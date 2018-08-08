Best of the City 2018 Winners

Photo by Tylar Sutton / Illustration by Sophia DelCiappo
Here's the list of winners that you voted as the best of the best in The 330.
Lettering by Sophia DelCiappo
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Best Local 5K
- 1st: Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s Selfless Elf 5K Run-Walk
- 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run & Walk
- 3rd: Fishcreek Raccoon Run 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run
- Honorable Mention: Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk
Best Museum
- 1st: Akron Art Museum
- 2nd: Akron Children’s Museum
- 3rd: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
- Honorable Mentions: Hale Farm & Village, Maps Air Museum, Pro Football Hall of Fame
Best Art Gallery
- 1st: Akron Art Museum
- 2nd: Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
- 3rd: Zeber-Martell Gallery and Studio
- Honorable Mentions: Summit Artspace, Harris Stanton Gallery, Akrona Galleries
Best Artist
- 1st: Don Drumm
- 2nd: Claudia Zeber-Martell and Michael Martell
- 3rd: Ron White
- Honorable Mentions: Matt Miller, Mac Love, Dinara Mirtalipova, Madison Cummins
Best Jazz Musician
- 1st: Theron Brown
- 2nd: Dan Wilson
- 3rd (tie): Justin Tibbs, Tom Lehman
- Honorable Mentions: Stan Miller, Kofi Boakye, John Markovic, Sausalito
Best Local Band
- 1st: Roxxymoron
- 2nd: Buck Naked Band
- 3rd: The Speedbumps
- Honorable Mentions: Acid Cats, Wesley Bright & The Honeytones
Best Live Theater Co.
- 1st: Weathervane Playhouse
- 2nd: Akron Civic Theatre
- 3rd: Ohio Shakespeare Festival
- Honorable Mention: Porthouse Theatre
Best Free Event
- 1st: Rock the Lock at Lock 3
- 2nd: PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
- 3rd: Akron Art Museum
- Honorable Mentions: Canton First Friday, Akron Arts Expo at Hardesty Park
Best Live Music Venue
- 1st: Blossom Music Center
- 2nd: Lock 3
- 3rd: Musica
- Honorable Mentions: Jilly’s Music Room, Blu Jazz
Best Public Golf Course
- 1st: J.E. Good Park Golf Course
- 2nd: Fox Den Golf Course
- 3rd: Firestone Country Club
- Honorable Mentions: Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range, Brookledge Golf Club
Lettering by Sophia DelCiappo
Austin Mariasy
Austin Mariasy
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Best Bike Shop
- 1st: Eddy’s Bike Shop
- 2nd: Blimp City Bike & Hike
- 3rd: Century Cycles
- Honorable Mentions: Marty’s Bike Shop, Falls Wheel & Wrench
Best Car Dealership
- 1st: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
- 2nd: Serra Auto Group
- 3rd: Klaben
- Honorable Mentions: Don Sitts, Montrose Auto Group
Best Clothing Store
- 1st: Rubber City Clothing
- 2nd: Noto
- 3rd: Urban Lace
- Honorable Mentions: The District Boutique, The Grey Colt
Best Dance Studio
- 1st: Martell School of Dance
- 2nd: Nan Klinger Excellence In Dance
- 3rd (tie): Marquette School of Dance, All About Dance
- Honorable Mention: Christine Meneer School of Dance
Best Dentist
- 1st: Barsan & Stefan Family Dental
- 2nd: Robert A. Zavodny
- 3rd (tie): Mark S. Grucella, Joanna R. Kleckner, Robert Lowery, Gerald Sisko, Keith A. Hoover & April A. Yanda
- Honorable Mentions: Demboski Family Dental, Darrow Family Dental Centre, John M. Fiocca, Dale M. Leonhardt
Best Eye Care
- 1st: Davis Eye Center
- 2nd: Novus Clinic Total Eye Care
- 3rd: Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons
- Honorable Mentions: Adolph Optical, Handel Vision
Best New Store
- 1st: Northside Marketplace
- 2nd (tie): Akron Honey Co., West Point Market
- 3rd (tie): Highland Throwbacks, Gilmore’s, Crimson Cup, All About the Piece, The District Boutique, Gypsy Grace & the Vintage Goat, The Social Dept.
