× Expand Tylar Sutton

Best of the City 2020: Readers’ Picks

Best Thing to Happen to Akron

1. Amazon Fulfillment Center

2. Akron Cultural Plan

3. Downtown Construction

4. New Breweries

5. Mayor Dan Horrigan Reelected

Best Personality

1. LeBron James

2. Mayor Dan Horrigan

3. T.K. O’Grady, 97.5 WONE

4. Keith Kennedy, 98.1 KDD

5. Sarah Kay, 94.9 WQMX

Best Festival

1. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival, Akron

2. Italian-American Festival, Akron

3. Akron Arts Expo

4. Rib, White & Blue, Akron

5. Akron Pride Festival

Best Natural Wonder

1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

2. Gorge Metro Park

3. Brandywine Falls

4. Blue Hen Falls

5. Virginia Kendall Ledges

Best Reason for Waiting in Line

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Szalay’s Farm & Market

3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery Paczkis

4. Stricklands Frozen Custard

5. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

Best Symbol of the Rubber City

1. Blimp

2. Tires

3. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Wingfoot

4. Akron RubberDucks

5. Jazz

Best Corn Maze

1. Szalay’s Farm & Market

2. Maize Valley Winery

3. Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

4. Dussel Farm

5. Beckwith Orchards

Best Charity Event

1. Akron Marathon

2. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Gala

3. Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K & 1-Mile Walk

4. Arthritis Foundation’s Red & White

5. Halloween Charity Ball

Best Way to Improve The 330

1. Road Repairs

2. Support the Arts

3. Finish Downtown Construction

4. Safety

5. More Jobs

Best 5K

1. 5K Devo

2. Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s Selfless Elf 5K

Run-Walk

3. Kylie Rose’s Run

4. Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K & 1-Mile Walk

5. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Best Museum

1. Akron Art Museum

2. Akron Children’s Museum

3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

4. Maps Air Museum

5. Kent State University Museum

Best Art Gallery

1. Summit Artspace

2. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery

3. Zeber-Martell Gallery and Studio

4. Akrona Galleries

5. Gallery 143

Best Local Artist

1. Don Drumm

2. Carolyn Lewis

3. Ron White

4. Sharon Mazgaj

5. Shane Wynn

Best Local Jazz Musician

1. Theron Brown

2. Dan Wilson

3. Justin Tibbs

4. Bobby Selvaggio

5. Sausalito

Best Local Band

1. Buck Naked Band

2. La Flavour

3. Jim Ballard and the Strangs

4. Detention

5. Acid Cats

Best Free Event

1. Lock 3 Live

2. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival

3. Kenmore First Fridays

4. Akron Arts Expo

5. Barberton Mum Festival

Best Live Music Venue

1. Blossom Music Center

2. Jilly’s Music Room

3. The Rialto Theatre

4. Lock 3

5. Blu Jazz

Best Theater Company

1. Weathervane Playhouse

2. Rubber City Theatre

3. Ohio Shakespeare Festival

4. Magical Theatre Company

5. Wandering Aesthetics

Best Public Golf Course

1. Raintree Golf & Event Center

2. J.E. Good Park Golf Course

3. Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links

4. Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course

5. Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club

Best Radio Show Host

1. Bobbi Horvath, 93.5 WAKR

2. Brad Savage, 91.3 the Summit

3. Keith Kennedy, 98.1 KDD

4. Jeff Kinzbach, 97.5 WONE

5. T.K. O’Grady, 97.5 WONE

Best Trail

1. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail

2. Goodyear Heights Metro Park

3. Sand Run Metro Park

4. Gorge Metro Park

5. Virginia Kendall Ledges

Best Akron Hot Spot

1. The Rialto Theatre

2. Blu Jazz

3. Missing Falls Brewery

4. Jilly’s Music Room

5. The Spotted Owl

Best Canton Hot Spot

1. Gervasi Vineyard

2. Bender’s Tavern

3. The Canton Brewing Co.

4. Fat Head’s Brewery

5. Table Six Kitchen & Bar

Best Cuyahoga Falls Hot Spot

1. Cashmere Cricket

2. Burntwood Tavern

3. HiHo Brewing Co.

4. Funny Stop Comedy Club

5. Missing Mountain Brewing Co.

