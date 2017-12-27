Fresh and Frosty Fun in The 330

Revel in the season of snow and ice with this guide to fresh and frosty fun.

Shorter days and colder weather mean winter has arrived in The 330. But that doesn’t have to be the end of fun things to do. The holidays bring a month of festive events and activities that lead right into a new year filled with new opportunities to explore our community. Whether you want to brave the frosty fresh air or cozy up indoors, we’ve got some great options for making the most of The 330’s winter wonderland.

Hit the Slopes at Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort

Don’t just endure winter; make the most of it. Boston Mills and Brandywine ski resorts offer lots of ways to celebrate the snow and cold while making friends and having fun.

Whether you’ve never strapped skis to your boots or you’re a seasoned ripper, Boston Mills and Brandywine have you covered with individual and group lessons, 18 downhill trails from bunny to grizzly, and extended hours on weekend nights and holidays. Snowboarding freestylers can get their jib on at the four terrain parks that feature rails and boxes to showcase all their steezy tricks.

Get the whole family in on the fun with Polar Blast Tubing, a fast, safe and comfortable alternative to sledding. Tubers of all ages can experience the thrill of gliding down a snowy mountain, then get back to the top fast on one of two convenient conveyors. Warm up between runs at a cozy bonfire, or stop in the new lodge building in the tubing area to fuel up at the snack bar or grab a hot toddy at the full-service bar.

These twin resorts have everything you need to embrace a festive, frozen Ohio winter. So grab your planks and your posse and head to Boston Mills and Brandywine to jump on the powder. | bmbw.com

Find Snowy Adventure in the Parks

The natural beauty of The 330 offers year-round possibilities for outdoor fun. A coating of snow can make familiar trails seem brand-new, and winter sports are a fresh way to experience the parks.

Cross-Country Skiing at Quail Hollow

With over 700 acres of meadows, marshes and woods, Quail Hollow provides the perfect setting to take in winter’s beauty on cross-country skis. Rental equipment is available in the lower level of the Manor House. | 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville, 330-877-2457, starkparks.com

Ice Fishing in Medina County

Ken Strauss has been ice fishing for more than 10 years and has learned from his experiences. “I’ve been out on three inches of ice, and I’ve gone through,” he says. The workshop Strauss teaches every January at the Wolf Creek Environmental Center stresses the importance of safety, both in what fishers wear and the conditions necessary for success. The two-day event gets hands on for participants ages 16 and over, covering everything from proper footwear to ice augers to bait and how to convert a standard rod to an ice rod. | 6100 Ridge Road, Wadsworth, 330-722-9364, medinacountyparks.com

Sledding with the Family

Home to Wooster’s first official sledding hill, Oak Hill Park lets families create warm memories while enjoying the wintry radiance. The 18,000-square-foot sledding hill has restrooms and a pavilion nearby. | 3000 Oak Hill Road, 330-263-5200, woosteroh.com

Snowmobiles on the Lakes

Summer’s most popular park — Portage Lakes State Park — doesn’t close shop when the weather turns frigid. A frozen lake makes for prime ice fishing, and snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles are allowed on the ice when conditions permit. | 5031 Manchester Road, Akron, 330-644-2220, parks.ohiodnr.gov

Snowshoeing in Summit County

Liberty Park Nature Center lends out free snowshoes for use on Bluebird Trail, a half-mile loop of fairly level terrain. | 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, 330-487-0493, summitmetroparks.org

Shine Bright at Akron Zoo

See the Akron Zoo in a new light for the holidays. On weekend evenings through the end of the year, find the zoo transformed by dozens of lighted displays, synchronized music and a crafty Santa Land. This year is the second year under the event’s new name and reinvigorated philosophy. “We did ‘Zoo Lights’ about 15 years ago, but we were growing so fast, it went to the back burner,” says Carli Molinelli, events and marketing coordinator. “The community and our guests wanted it back, so in 2016 we debuted ‘Wild Lights.’ With one year under our belts, we wanted to make it even better. It’s a whole new world inside the zoo.”

Keep an eye out for cold-loving animals, like the snow leopards and grizzly bears, along with others if the weather isn’t too extreme. Each weekend also hosts costumed characters from popular favorites like “Star Wars” and “Frozen.” Carolers, ice carvers, the solar-powered Wild Winter Express train and sweet treats at Santa’s Sweet Shop and Mrs. C’s Sweets keep everyone in the family entertained.

“ What I’m excited for is in the Wild Prairie area: a 70-foot stockade wall all lit up and synced to Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” Molinelli says. “It’s going to be big and make kids’ eyes just go wow.” | 505 Euclid Ave., Akron, 330-375-2550, akronzoo.org

Skate the Rink at Lock 3

Not only is Lock 3 the place to see Akron’s official Christmas tree lit up beneath fireworks, have breakfast with Santa and count down to the New Year at First Night — it’s a hub of cold-weather fun with Winter Fest straight through Presidents’ Day. The 10,000-square-foot ice rink gives you the space to work up a good sweat on skates, while the smaller Polar Cub rink lets the little ones build their skating skills in safety. If your ankles don’t love the blades, join the kids for an exhilarating ride down the 150-foot Reindeer Run slide, or take a stroll on the adjacent Towpath Trail to see the canals clothed in snow and ice. If you’d rather escape the chilly air, opt for nine holes of Polar Putt-Putt inside the building for only $3 and get a complimentary cup of hot chocolate. While you’re downtown, make a day of it with a visit to the Akron Civic Theatre for great family-friendly shows, like the University of Akron Steel Drum Band or Cirque Ziva featuring the Golden Dragon Acrobats. Check out the Akron-Summit County Public Main Library right down the street, too, for myriad activities and diversions for the family all year.

| 200 S. Main St., Akron, 330-375-2877, lock3live.com

Live Simply with Lehman’s Hardware and Appliances

After the craziness and expense of a high-tech holiday season, your fantasies may turn to how life would be without electronic devices. Lehman’s Hardware and Appliances in Kidron, Ohio, can help make that fantasy a reality. “We specialize in products that build relationships and are sustainable, understandable, satisfying,” says Vice President of Marketing Glenda Lehman Ervin, who is also the daughter of founder Jay Lehman.

The immense store is an excellent wintertime destination, with room after room of nostalgic treats and practical goods, such as oil lanterns and cast-iron skillets, that incorporate good old-fashioned sense into a modern-day lifestyle. The short trek down U.S. Route 30 is worth it for a day of leisurely reminiscing. “January, February and March are a good time to browse without all the crowds,” Ervin says. But Lehman’s offers more than just shopping.

The beginning of a new year is a wonderful time to try something new, like Lehman’s inaugural Community Game Night in January. “It’s an opportunity to spend quality time together without screens,” Ervin says of the new event that includes hot cocoa and a variety of non electronic games.

Also on tap in January is a maple syrup class where you can learn to draw sweet nectar from a tree. Every Tuesday in the winter is home-schoolers’ day, where kids can have a hands-on kinetic learning opportunity, like churning butter while learning the chemical processes behind milk separation. In February, rediscover the almost-lost art of wood-stove cooking, and in March take a beekeeping class to learn about the fascinating world of apiculture. | 4779 Kidron Road, Dalton, 800-438-5346, lehmans.com