Best Yoga Studio
- 1st: Yoga Bliss
- 2nd: Yoga Lounge
- 3rd: Yoga Squared
- Honorable Mentions: Release Yoga, Blue Hen Yoga
Best Landscaping Co.
- 1st: Suncrest Gardens
- 2nd: Vizmeg Landscape
- 3rd: Graf’s Garden Shop, Landscape & Farm Market
- Honorable Mentions: RB Stout, Edenscape, Turf Trimmers, KGK Gardening & Design Corp.
Best Tattoo Shop
- 1st: Arkham Tattoo
- 2nd (tie): Three Anchors, Defiance Tattoos
- 3rd (tie): Empire Ink, La’Rox Body Piercing & Tattoos
- Honorable Mentions: Assassin Tattoo Studio, Red Rabbit Studio, Good Life Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry, Odd Fellows Tattoo
Best Vintage Shop
- 1st: The Bomb Shelter
- 2nd: Village Discount Outlet
- 3rd: Stagecoach Antiques
- Honorable Mentions: Gypsy Grace & the Vintage Goat, Hidden Pearl, Abbey Ann’s, Life is Sweet
Best Pet Day Care
- 1st: Camp Bow Wow
- 2nd (tie): Pay it Forward For Pets, One of a Kind Pets, Hattie’s Doggy Day Care & Boarding
- 3rd (tie): Double Dog Day Care, Turkeyfoot Family Pet Center, Valley Animal Hospital, Wag-On-Inn
Best Pet Groomer
- 1st: Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique
- 2nd: Kay-9 Pet Salon
- 3rd: Salon de’ Pooch
- Honorable Mentions: Wizard of Paws, PetSnips, One of a Kind Pets, Turkeyfoot Family Pet Center
Best Florist
- 1st (tie): Dietz Falls Florist, Every Blooming Thing
- 2nd: The Greenhouse
- 3rd: Silver Lake Florist
- Honorable Mentions: Pink Petals Florist, Pam’s Posies
Best Homebuilder
- 1st: Schumacher Homes
- 2nd: Testa Builders
- 3rd (tie): Wayne Homes, Prestige Homes
- Honorable Mention: Steven Moore Custom Homes
Best Wealth Manager
- 1st: Edward Jones: Jerome Rieke
- 2nd: Robert W. Baird & Co.: Paula R. Chesser
- 3rd: Aigler Financial Group
Best WeddingReception Venue
- 1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
- 2nd: Gervasi Vineyard
- 3rd: Greystone Hall
- Honorable Mentions: Guy’s Party Center, Todaro’s Party Center, Hale Farm & Village
Best Independent Bookstore
- 1st: The Learned Owl Book Shop
- 2nd: The Bookseller
- 3rd: Snowball Bookshop
- Honorable Mentions: Buckeye Bookshop, Logos Bookstore
Best Jeweler
- 1st: Kimberly Jewelry
- 2nd: Taylor Made Jewelry
- 3rd: Jewelry Art
- Honorable Mentions: Sam’s Emporium, Abshire & Haylan Jewelers
Best Salon/Spa
- 1st: Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
- 2nd: MC Hair Consultants
- 3rd: Spa at Yellow Creek
- Honorable Mentions: Blondie & Co. Salon, Apotheclaire
Lettering by Sophia DelCiappo
Austin Mariasy
Austin Mariasy
Austin Mariasy
Best Cupcake Shop
- 1st: Pandora’s Cupcakes
- 2nd: West Side Bakery
- 3rd (tie): Cupcake Binge, Tiffany’s Bakery
- Honorable Mentions: Sweet Mary’s Bakery, Cupcake Castle
Best Bakery
