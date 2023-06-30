From the Publisher: The Classics

× Expand Tylar Calhoun

Every year, I come up with my twist on “Best of the City.” It’s probably one of the hardest publisher’s pages I work on in the year. There are lots of great things to include about the best aspects of The 330, but it’s tough to avoid repeating myself every year. So this year I am going to set up a theoretical scenario — that I’m leaving Akron, never to return, and I can go to one last place in each Greater Akron county where most of Akron Life’s subscribers reside. These are my picks, and they have to do with a mix of nostalgia and my likings. For “Best of the City” winners voted on by readers, turn to pg. 28.

I grew up in Portage County and lived and went to school in Kent. My pick for Portage County is Taco Tontos in Kent. I love that place, and I try to make a stop if I’m in or around Kent. I remember it being in the basement of the Loft bar. There is something about the way it bakes its burritos and makes its hot sauce. It’s not only good but also nostalgic because when I was living in Kent in my early 20s, it was about all I could afford, and it’s filling.

I struggled with narrowing down one for Summit County, but I would have to go with Luigi’s Restaurant. Yeah, it may not take credit cards, and I always seem to get stuck just outside of the door in line in the blustery snow, but you can’t deny it’s the spot people want to visit when they come into town. I like to order a mushroom pizza and salad with lots of cheese.

For Medina County, I am going with High Voltage Indoor Karting, and the simple reason is I love auto racing. It was the first European-style racing to come to our area, and it isn’t a chain. It’s a lot of fun and never seems to get old.

I spend less time in the Stark County area, but when I do, I think, Why don’t I come here more often? It has so much cool stuff to do. My choice is golf at Glenmoor Country Club. I love golf, and it’s one of my favorite courses in the area. The course is plenty challenging for me, and the beautiful clubhouse is an old Gothic-style building that used to be a seminary. Since I am theoretically leaving town, I want to play golf at least one more time. Chances are my round will be horrible as I say under my breath, I never want to play this game again. The very last hole I’ll birdie and say to myself, This game is not so bad. Maybe I will stick with it one more time.

If I hit all those on my way out of town, I would be complete.

[ Publisher Colin Baker ]