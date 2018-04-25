Exotic Animal Shows

Those curious about exotic animals can get up close to unique scaly, furry and feathered creatures through animal shows around The 330.

Realm of the Reptile

At 6 years old, Marissa Dubina was interested in animals, but her brother was allergic to feathers and hair, so she caught and released a snake. From then on, reptiles have become her world, and now her Canton-based animal show business: Realm of the Reptile. Dubina has even been featured as a snake expert on Discovery Channel’s “Snaketacular.” Featuring around 10 animals, her shows provide an interactive reptile experience, from petting a red-eared slider turtle to having a black milk snake loop around your arm. Dubina sees apprehension in guests at the beginning of the program, but she likes to see them smiling by the end as they get comfortable with handling the reptiles she loves. “They’re my pets so I know their personalities really well,” says Dubina. 330-546-3340, realmofthereptile.com

E & J Reptiles Show & Rescue

Husband-and-wife duo Ed and Jeanie Skuza, who have been compared to Steve and Terri Irwin, started doing animal shows in 1999 to help pay for their animal rescue. The Cuyahoga County-based show features a variety of animals, including Ed’s favorite the rhinoceros iguana and Jeanie’s favorite the mali uromastyx lizard, and the couple also offers reptile adoptions. Many of their animals can be touched and held. “We love to make people laugh and learn as well,” says Ed. “We get kids sending us drawn pictures of us doing shows or thank-you letters.” It’s not just that. They both made a promise to his late parents and her late dad to keep the rescue and shows going in their names, and that they have. 216-952-5285, eandjreptileshows.com

Our Zoo to You

It started with raccoons and two wolf hybrids. After years working in wildlife rehab, Terri and Bryan Wise began taking in exotic animals that were no longer wanted by their owners and soon had large snakes, tortoises and more. It became expensive, so they started Our Zoo to You animal show in Medina County to share their animals with others and raise money toward the animals’ care. They’ve done thousands of hands-on shows and birthday parties, but especially love to work with nursing homes and special needs kids. “The public can interact, touch, hold and hand-feed almost every single animal that we have,” says Terri. They travel with 10 or more animals, including a blue and gold macaw named Floyd that can be held and kissed, as well as a kookaburra named Sydney that audiences can make laugh after learning a special sound from Terri. 330-667-6966, animalshowsohio.com

Down on the Farm: If exotic animals aren't your thing, here are some more tame options.

You may not be a farmer, but others are happy to invite you to their farm to meet animals, ride horses and more.

Foggy Bottom Farm

Whether it’s riding a pony, going for a horseback trail ride or visiting the petting zoo, kids can do it all at Foggy Bottom Farm. They take appointments for farm visits and host petting zoo events, where visitors can pet myriad animals, including miniature horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits, a llama and a camel. “There’s always fun times,” says owner Danusia Casteel, who helped start the farm near Silver Creek Metro Park in Norton in 1993. Foggy Bottom also offers seasonal festivities, from Valentine trail rides to an annual fall festival with games, hayrides and more. 4441 Johnson Road, Norton, 330-825-0144, freewebs.com/foggybottomfarm

Spring Mist Farms

Since the 1950s, Spring Mist Farms has been in the Goodyear family. In the ‘90s, they started inviting visitors to come to their homestead for pony rides in the summer and sleigh rides in the winter. On Wednesdays in the summer, kids love the petting zoo, where they can get an up close view of pigs, chickens, rabbits, elk and more, and maybe even feed some animals cracked corn. “Many people say it’s a nice family atmosphere, somewhere they can spend a few hours without paying a large chunk,” says co-owner Howard Goodyear. 691 Pearl Road, Brunswick Hills, 330-225-3565, springmistfarms.com

Nickjack Farms

At Nickjack Farms, it’s about agricultural education and teaching visitors what it takes to run a farm. “A lot of times we hear about how they didn’t know there was so much involved in farming or caring for horses,” says owner-operator Debbie Sebolt. Through horse camps, participants can learn both animal care and riding techniques. Students who attend farm camps can discover how crops grow and the intricacies of caretaking for goats, sheep, pigs and other animals. 330-323-9714, 2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence, nickajackfarms.com