- 1st: West Side Bakery
- 2nd: Sweet Mary’s Bakery
- 3rd: Tiffany’s Bakery
- Honorable Mentions: Crest Bakery, Pallotta’s Pastries
Best Cocktail Bar
- 1st: Northside Speakeasy
- 2nd: Cashmere Cricket
- 3rd: Bricco
- Honorable Mentions: Chop & Swizzle, The Merchant Tavern, Jilly’s Music Room
Best Chicken Wings
- 1st: Winking Lizard
- 2nd: Wing Warehouse
- 3rd: On Tap Grille & Bar
- Honorable Mentions: Jerzees Sports Grille, The Boulevard Tavern
Best Barbecue
- 1st: Big Eu’es BBQ
- 2nd: Oak and Embers Tavern
- 3rd: Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
- Honorable Mentions: Pammie’s, Angry BBQ, Beau’s Grille, The Merchant Tavern
Best Breakfast
- 1st: Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
- 2nd: The Eye Opener
- 3rd (tie): Akron Family Restaurant, Fred’s Diner
- Honorable Mention: Wally Waffle
Best Burger Place
- 1st: Swensons Drive-In
- 2nd: Louie’s Bar & Grille
- 3rd: The Rail
- Honorable Mentions: Flip Side, Whitey’s Booze ‘N Burgers
Best Drive-In
- 1st: Swensons Drive-In
- 2nd: Skyway Drive-In
- 3rd: Dilly’s Drive-In
- Honorable Mention: Retro Dog
Best Chinese Takeout
- 1st: House of Hunan
- 2nd: Chin’s Place
- 3rd: Chen’s Garden
- Honorable Mentions: No. 1 Chinese Kitchen, A-Wok Restaurant
Best Sushi
- 1st: Sakura
- 2nd: House of Hunan
- 3rd: Cilantro
- Honorable Mentions: Kasai Japanese Restaurant, Sushi Katsu
Best Asian Restaurant
- 1st: House of Hunan
- 2nd: Pad Thai
- 3rd: Cilantro
- Honorable Mentions: Basil Asian Bistro, Rice Paper Thai Cuisine
Best Brewery
- 1st: Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
- 2nd: HiHo Brewing Co.
- 3rd: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
- Honorable Mentions:R. Shea Brewing, MadCap Brew Co.
Best Craft Beer Selection
- 1st: Craft Beer Bar
- 2nd: HiHo Brewing Co.
- 3rd (tie): 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall, Winking Lizard
Best Deli
- 1st: Diamond Deli
- 2nd: Primo’s Deli
- 3rd: DeVitis Fine Italian Foods
- Honorable Mentions: Hanini Subs, Kirbie’s Meats and Catering
Best Food Truck
- 1st: Swensons Drive-In
- 2nd: The Square Scullery
- 3rd: Lobster Louies
- Honorable Mentions: Zydeco Bistro, The Funky Truckeria, The Beachcomber Truck, Quite Frank Street Food
Best Diner
- 1st: Fred’s Diner
- 2nd: Akron Family Restaurant
- 3rd (tie): Honeymoon Grille, The Lamp Post
- Honorable Mentions: Gasoline Alley, Yours Truly, Bob’s Hamburg
Best Ice Cream
- 1st: Stricklands Frozen Custard
- 2nd: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
- 3rd: Pav’s Creamery
- Honorable Mentions: Chill Artisan Ice Cream, Trecaso’s Mary Coyle
Best Independent Coffeehouse
- 1st: Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
- 2nd: Angel Falls Coffee Co.
