1st: Sakura
  • 2nd: House of Hunan
  • 3rd: Cilantro
  • Honorable Mentions: Kasai Japanese Restaurant, Sushi Katsu

Best Asian Restaurant

  • 1st: House of Hunan
  • 2nd: Pad Thai
  • 3rd: Cilantro
  • Honorable Mentions: Basil Asian Bistro, Rice Paper Thai Cuisine

Best Brewery

  • 1st: Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
  • 2nd: HiHo Brewing Co.
  • 3rd: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
  • Honorable Mentions:R. Shea Brewing, MadCap Brew Co.

Best Craft Beer Selection

  • 1st: Craft Beer Bar
  • 2nd: HiHo Brewing Co.
  • 3rd (tie): 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall, Winking Lizard

Best Deli

  • 1st: Diamond Deli
  • 2nd: Primo’s Deli
  • 3rd: DeVitis Fine Italian Foods
  • Honorable Mentions: Hanini Subs, Kirbie’s Meats and Catering

Best Food Truck

  • 1st: Swensons Drive-In
  • 2nd: The Square Scullery
  • 3rd: Lobster Louies
  • Honorable Mentions: Zydeco Bistro, The Funky Truckeria, The Beachcomber Truck, Quite Frank Street Food

Best Diner

  • 1st: Fred’s Diner
  • 2nd: Akron Family Restaurant
  • 3rd (tie): Honeymoon Grille, The Lamp Post
  • Honorable Mentions: Gasoline Alley, Yours Truly, Bob’s Hamburg

Best Ice Cream

  • 1st: Stricklands Frozen Custard
  • 2nd: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
  • 3rd: Pav’s Creamery
  • Honorable Mentions: Chill Artisan Ice Cream, Trecaso’s Mary Coyle

Best Independent Coffeehouse

  • 1st: Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
  • 2nd: Angel Falls Coffee Co.
  • 3rd: Artisan Coffee
  • Honorable Mentions: Corner Cup Coffeehouse, Akron Coffee Roasters

Best Pizza

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: Gionino’s Pizzeria
  • 3rd: Pavona’s Pizza Joint
  • Honorable Mentions: Guiseppe’s Pizza,3 Palms Pizzeria, Farinacci Pizza

Best Italian Restaurant

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
  • 3rd: Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
  • Honorable Mentions: D’Agnese’s at White Pond, Vaccaro’s Trattoria

Best Kids’ Menu

  • 1st: Rockne’s
  • 2nd (tie): Winking Lizard, D’Agnese’s at White Pond, Yours Truly
  • 3rd (tie): Luigi’s Restaurant, Cafe O’Play, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe,The Galaxy Restaurant

Most Entertaining Menu

  • 1st: Mike’s Place
  • 2nd: Melt Bar & Grilled
  • 3rd: Mr. Zub’s Deli & Bar
  • Honorable Mentions: Winking Lizard, Crave, The Lockview

Best Patio Dining

  • 1st (tie): Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Burntwood Tavern
  • 2nd: Beau’s Grille
  • 3rd: Gervasi Vineyard
  • Honorable Mentions: The Merchant Tavern, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Sarah’s Vineyard

Best Restaurant in the Last 12 Months

  • 1st (tie): The Merchant Tavern, Luigi’s Restaurant, Crave
  • 2nd: Bricco
  • 3rd (tie): Blue Door Cafe & Bakery, Ken Stewart’s Lodge
  • Honorable Mentions: Russo’s, Burntwood Tavern, Beau’s Grille, Diamond Grille, The Lockview

Best Steakhouse

  • 1st: Diamond Grille
  • 2nd: Ken Stewart’s Lodge
  • 3rd: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  • Honorable Mentions: Lanning’s Restaurant, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Best Taco

  • 1st: Bomba Tacos & Rum
  • 2nd: Crave Cantina
  • 3rd: Taco Tontos
  • Honorable Mentions: Taqueria La Loma, El Rancho

Best Vegetarian Menu

  • 1st: Aladdin’s Eatery
  • 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
  • 3rd: Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
  • Honorable Mentions: Cilantro, Gervasi Vineyard, Bombay Grill

Best Winery

  • 1st: Sarah’s Vineyard
  • 2nd (tie): Gervasi Vineyard, The Winery at Wolf Creek
  • 3rd: Maize Valley Winery
  • Honorable Mentions: NautiVine Winery, Red Horse Winery

Best Charity Event

  • 1st: Akron Children’s Hospital Holiday Tree Festival
  • 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run & Walk
  • 3rd: Red & White on Thursday Night
  • Honorable Mentions: Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, Akron Rotary Chili Open Golf Classic, Halloween Charity Ball

Best Corn Maze

  • 1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market
  • 2nd: Maize Valley Winery
  • 3rd (tie): Dussel Farm, Ramseyer Farms
  • Honorable Mention: Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

Best Natural Wonder

  • 1st: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
  • 2nd: Brandywine Falls
  • 3rd: Gorge Metro Park
  • Honorable Mentions: Kendall Cliffs, Blue Hen Falls

Best Place To Take Visitors

  • 1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
  • 2nd: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
  • 3rd: Swensons Drive-In
  • Honorable Mentions: Luigi’s Restaurant, Gervasi Winery

Best Reason to Wait in Line

  • 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2nd: Stricklands Frozen Custard
  • 3rd: Swensons Drive-In
  • Honorable Mentions: Hartville Kitchen, Diamond Deli

Best Symbol of The Rubber City

  • 1st: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Blimp
  • 2nd: Tire
  • 3rd: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
  • Honorable Mentions: Akron RubberDucks, LeBron James

Best Thing to Happen to Akron

  • 1st: Northside Marketplace
  • 2nd: Downtown Akron Improvements
  • 3rd: EBay Partnership with Akron

Best Way to Improve The 330

  • 1st: Road Repair
  • 2nd: More Bike Lanes
  • 3rd: Limit Litter
  • Honorable Mentions: More Jobs, Increase Safety