Best Kent Hot Spot

1. Ray’s Place

2. MadCap Brew Co.

3. Barrio

4. The Venice Cafe

5. Water Street Tavern

Best Medina Hot Spot

1. Thirsty Cowboy

2. High & Low Winery

3. Timber Lodge

4. Serenite Restaurant

5. Thyme2

Best Bike Shop

1. Eddy’s Bike Shop

2. Falls Wheel & Wrench Bike Shop

3. Marty’s Bike Shop

4. Century Cycles

5. Dirty River Bicycle Works

Best Car Dealership

1. Serra Auto Park

2. Ron Marhofer Auto Family

3. Ganley Auto Sales

4. Klaben Motors

5. Cascade Auto Group

Best Independent Clothing Store

1. Rubber City Clothing

2. The Grey Colt

3. The Hourglass Boutique

4. Jean & Lou

5. Allie M Designs Boutique

Best New Independent Store

1. Reverie

2. Jean & Lou

3. Ohio Organics & Nature

4. Indulge Chocolates

5. Northside Cellar

Best Dance Studio

1. All About Dance by Kristen

2. Martell School of Dance

3. Nan Klinger Excellence in Dance

4. Dianna Durkin Dance Studio

5. Meneer School of Dance

Best Dentistry

1. Dental Excellence of Green

2. Sam Pupino

3. Barsan & Stefan Family Dental

4. Stow Dental Group

5. Mark Grucella and James George

Best Eye Care

1. Davis Eye Center

2. Adolph Optical

3. Visioncare Associates

4. Lisa M. Testa

5. Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons

Best Florist

1. The Greenhouse Florist

2. Every Blooming Thing

3. Kern’s Florist and Greenhouse

4. Pink Petals Florist

5. Dietz Floral Studio

Best Homebuilder

1. Testa Cos.

2. Schumacher Homes

3. Shultz Design & Construction

4. Design Construction

5. Helen Scott Builders

Best Independent Bookstore

1. The Learned Owl Book Shop

2. Snowball Bookshop

3. Logos Bookstore

4. Trust Books

5. Last Exit Books and Coffeehouse

Best Jeweler

1. Taylor Made Jewelry

2. Kimberly Jewelry

3. Jewelry Art

4. Sam’s Jewelry Emporium

5. Glenn Fisher Jewelry

Best Landscaping Company

1. Lewis Landscaping

2. O’Connor Landscaping

3. R.B. Stout

4. Campbell Landscaping

5. Suncrest Gardens

Best Pet Day Care

1. All Creatures Veterinary Clinic & Lodge

2. Camp Bow Wow

3. Hattie’s Doggie Day Care & Boarding

4. Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique

5. Must Love Dogs

Best Pet Groomer

1. The Groom Room at Quick Clean

2. Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique

3. Doggy GoGo Kitty GaGa

4. Wizard of Paws

5. Salon de Pooch

Best Salon & Spa

1. Gavin Scott Salon & Spa

2. Scott Talbot Salonspa

3. The Spa at Yellow Creek

4. Tammy O’s Salon and Spa

5. MC Salon, Spa & studio

Best Tattoo Shop

1. Red Rabbit Studio

2. Rubber City Tattoo Co.

3. Goodfellaz Tattoo Co.

4. Arkham Tattoo

5. Hammer’s Tattoo & Body Piercing

Best Vintage Shop

1. The Bomb Shelter

2. Village Discount Outlet

3. Blue: A Goodwill Boutique

4. Hidden Pearl Vintage

5. Happy Tails Thrift Shop

Best Wealth Manager

1. Charles Schwab Fairlawn

2. Kelly Pariso, Ameriprise Financial

3. Nicholas Yaw, Velocity Advisors

4. D&E Financial Services

5. Paul Frey, Edward Jones

Best Wedding Reception Venue

1. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

2. Gervasi Vineyard

3. Lake Anna Hall

4. Greystone Hall

5. Guy’s Party Center

Best Yoga Studio

1. Li’l Yoga Shop

2. Yoga Squared

3. Yoga Lounge & Barre

4. Yoga Bliss

5. Release

Best Fitness Studio

1. Akron General Health & Wellness Center

2. Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium

3. Summa Health Wellness Center

4. North Akron Fit Body Boot Camp

5. Green Family YMCA

Best Food Truck

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. D & M’s Grille

3. The Square Scullery

4. Eddie’s Famous Cheesesteaks and Grille

5. Zydeco Bistro

Best Cocktail Bar

1. The Spotted Owl

2. Jilly’s Music Room

3. Delanie’s Grille

4. One Red Door

5. Baxter’s

Best Barbecue

1. City Barbeque

2. Big Eu’es BBQ

3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

4. BG’s Main Event

5. Oak & Embers Tavern

Best Breakfast

1. Fred’s Diner

2. Farmer Boy

3. Coventry Diner

4. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

5. Woody’s Place