- 3rd: Artisan Coffee
- Honorable Mentions: Corner Cup Coffeehouse, Akron Coffee Roasters
Best Pizza
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: Gionino’s Pizzeria
- 3rd: Pavona’s Pizza Joint
- Honorable Mentions: Guiseppe’s Pizza,3 Palms Pizzeria, Farinacci Pizza
Best Italian Restaurant
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
- 3rd: Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
- Honorable Mentions: D’Agnese’s at White Pond, Vaccaro’s Trattoria
Best Kids’ Menu
- 1st: Rockne’s
- 2nd (tie): Winking Lizard, D’Agnese’s at White Pond, Yours Truly
- 3rd (tie): Luigi’s Restaurant, Cafe O’Play, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe,The Galaxy Restaurant
Most Entertaining Menu
- 1st: Mike’s Place
- 2nd: Melt Bar & Grilled
- 3rd: Mr. Zub’s Deli & Bar
- Honorable Mentions: Winking Lizard, Crave, The Lockview
Best Patio Dining
- 1st (tie): Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Burntwood Tavern
- 2nd: Beau’s Grille
- 3rd: Gervasi Vineyard
- Honorable Mentions: The Merchant Tavern, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Sarah’s Vineyard
Best Restaurant in the Last 12 Months
- 1st (tie): The Merchant Tavern, Luigi’s Restaurant, Crave
- 2nd: Bricco
- 3rd (tie): Blue Door Cafe & Bakery, Ken Stewart’s Lodge
- Honorable Mentions: Russo’s, Burntwood Tavern, Beau’s Grille, Diamond Grille, The Lockview
Best Steakhouse
- 1st: Diamond Grille
- 2nd: Ken Stewart’s Lodge
- 3rd: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Honorable Mentions: Lanning’s Restaurant, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
Best Taco
- 1st: Bomba Tacos & Rum
- 2nd: Crave Cantina
- 3rd: Taco Tontos
- Honorable Mentions: Taqueria La Loma, El Rancho
Best Vegetarian Menu
- 1st: Aladdin’s Eatery
- 2nd: Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
- 3rd: Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
- Honorable Mentions: Cilantro, Gervasi Vineyard, Bombay Grill
Best Winery
- 1st: Sarah’s Vineyard
- 2nd (tie): Gervasi Vineyard, The Winery at Wolf Creek
- 3rd: Maize Valley Winery
- Honorable Mentions: NautiVine Winery, Red Horse Winery
Lettering by Sophia DelCiappo
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Logan Lutton
Best Charity Event
- 1st: Akron Children’s Hospital Holiday Tree Festival
- 2nd: Akron Autism 5K Run & Walk
- 3rd: Red & White on Thursday Night
- Honorable Mentions: Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, Akron Rotary Chili Open Golf Classic, Halloween Charity Ball
Best Corn Maze
- 1st: Szalay’s Farm & Market
- 2nd: Maize Valley Winery
- 3rd (tie): Dussel Farm, Ramseyer Farms
- Honorable Mention: Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
Best Natural Wonder
- 1st: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- 2nd: Brandywine Falls
- 3rd: Gorge Metro Park
- Honorable Mentions: Kendall Cliffs, Blue Hen Falls
Best Place To Take Visitors
- 1st: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
- 2nd: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- 3rd: Swensons Drive-In
- Honorable Mentions: Luigi’s Restaurant, Gervasi Winery
Best Reason to Wait in Line
- 1st: Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2nd: Stricklands Frozen Custard
- 3rd: Swensons Drive-In
- Honorable Mentions: Hartville Kitchen, Diamond Deli
Best Symbol of The Rubber City
- 1st: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Blimp
- 2nd: Tire
- 3rd: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Honorable Mentions: Akron RubberDucks, LeBron James
Best Thing to Happen to Akron
- 1st: Northside Marketplace
- 2nd: Downtown Akron Improvements
- 3rd: EBay Partnership with Akron
Best Way to Improve The 330
- 1st: Road Repair
- 2nd: More Bike Lanes
- 3rd: Limit Litter
- Honorable Mentions: More Jobs, Increase Safety